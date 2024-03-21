Highlights The Bills have been forced to part ways with an alarming number of 2023 starters to reach cap compliance.

Buffalo must find cheap veteran options to fill gaps left by departing players.

Luckily, there are still a decent amount of strong free agent options at Buffalo's positions of most need.

Heading into the offseason, the Buffalo Bills were a team with a lot of questions following yet another loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

With an aging defense and offensive assets set to hit free agency, the Bills were expected to shake things up going into 2024 and did just that. Buffalo was one of the most active teams in free agency regarding the quantity of transactions.

The Bills suffered many losses on both sides of the ball and still have some holes to fill as the NFL Draft grows nearer. Here are Buffalo's key losses thus far and where the team can look with the remainder of the offseason to bolster their roster going into 2024.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Buffalo Bills Trade Targets and Candidates The Buffalo Bills could be involved in multiple types of trades this offseason. Here are the players they could be acquiring and moving.

Bills Players on Their Way Out

Buffalo's onslaught of offseason losses has the team scrambling to retool

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Though Buffalo managed an 11-6 record last year after catching fire late, winning their last five in a row, the team started the season with the seventh-oldest roster in the NFL, putting pressure on Brandon Beane and the front office to instill youth within the roster entering 2024.

The Bills' salary cap situation only put more pressure on the front office, as Buffalo was forced to part ways with a number of key contributors from last year's team, both offensively and defensively.

Bills Key 2024 Offseason Losses Player New Team Age Position % of 2023 Off./Def. Snaps Gabe Davis JAX 24 WR 83 Leonard Floyd SF 31 OLB 53.8 Mitch Morse JAX 31 C 97 Trent Sherfield MIN 28 WR 33.7 Jordan Poyer MIA 32 S 92.1 Poona Ford LAC 28 DE 14.1 Micah Hyde Free Agent 33 S 74.4 Damien Harris Free Agent 27 RB 5.2 Latavius Murray Free Agent 34 RB 30.2 Linval Joseph Free Agent 35 DT 15 Dane Jackson CAR 27 CB 43.2 Jordan Phillips Free Agent 31 DT 36.6 Deonte Harty Free Agent 26 WR 13.3 Tre'Davious White Free Agent 29 CB 17

Buffalo's salary cap situation (they were over $40 million above the cap one week before the start of the new league year) forced the team's hand in a number of moves, including the release of the longtime Pro Bowl safety duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, as well as veteran starters Mitch Morse and Tre'Davious White and sack leader Leonard Floyd. The Bills were also unable to retain number-two receiver, Gabe Davis, who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

To make matters worse for Buffalo, star receiver Stefon Diggs took to Twitter with a cryptic tweet, leaving questions surrounding his future with the Bills.

With the roster depleted, the Bills will be forced to surround Josh Allen with cheaper options, as they have so little wiggle room under the cap. Despite all the cuts, they are still only $8.5 million below (seventh-fewest in the NFL) the cap just over a week into the new league year.

With their depth depleted on both sides of the ball, Buffalo could look to land some quality starters on the trade market. However, as the draft gets closer, Buffalo will look to keep tabs on some intriguing prospects while also maintaining contact with some key veterans they could potentially sign for cheap.

Where do the Bills go from here?

Where can Buffalo look following losses in free agency

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Luckily for Buffalo, a number of solid options in their areas of need remain in free agency, and the Bills could have their pick of key players offensively and defensively.

On the offensive side of the ball, there are plenty of veteran receivers for Buffalo to look at after signing speedy slot guy Curtis Samuel to a one-year deal. Odell Beckham Jr., Tyler Boyd, and Michael Thomas sit near the top of that list.

Beckham Jr. will look for a new home following a one-year run with the Baltimore Ravens last season. He caught 35 passes for 565 yards for the team in 2023 as he fell below expectations again, a common theme since he returned from the ACL tear he suffered in Super Bowl 56.

OBJ is looking to prove he can still be an impact player, and there would be no better place to do it than Buffalo, where he can catch bombs from Allen while avoiding any extra attention thanks to the presence of Diggs. The deal would come extremely cheap as well.

Boyd is another intriguing option after becoming the odd man out in a talented receiver corps in Cincinnati. In 2023, Boyd started 13 games, catching 67 passes for 667 yards and two touchdowns. He's a savvy veteran that runs crisp routes and knows how to get open; he would fit well in the slot for Buffalo alongside Samuel, where he did most of his damage for Cincy.

Losing backup running backs Latavius Murray and Damien Harris also gives the Bills a sudden need in the backfield. Though the free agent RB market was mostly picked over in the opening hours of the legal tampering period, Buffalo could look at notable veterans like Ezekiel Elliott or Matt Brieda to fill that void.

Both backs would be dirt cheap options to spell starter James Cook, as Elliott could be a solid short-yardage and pass-blocking back in the mold of Murray, while Breida could be a weapon running routes out of the backfield as a third-down specialist.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite being 3rd in yards from scrimmage and 10th in touches among RBs, James Cook only played 55 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps in 2023, which means a solid backup RB is more important than it might seem.

On the defensive side, the Bills lost three key starters int he secondary, though they did lock up their top cornerback, Taron Johnson, to the best contract a nickel corner has ever seen. At corner, they'll likely have to go with an aging veteran such as Stephon Gillmore or Xavien Howard, as the young guns have already been scooped up.

Their most dire need clearly comes at safety, where they lost a pair of players that had been consistent starters for them over the last seven years. Thankfully, there are still a decent amount of options, not least of which is All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, who might be the best free agent still available, regardless of position. Veterans Marcus Maye, Jamal Adams, and Quandre Diggs are also options that would come a lot cheaper than Simmons.

Buffalo can't make a Super Bowl run in 2024...(yet)

Bills could still make the right moves to make a Super Bowl push next season

As it stands, the Bills would struggle with a lack of depth on both sides of the ball and down Pro Bowl-caliber players at WR, DE, S, and CB.

Though things look tough now, the Bills could turn the tables and add some key pieces around their existing playmakers in Allen, Diggs, and Cook. With Cook's development providing the Bills with a legitimate rushing attack that's not wholly reliant on their QB for the first time in the Allen era, the Bills have all the tools for a Super Bowl push.

The Bills need depth on the offensive and defensive lines but could solve that problem rather easily. Buffalo added some solid contributors in Mike Edwards, Casey Toohill, and Curtis Samuel so far, and could keep the ball rolling for the remainder of the offseason to bolster their roster for yet another run at getting over the Chiefs hump they've been stuck on for the last five years.

With Buffalo losing arguably more talent than any other team in free agency, they've still got work to do if they want to compete in an AFC East division that is getting stronger by the day.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.