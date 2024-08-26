Key Takeaways Although Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool in good condition, Arne Slot still faces the prospect of losing big players for nothing.

The club's captain and vice-captain are in the final year of their contracts, and worries about potential departures are increasing.

Midfielders with deals until 2028 offer stability, but Mo Salah's potential profitless exit in 2025 poses a significant concern.

As the summer transfer window slams shut on Friday, Arne Slot will know exactly who he has at his disposal in his first season at Liverpool's helm. But whereas the market cut-off point is supposed to bring about a sense of clarity about what the future holds at Anfield under the new leadership, the Dutchman still faces big challenges during the transition period.

Jurgen Klopp may have left the Reds in good condition upon his bombshell departure at the end of last season, but several key players are nearing the end of their current deals, with many set to expire over the next couple of seasons. The new manager must assess the future of these players while balancing the club’s ambitions and budget constraints.

With Liverpool aiming to return to the pinnacle of domestic and European football, the next few months could shape the club’s future for years to come, and off-field complications could prove just as important as the performances on the pitch if Slot is to keep the positive energy his predecessor initiated flowing. With that said, here is a rundown of every players' contract situation.

Goalkeepers

Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher both have at least two years left

In a position where safety is always put first, Slot can sleep easily at night knowing his goalkeeping unit has a stable future. While Alisson is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment, Caoimhin Kelleher upholds the reputation as one of the Premier League's best back-up options for between the sticks.

This unit is only further strengthened by the likelihood of Giorgi Mamardashvili joining from Valencia before this week's deadline day after the 23-year-old impressed at Euro 2024 with Georgia. With Alisson's contract up in 2027, and Kelleher's expiring a year prior in 2026, the loneliest position on the pitch is Slot's least noteworthy issue of concern early into his Anfield tutelage.

Liverpool's Goalkeeper Contracts Player Contract expiry date Alisson June 30. 2027 Caoimhin Kelleher June 30, 2026

Defenders

Van Dijk and Trent in the final 12 months of their contracts

The safety net that Slot's goalkeeping unit presents him with does not extend to the defensive unit. Instead, this area of the pitch is one of the most concern. In direct contrast to Alisson, Kelleher, and Mamardashvili's contract situations, the Reds' captain and vice-captain are now in the final months of their current deals without much backup in the ranks to relieve the potential of such monumental losses.

Both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold's deals expire in June 2025, and whilst they are yet to enter contract negotiations with the club's hierarchy, there are growing fears that the latter of the duo will be on his way out sooner rather than later. The biggest talking point after the Reds beat Brentford surrounded the vice-captain, who was one of several players brought off with less than 20 minutes still to play, being replaced by youngster Conor Bradley.

The 25-year-old was seen looking not best pleased with the decision as his manager explained his reasons to him, after it was also rumoured over the summer that Real Madrid were interested in his signature. Elsewhere, Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konate's contracts run out a year later, in 2026.

Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas, Jarell Quansah, and Joe Gomez bring slightly more stability to the situation as theirs aren't up until 2027. However, with the latter facing an uncertain future ahead of Friday's deadline, the defensive unit very much looks like a ticking time bomb for Slot and the Anfield bosses.

Liverpool's Defender Contracts Player Contract expiry date Virgil van Dijk June 30. 2025 Trent Alexander-Arnold June 30, 2025 Nathaniel Phillips June 30, 2025 Ibrahima Konate June 30, 2026 Andrew Robertson June 30, 2026 Joe Gomez June 30, 2027 Kostas Tsimikas June 30, 2027 Conor Bradley June 30, 2027 Jarell Quansah June 30, 2027

Midfielders

Regular starters remain on Liverpool's books until 2028

Klopp's final piece of transfer business before leaving Anfield in his shadow saw a midfield revamping introduce Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai to the club. Twelve months on and the trio of signings has started together in the first two Premier League games of the new season.

In 2–0 victories over Ipswich Town and Brentford, Slot has trusted them to take the Reds into their new dawn. And because of how recently they joined the club, none of the starting midfielders have to worry about their futures until 2028, thus giving their Dutch manager a much-needed remedy amid concerns in other areas of the pitch.

What's more, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Stefan Bajcetic all have deals set in stone until 2027, although the latter of whom is expected to leave the club before Friday, with up to seven clubs keeping tabs on the young Portuguese midfielder over a potential loan deal.

Liverpool's Midfielder Contracts Player Contract expiry date Dominik Szoboszlai June 30. 2028 Alexis Mac Allister June 30, 2028 Ryan Gravenberch June 30, 2028 Harvey Elliott June 30, 2027 Curtis Jones June 30, 2027 Wataru Endo June 30, 2027 Stefan Bajcetic June 30, 2027

GiveMeSport Key Statistic: Harvey Elliott made 53 appearances last season, 27 as a starter, and notched four goals and 11 assists.

Forwards

Mo Salah could leave on a free next summer

Much to the bewilderment of the Liverpool faithful, the Anfield bosses - now headed by Michael Edwards - have long been reluctant to offer players in their thirties new contracts. As a result, it looks increasingly likely that Mo Salah will leave the club next summer on a free transfer.

The Egyptian icon already has three goal involvements after two games of the 2024/25 Premier League season, thus warranting another lucrative contract that FSG are unlikely to want to match when his contract runs out in 2025. Despite receiving offers in excess of £150m just last summer by clubs residing in Saudi Arabia, the 158-league-goal forward could be a free agent when his deal expires.

At 32 years old, he completes a trilogy of superstars whose contracts are up next summer. But, fortunately for Slot, he will still have a plethora of attacking talent at his disposal should everyone's worst nightmares turn into reality. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have started the campaign in fine fettle, and their contracts run until 2027.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez - two strikers who will hope to turn a new corner under their new manager - have their Anfield future secure up until 2028, which gives them up to four years to prove they can match their great expectations and remedy the potential loss Salah would heed.