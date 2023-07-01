Dominik Szoboszlai is on the verge of joining Liverpool.

Szoboszlai has been hugely impressive for RB Leipzig over the last few years.

Liverpool have been following his progress closely and they made the decision to trigger his €70m release clause on Friday.

The 22-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Hungarian midfielder has now been given permission to travel to Merseyside to undergo a medical.

The day Dominik Szoboszlai silenced Neymar

Liverpool are getting one of the best set-piece takers in world football.

Szoboszlai is an accomplished corner taker while he is deadly from both free-kicks and penalties.

He is extremely confident and doesn't let the pressure get to him - just ask Neymar.

On November 3, 2021, Leipzig were trailing Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 when they were given a 92nd minute penalty.

Szoboszlai took responsibility and Neymar did everything in his power to put him off.

The Hungarian midfielder was not fazed, though, and ended up tucking his effort into the corner and winning a point for his side.

What did Neymar say to Dominik Szoboszlai before penalty in Leipzig 2-2 PSG?

Szoboszlai gave an ice-cold interview after the game where he opened up about the conversation between himself and Neymar before the penalty.

He revealed: "He was asking me: 'You going to score?'

"I said yes. He said to me 'are you sure?'

"I said yes. I never miss. It is how it is."

How did Dominik Szoboszlai perform for RB Leipzig?

Szoboszlai established himself as one of the best players in the Bundesliga during his two-year spell with Leipzig.

In total he played 91 times for the club, scoring 20 times and recording a further 22 assists.

He helped the club to back-to-back DFB-Pokal titles and scored their second in a 2-0 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt in June.

Liverpool desperately needed to strengthen their midfield this summer and they have done just that with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and the imminent arrival of Szoboszlai.

Time will tell whether they strengthen the position further. They have been linked with moves for Southampton's Roméo Lavia, Rennes' Khéphren Thuram and Borussia Mönchengladbach's Manu Koné.