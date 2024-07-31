Highlights An Ironman is a specific form of triathlon event, while triathlon can refer to any event combining biking, swimming, and running.

A triathlon involves swimming, biking, and running in that order, with transitions between each part counting towards total race time.

Ironman events are trademarked by the company, incorporating a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run, held in various locations globally.

For those beginning to take an interest in general athletics during the Olympic Games, certain keywords and descriptors that may have been unearthed in their early intrigue may bring confusion, as to their similarity to other buzzwords. One such similar pairing that has brought about discussion online is the difference between an "Iron Man" and a "triathlon".

However, as similar as the two types of event may be, there is a notable distinction between the two to split them, saving you the endless amount of time deciphering the difference between one event and the other.To break down the differences between the two, here is a quick explainer.

What is a Triathlon?

A triathlon is a multi-sport event with three specific forms of athletics featured in a back-to-back order. Competitors firstly make their way through a swimming portion, then make their way to a biking segment, and then finish the event with a running segment.

Between each of a triathlon race's three parts, there is a “transition” period, where each competitor will swap their kit over before continuing onto the next area of the event. The time taken to complete a transition is also counted as a part of an athlete's total race time, so the quicker they make their transition, the better.

The transition between swimming and biking involves getting out of the water, removing the wetsuit if one was worn during the swim, equipping biking gear, removing the bike itself from the rack, and then progressing onto the bike course.

The following transition into the run starts by returning to the same area where the bike was previously racked, removing the biking equipment, equipping running shoes, and proceeding outwards onto the run course.

The main differential between an Ironman and a triathlon is that an Ironman is one specific form of triathlon event, and also a brand, whilst a triathlon can refer to any form of athletic event that incorporates biking, swimming, and running.

What is an Ironman?

An Ironman is a specifically-named triathlon event and brand, and also the longest standard-distance triathlon that can be undertaken.

A full Ironman triathlon event incorporates 140.6 miles of athletic travel, sectioned out specifically into a 2.4-mile swimming section, a 112-mile bike ride leg, and finishing with a 26.2-mile run, which is the length of a full marathon.

Additionally, the coined term “Ironman” is in reference to triathlons and, precisely, refers to a specifically branded triathlon event.

Ironman is a trademarked company name, too, so an Ironman triathlon is not just a triathlon of a specific distance, but also a triathlon event put on by the company, Ironman.

There are roughly 53 Ironman events held worldwide per year, with the Ironman World Championships being held in Kona, Hawaii, every single year.

In addition to officially-listed Ironman triathlons, there are other forms of triathlons that will amount to the same distances for each leg as an Ironman challenge (that being the aforementioned 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and 26.2-mile run).

However, when those lengths of race are put on by groups other than the Ironman brand, they are instead referred to as “Iron-distance races” rather than an “Ironman”, as the branding of an Ironman event belongs to the specific company of the same name.

French athlete Sam Laidlow was the Men's winner of the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii last year, whereas British athlete Lucy Charles-Barclay broke the course record in her 2023 win, having finished second in the event in four of the previous five installments beforehand.

Notably, "Ironman" or "Iron-distance" triathlons are not featured in the Olympics. The Olympic distance for a triathlon is around 90 miles shorter, featuring a 0.93 mile swim, 25-mile cycle and a 6.2 mile run.

The 2024 Olympics triathlon took place in Paris following concerns as to the safety of the River Seine. The women's race saw France taking the gold medal through Cassandre Beaugrand, beating Switzerland's Julie Derron (silver) and Great Britain's Beth Potter (bronze) by six and 15 seconds respectively.