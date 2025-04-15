Summary Romelu Lukaku is attempting to reignite his career in Italy under former boss Antonio Conte.

The striker has been in fine form for Napoli this season.

Lukaku has achieved a feat that only one other player in Europe's top five leagues has managed this term.

The career of Romelu Lukaku is a curious one. The Belgian has, at different points in his footballing journey, been one of the most lethal number nines in the game and has commanded an accumulation of expensive transfer fees. He has played for some of the biggest teams across England and Italy and is also his country’s record goalscorer, with 88 goals in 122 games.

On the flip side, when things haven’t worked out for the 31-year-old, it’s often been to the extreme. His second stint at Chelsea—after costing them £100 million—was nothing short of a disaster. Throw in his two-year spell at Manchester United, which couldn’t end quickly enough, and he’s become a risky player to sign, with wages that demand top-level performance.

For the start of the 2024/25 season, the Belgian found himself back in Serie A, this time at Napoli, as he reunited with former coach Antonio Conte. With other former Premier League talents like Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour flourishing in the same team, Lukaku’s season has been an interesting one to watch unfold—culminating in a landmark that only one other player in Europe’s top five leagues has achieved this term.

Lukaku Achieves Impressive Goal Contribution Feat