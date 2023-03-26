Pitch invaders in football are annoying in the extreme, 99% of the time.

But on very rare occasions, fans who stumble onto the hallowed turf during a match provide us with an iconic moment.

One of the best in recent times involves Christian Eriksen - and it came during his successful time at Tottenham Hotspur.

In a Premier League match against West Ham United in 2014, the Denmark international was bettered by a supporter who charged on to the Upton Park pitch.

As Eriksen was lining up to take a free-kick, he was interrupted by the person in question, who instead took a shot at goal.

And to be fair, the effort from the fan wasn't half bad. The left-footed strike at least forced a save out of the West Ham goalkeeper on the day, Adrian.

That sadly wasn't the case for Eriksen when he finally stepped up to take the free-kick.

Maybe the playmaker was put off after watching the supporter get chased by the security team...

Video: The moment Eriksen was outshone by West Ham pitch invader

Unlucky, Christian.

Eriksen sent his shot sailing over the crossbar, much to the delight of the West Ham faithful.

How did the match between West Ham and Spurs pan out?

While Eriksen may have been briefly upstaged by a supporter, he and Spurs had the last laugh at their fierce rivals' former home.

Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a 93rd minute winner from Eric Dier.

It was certainly an eventful match, aside from the aforementioned antics of the pitch invader.

Both Kyle Naughton and James Collins saw red, while former West Ham captain Mark Noble missed a penalty.

But the 2014/15 season ultimately proved to be an unsuccessful one for Pochettino's Spurs.

They failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing fifth and lost 2-0 in the League Cup final to Chelsea.