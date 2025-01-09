Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's fighting days may not last too much longer, particularly if they do end up fighting one another in 2025.

That's the opinion of boxing analyst and former world champion Johnny Nelson, who told Boxing News this week that he expects the heavyweight rivals to box this year, before hanging up their respective gloves before 2025 is over.

Fury and Joshua have been linked with one another since the latter made his debut and joined Fury in the pro ranks in 2013. Though they have both been involved in marquee match-ups with other opponents through a bronze period for the division, they are yet to actually fight one another. But that may change this year.

Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua's pro records (as of 09/01/25) Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Fights 37 32 Wins 34 28 Losses 2 4 Draws 1 0

Johnny Nelson Doesn't Expect Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury to Keep Fighting

Boxing analyst believes both heavyweights will retire before the end of 2025