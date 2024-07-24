Highlights Enzo Fernandez will return to Chelsea in July to start pre-season.

He will have to meet up with his teammates, having been called out by the likes of Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has defended Fernandez, saying his apology was sincere.

Enzo Fernandez could be facing an uncomfortable return to Chelsea this summer after his break. Following Argentina's Copa America triumph, the midfielder posted a racist and homophobic chant on social media.

The championship-winning players sang an offensive song aimed at French people and the fallout has been significant, with teammate Wesley Fofana calling it "uninhibited racism". There have been calls for captain Lionel Messi – who was not on the team bus during the chant – to apologise, with Argentina's deputy sports minister even fired for making the suggestion.

Amid the controversy, it will be interesting to see how Chelsea approach the situation going forward – with the club investigating the matter. It also remains to be seen how Fernandez will be treated by his teammates when he returns to the club later this summer.

When Fernandez Will Return To Chelsea

Should meet up on 29 July

Fernandez will fly to America, likely Atlanta, to join the Chelsea squad on 29 July to start his pre-season. This will allow him the chance to meet his teammates face-to-face for the first time since the incident.

The Blues have travelled to the United States for their pre-season tour ahead of the 2024/25 season and most of the squad are already in Santa Clara. Their first game takes place on 25 July as they take on Wrexham before then playing Celtic two days later in Indiana.

Fernandez should meet up with the club after the game, which means he could be involved in the match against Club America in Atlanta on 1 August. Although having played in the final of Copa America, it remains to be seen what state of fitness he will return to the club after his holiday.

He will also have the opportunity to feature in games against Manchester City, Real Madrid and Inter Milan before the tour ends. Chelsea then begin their Premier League campaign against Pep Guardiola and co at Stamford Bridge on 18 August.

Chelsea Pre-Season Fixtures Date (UK) Kick-off Time (BST) Opponent Stadium Location 25th July 2024 3am Wrexham Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, United States 27th July 2024 9pm Celtic Notre Dame Stadium Indiana, United States 1st August 2024* 12:30 am Club America Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, United States 3rd August 2024 10:30pm Manchester City Ohio Stadium Columbus, United States 7th August 2024 12am Real Madrid Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, United States 11th August 2024 3pm Inter Milan Stamford Bridge London, England *Enzo Fernandez will be with the squad at this stage.

What Maresca Has Said About Fernandez

"Good human being"

Manager Maresca has only just got his foot in the door at Chelsea but he's already had to deal with this major controversy. Fernandez managed to upset a number of his teammates with his post, meaning several players at Stamford Bridge unfollowed him on Instagram.

As mentioned before, Chelsea teammate Fofana slammed the video on social media and there have been concerns that this could lead to issues at the club when the Argentine returns. Addressing the matter, Maresca insisted it would be an issue, saying:

"I don't think so to be honest. Probably it is the immediate reaction. "But all in all, I don't think so. I spoke with Enzo but as I said, I spoke with all of them. The situation is quite clear. He did already a statement apologising, the club did the same so."

He also added: "I don't think there are any bad intentions behind [it] so starting from that point, for me it is quite easy. The player already did a statement apologising.

"The club did the same so there are not many things to add but the only thing I can say from my point of view that I can add that they are all young with good intentions. Good guy, good person, good human being. There was not any bad intention."

Fernandez Apologised

Inspired racist chants at River Plate

As mentioned by Maresca, Fernandez has apologised for his actions. He released a statement on social media acknowledging that it was "highly offensive" and there is "absolutely no excuse for these words".

He added: "That video, that moment, those words do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

The damage of his actions has already been felt, however, as it inspired a whole stadium of fans to chant the offensive song when the player returned to his former club River Plate in July.