Chelsea and Tottenham's FA Cup semi-final clash in 2016-17 remains one of the greatest games at the new Wembley Stadium. The two London rivals went toe-to-toe at the home of football, and it was the Blues who emerged victorious by a 4-2 scoreline.

At the time, the London clubs were arguably the Premier League's two best teams, hence why the match was such a spectacle. Willian put Chelsea 1-0 up in just the fifth minute, before England captain Harry Kane levelled things in the capital. Antonio Conte's side went in at the break with a 2-1 advantage, though, and they would hold out for victory.

Special goals from the mercurial Eden Hazard and a long-range rocket from Nemanja Matic cancelled out Christian Eriksen's delightful assist for Dele Alli in the second period to secure the Blues a place in the FA Cup final. But nowadays, while the action on the pitch was memorable, the punditry entanglement between Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas was just as noteworthy.

Shearer put Jenas in his place on live TV

If the situation was eye-opening at the time, it's even more so now

Former England and Tottenham midfielder, Jermaine Jenas, was unexpectedly sacked by the BBC this week following complaints about workplace conduct. In the immediate backlash of the events, many have taken to social media to comment on the unfolding news.

One byproduct of the uproar is the resurfacing of a debate that occurred between Shearer and the now-41-year-old in the post-match analysis of Chelsea's semi-final triumph. While Jenas suggested that Tottenham were unlucky to have lost the match, indicating that Mauricio Pochettino's side's possession showed how dominant they were, the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer was quick to play down the claims.

Instead, Shearer reminded Jenas that the Blues couldn't have been on the back foot too much, as they managed to score four goals against a team with one of the best defensive records in Europe at the time. The subsequent look on the former One Show presenter's face, along with the stuttering, has gone viral again, with Jenas' critics using the clip to mock him amid ongoing backlash. Watch the video below:

Jenas' Media Career Future

Uncertainty surrounds the former England international's broadcasting career

Since the BBC announced Jenas' contract had been terminated, other media outlets may follow in the corporation's footsteps. The decision comes after allegations involving digital communications, such as texts, which were raised with the company a few weeks ago, bringing an end to his relationship with the company after having first started in 2017.

A spokesperson for talkSPORT said: "There are no plans for Jermaine to broadcast as a presenter on talkSPORT in the immediate future." Meanwhile, TNT Sports said it would not comment on Jenas's employment with the BBC, but it is understood that he is not scheduled to appear on the platform's channels for the coming weeks.

Since 2017, Jenas has come a long way in his media career, but following recent events, his broadcasting career appears to be hanging in the balance. He last presented The One Show alongside Alex Jones on Wednesday 22 July and last appeared on the Match of the Day panel on 4 May.