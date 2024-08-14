MLS clubs seeking transfer reinforcements for the stretch run of the 2024 season are in a race against the clock to finalize deals before the summer transfer window deadline.

The window has already closed for the three MLS clubs based in Canada, but the other 26 teams based in the USA have a little more time before the window slams shut.

The urgency to wrap up negotiations and process paperwork is real, making Deadline Day a unique experience for fans of teams still in the midst of making late moves. There are cases of transactions that fall through at the final moment because a document is not signed or delivered on time.

Below are the details of the 2024 MLS summer transfer window, including the specific deadline date and time after which incoming player transfers from overseas are no longer permitted.

What Time Does the MLS Transfer Window Close?

Teams leaving it late, have a specific deadline they will be looking to beat

The close of the 2024 MLS summer transfer window in the USA is Wednesday, August 14 at 11:59 p.m. CT. The deadline time is set for the Central Timezone because the U.S. Soccer Federation headquarters is located in Chicago.

After that time, MLS teams based in the USA can no longer acquire a player who is under contract with a club in another country and thus registered with that country's federation. That's because an ITC (International Transfer Clearance) from that specific country's national soccer federation would be required, and that process is no longer available to clubs after the transfer window has officially closed.

The three MLS clubs based in Canada saw their window close on Thursday, August 8, based on a timeline established by Canada Soccer. The Canadian transfer window closed early because it opened earlier compared to the transfer window in the USA.

Canada Soccer, which had aligned its dates with the U.S. Soccer Federation in the past, this time sought to take into account the transfer needs of the Canadian Premier League (CPL). In reaching a compromise between MLS and CPL clubs, Canada Soccer adjusted its transfer window in 2024.

2024 MLS Transfer Windows USA Canada Primary Window Jan. 31 to April 23 (11:59 p.m. CT) Jan. 31 to April 23 Secondary Window (Summer) July 18 to Aug. 14 (11:59 p.m. CT) July 12 to Aug. 8

Can MLS Teams Sign Players After Deadline Day

Players can be added after the transfer window closes under specific circumstances

When the transfer window closes, MLS teams cannot add under-contract players via a transfer from clubs based in other countries. However, they are able to add free agents who are not under contract with any club and don't require an ITC (International Transfer Certificate) to be delivered from a national soccer federation in another country.

Teams can add free agents, who are not contractually tied to any club, up until the next important deadline on the calendar: the MLS Roster Freeze on Sept. 13, 2024.

After Sept. 13, MLS clubs are no longer permitted to make any changes to their squad lists until the conclusion of the 2024 season on Saturday, Dec. 7 with the MLS Cup final. That's why it's called a "Roster Freeze" date, which is essentially a player registration deadline.