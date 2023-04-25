Cristiano Ronaldo has made so many of his critics look silly over the course of his incredible football career.

One man that was made to regret mocking Ronaldo was ex-FIFA president, Sepp Blatter.

Back in 2013, while he was still president of FIFA, Blatter was asked to give his thoughts on who he prefers out of Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

"Lionel Messi is a good boy who every mother and father would like to have at home," he said at the Oxford Union, per the Guardian.

"He's a good man, he's very fast, he's not exuberant, he's playing well, he's dancing, he's a kind man, he's a good boy.

"And that's what makes him so popular and naturally he will always get a lot of goals because he is this nice man, and he plays well and scores goals."

Referring to Ronaldo, he continued: "The other one, this is something else. The other one is like a commander on the field of play..."

Blatter then got out of his chair and did his best Ronaldo impression.

He went on to say that Ronaldo had "more expenses for the hairdresser" than Messi, before declaring he prefers the Argentine.

Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at Sepp Blatter on social media

Ronaldo saw Blatter's comments and he was not impressed.

He wrote: "This video shows clearly the respect and consideration that Fifa has for me, for my club and my country. Much is explained now.

"I wish Mr Blatter health and a long life, with the certainty that he will continue to witness, as he deserves, the successes of his favourite teams and players."

Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at Sepp Blatter on the pitch

Two days later, Real Madrid welcomed Sevilla to the Santiago Bernabeu for their La Liga clash.

Ronaldo scored three times as Real won 7-3. He celebrated his first goal by saluting, a reference to the comments Blatter made just days before.

Sepp Blatter apologises to Cristiano Ronaldo

After being called out by Ronaldo, Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti and Portugal's football federation, Blatter apologised.

"I apologise if you were upset by my lighthearted answer at private event on Friday. I never meant to offend you," he said in response to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's response - both on and off the pitch - was perfect. Blatter isn't the only person he's made regret mocking him and he won't be the last.