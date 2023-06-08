West Ham's wait for a major trophy came to an end on Wednesday evening as they lifted the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers had not won a major piece of silverware since 1980; when they were crowned FA Cup victors.

That 43-year drought has now come to an end as they defeated Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague.

Jarrod Bowen was the hero as his 90th minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

When did every Premier League side last win a major trophy?

Following West Ham's triumph, Squawka have created a graphic showing when every 2022/23 Premier League side last won a major trophy.

Squawka define the following trophies as a major trophy: Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, FA Cup and League Cup. View their graphic below...

=16. Crystal Palace - N/A

=16. Fulham - N/A

=16. Brighton - N/A

=16. Brentford - N/A

=16. Bournemouth - N/A

15. Newcastle United - 1955 (FA Cup)

14. Southampton - 1976 (FA Cup)

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 1980 (League Cup)

12. Nottingham Forest - 1990 (League Cup)

11. Leeds United - 1992 (First Division)

10. Everton - 1995 (FA Cup)

9. Aston Villa - 1996 (League Cup)

8. Tottenham Hotspur - 2008 (League Cup)

7. Arsenal - 2020 (FA Cup)

6. Leicester City - 2021 (FA Cup)

5. Chelsea - 2021 (Champions League)

4. Liverpool - 2022 (FA Cup)

3. Manchester United - 2023 (League Cup)

2. Manchester City - 2023 (FA Cup)

1. West Ham - 2023 (Europa Conference League)

Five Premier League sides are yet to win a major trophy: Crystal Palace, Fulham, Brighton, Brentford, Bournemouth.

The most likely club among those five is Brighton.

The Seagulls are very much on the ascendency under Roberto De Zerbi and will be contenders to win next season's Europa League.

Newcastle's last major trophy came all the way back in 1955 when they won the FA Cup. It seems only a matter of time until they end that drought.

While Spurs' wait for a major trophy is now 15 years and counting.

New manager Ange Postecoglou will be tasked with ending that drought, whether it be with or without star man Harry Kane.