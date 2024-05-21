Highlights Tyson Fury lost a split decision Saturday to Oleksandr Usyk.

We look at three possible options for the boxer following the maiden defeat of his entire pro career.

There's the legacy fight, the money fight, and even retirement.

Tyson Fury suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career on Saturday as he dropped a split decision to Oleksandr Usyk in the undisputed world heavyweight championship bout. The loss marked the end of a 34-fight unbeaten streak for Fury, spanning back to late 2008.

The former WBC world heavyweight champion considered himself unlucky to be on the losing side of the judges' scorecards. Fury said he thought he won the fight, and that "everyone in the corner believed we were up [on the scorecards]". However, it would be the Ukrainian Usyk who retained his undefeated record, while becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

The 'Gyspy King' will now have decisions to make regarding his future. In the post-fight press conference, Fury did not give any clear indication as to what his immediate thoughts and plans were then. However, here are some potential next steps for the former heavyweight champion.

1. Oleksandr Usyk Rematch

Fury could fight Usyk once again, per a rematch clause

The rematch with Oleksandr Usyk may seem the most likely step for Tyson Fury. Immediately after the fight during his in-ring, post-fight interview on PPV.com, Fury said: "We go back home to our families, and we run it back in October," referencing a rematch clause per their contract. Boxing promoter Frank Warren, one of Fury's representative, also alluded to a rematch between the two, but insisted the decision was in Fury's hands. "It's what Tyson wants that counts."

In the post-fight press conference, there seemed to be less enthusiasm regarding a second Fury and Usyk fight. When asked about a potential rematch, Frank Warren's immediate reaction was "let's see if we're going to have it first". This was before Fury would go on to say:

"I've just had a fight, I've just come out. I don't want to think about having a boxing fight. I've been in camp seven months, don't forget… we will regroup, and we'll talk about it."

Speaking in the ring after the fight, Oleksandr Uysk appeared to have a similar attitude regarding a rematch. "I don't think about a rematch because now I want to rest."

It is also unclear whether injuries will play a factor in the timeline of the two facing off for a second time. At the beginning of the post-fight press conference, Frank Warren stated that he understood that Usyk was on his way to the hospital because of a broken jaw. If this were the case, it could be considered unlikely that he would be ready to return in just five months time.

This potentially means that if Fury wishes to fight again in 2024, he may have to look elsewhere for an opponent.

2. Anthony Joshua

It remains one of the biggest fights to make in boxing

There have been many times in the past when Anthony Joshua's name has been mentioned in relation to Tyson Fury's. The two have discussed the possibility of fighting before. So now might be the time. Though neither are currently a champion, the fight would still attract the eyes of millions of boxing fans. Both of the British heavyweights have been some of the most prominent names over the previous 10 years. A fight in Wembley Stadium would be a historic night for British boxing.

This might be the right time to do the Joshua and Fury fight. Joshua looked like a new fighter after his two decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk. He boasts a four-fight win streak, earning three stoppages in that time. The former four-belt champion is also coming off a dominant performance over Francis Ngannou, who tested Tyson Fury in his boxing debut.

GIVEMESPORT'S Key Statistic: Fury and Joshua have a combined 49 KO victories in their professional career.

The fight could also be poised as a No.1 contender bout, to decide who gets the next opportunity at heavyweight gold. With both fighters being on the wrong side of split decisions with Usyk, both have a case to be made for rematches.

A bout between Joshua and Fury would be one of the biggest in recent boxing memory. As well as being one of the biggest in British boxing history.

3. Retirement

Fury has retired many times in the past

Retirement could be something Fury is considering. At 35, Fury is by no means an 'old' heavyweight. The 'Gypsy King' has even been the younger fighter in each of his last six fights. Although the former champion would have no shortage of opportunities outside the ring, which could play a factor in his decision. Fury has become one of the biggest sports personalities in recent memory. Such status is thanks to his sporting achievements, humorous interviews and his unique personality. Not to mention that Fury also had a leading role in Netflix's 'At Home With The Furys' as well as an author of three books. This shows that Fury would likely have many avenues he can go down should he decide to hang up his gloves.

Fury didn't seem to have retirement in his immediate thoughts in his post-fight speech on PPV.com. "I was having fun in there, I was really enjoying myself … when I can't do that anymore, I'll pack it up." However, he did acknowledge his age and the period of time in which he has been competing:

"I'm 36 in a few months and I've been boxing since I've been a child. So it is what it is. Where does it all end? Do you have 100 fights and brain damage in a wheelchair? I'm not sure.

Overall, Fury is not short of options regarding how he wishes to proceed with his career. Retirement, legacy fights, fighting contenders, there are an abundance of options. Although it is safe to say that boxing fans all over the world eagerly anticipate his next move.