Highlights Alexander Volkanovski has suffered back-to-back knockout losses, signalling a potential change in fighting strategy moving forward.

Ilia Topuria's victory over Volkanovski made him the new featherweight champion, sparking excitement about upcoming fights in the division.

Volkanovski may need to take time off to recover and reconsider potential future opponents in order to protect his health and maintain competitiveness.

Since 2019, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski has been nothing short of a respectable and consistent champion for the UFC’s featherweight division. He has fought and beat every one of the division’s best and brightest. He was one fight away from lapping the competition, but he ran into Ilia Topuria this past Saturday, who is a next generation fighter. The Spaniard became only the fifth featherweight champion in UFC history and the first in 1,526 days.

Topuria landed his signature right hook flush on the jaw of the former champ, now bringing the belt back to Spain while also representing his home country of Georgia. Obviously, Volk has already started to clamour for an immediate rematch because of his long-reigning dominance in the 145lbs division, but the UFC might have other plans for the Aussie. Let’s take a look at the recent history of fights for Volkanovski and what could be on the horizon for the greatest UFC featherweight of all time.

Recent record

Volkanovski has lost three of his last four fights

Before UFC 284, Volkanovski had not been on the receiving end of a loss for a decade. With his incredible speed and footwork, “The Great” was able to stave off the competition for an incredibly long time. However, when the opportunity of becoming a double-champ presented itself, Volkanovski challenged himself against fellow pound-for-pound great and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, but fell short of becoming double-champ.

The fight was epic. With multiple swings in momentum, it made for GIVEMESPORT.COM’s 2023 fight of the year. Volkanovski showed just how elite he is, going against one of the sport’s most respected champions and nearly pulling it off. As the underdog, Volk gained the respect of the entire fighting community by holding his own against the bigger fighter. The same gungho mentality that gave the Aussie the fuel to excel against Makhachev would be the same ego that bit him in the bum down the road...

Alexander Volkanovski's MMA record (as of 20/02/24) 30 fights 26 wins 4 losses By Knockout 13 3 By Submission 3 0 By Decision 10 1 All stats taken from Wikipedia

After the high-profile loss to the great Dagestani fighter and the first of his UFC career, Volkanovski returned to featherweight at UFC 290 to face dynamic striker Yair Rodriguez. Many thought Rodriguez, who was clicking on cylinders going into the fight, would be Volk’s toughest test, but “The Great” put on a one-sided beatdown to retain his title and silence the critics. Steaming with confidence, but not nearly in peak physical shape, Volkanovski stepped up on short-notice to rematch Makhachev, who was originally scheduled to face Charles Oliveira, but due to injury, the former champion had to withdraw.

With just 11 days to cut 25 pounds, Volkanovski rose to the occasion, but to no avail. Makhachev, who had a complete training camp, dropped and finished Volkanovski with a shearing head kick and punches in the first round to retain the lightweight title. Volkanovski was openly distraught about the loss and was dead set on righting this wrong in the coming months.

Fight v Ilia Topuria

Volkanovski made a quick turnaround from UFC 294 to UFC 298

To get back to his winning ways and wanting to wipe the bad taste of defeat out of his mouth, Volkanovski jumped at a fight against the heavy-handed featherweight contender Ilia Topuria, just 119 days after his knockout loss, which was questioned by many combat sports analysts. The Spaniard came into the fight with an undefeated record, including several highlight reel KOs in which he floored his opponents with one punch.

Confident in his ability, Topuria used the first round as a feeling out process, and found success in putting Volkanovski on the back foot. After charging forward and throwing big hooks towards his opponent, Topuria landed one on the button which folded Volkanovski. A new featherweight champion was crowned for the first time since UFC 245. Many are excited about what’s next for the young champion, as the UFC have their eyes focused on an inaugural event in Spain with Topuria at the helm, of course. This weekend's massive fight between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez could spawn the next title challenger for the Georgian champion, as the UFC have made Ortega-Rodriguez a five-rounder to filter out a true contender.

Possible future opponents

Because of Volkanovski’s dominance, there are a few match-ups we haven't seen

As mentioned earlier, Volkanovski had one more hurdle to climb before he cleaned out the featherweight division, but he got caught, and now the former champion must rest his body and recover his chin if he wants to make another run at the belt. He has expressed several times that he wants and deserves an immediate rematch versus Topuria. Typically, that would be the case, but because he has suffered back-to-back knockout losses for the first time in his career, a rematch could be on the back burner. Whether the KOs occurred in two different weight classes or not is a moot point — it still happened. Combat sports constantly reminds us that the regenerative nature of one’s chin is extremely rare, but a shift in training and fighting style can preserve the plight of a fighter.

At the earliest, Volkanovski should return to action in the fall against a fighter that presents less of a knockout threat. There are many options that will be available to the former champ, as a lower-ranked fighter will salivate at the opportunity to build their resume on Volkanovski's name. For Volkanovski, he should only entertain fight offers that fit the profile of: 1) a high-ranking featherweight, and 2) a non-knockout threat.

There are only a few opponents that the Aussie hasn’t seen in his division, but a way to stay relevant while also protecting his chin could be a fight against a prominent grappler like Movsar Evloev or former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, granted he gets past Calvin Kattar at UFC 300.

It’s understandable why Volkanovski wants to run it back against Topuria, but time off should be his number one priority right now. The man was the longest-reigning UFC champion while also being the most active, a true mark of dominance in one of the most highly-competitive divisions in the sport. No doubt, his accomplishments in the UFC have earned him another huge fight, so a handful of months on the shelf will not hurt his ranking, and will do his body and mind a great deal of good.