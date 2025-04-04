Things at Besiktas have been going swimmingly recently. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival gave the club – and some players, in particular – a new lease of life eye top four credentials this season as a means of securing passage into a European competition.

That’s not always been the case at the Besiktas Stadium. Despite the odd defeat here and there, Solskjaer’s tactical flexibility and ability to create a homely feeling has been praised by the Turkish media – but how are his players finding life under him?