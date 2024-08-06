Highlights The top tiers of European football will resume after a summer full of international tournaments.

Germany's top flight gets underway a week after the 2024/25 Premier League season kicks off in mid-August.

The controversial new Champions League format will be put to the test when the competition begins in September.

The 2024/25 European football campaign will be the busiest season for club sides ever. Aside from the familiar, exhausting schedule of the domestic campaigns, stuffed with league and cup duties, the newly expanded Champions League begins before the curtain closes with a 32-team FIFA Club World Cup.

This jam-packed calendar comes after a summer when most elite players in each division were involved in either Euro 2024 or the Copa America. Strange things can happen in the wake of an off-season filled with international tournaments. Napoli claimed their first Italian title since Diego Maradona after the 2022 World Cup and outsiders Wolfsburg snatched the Bundesliga crown in the wake of Euro 2008. The last time someone other than Manchester City or Liverpool won the Premier League came after Euro 2016 when Chelsea - fresh from finishing 10th the year before - lifted the title.

As the gleam of the trophies hoisted aloft by Spain and Argentina begins to fade, focus can once again turn to the unrelenting rhythm of club football. Here's when the dizzying action gets underway across the continent.

Germany reset after Euro 2024

Four of Europe's top five leagues resume in the same week. While Spain's La Liga has the jump on its competitors with an unusual Thursday kick-off, the top flights in England and France both return on Friday, 16th August. The defending Serie A champions, Inter Milan, mark the resumption of Italy's leading division with a trip to Genoa one day later.

Germany have their own schedule. Unlike their counterparts in Spain, England and Italy, the Bundesliga only includes 18 clubs - and therefore has four fewer rounds of matches to organise compared to the widespread 38-week schedules. As was the case last season, Germany's top flight doesn't begin until a week after the rest of Europe's elite, taking advantage of the flexibility built into the less crowded domestic calendar.

The country also needs time to recover. Germany hosted Euro 2024 throughout the summer, providing the setting for an exciting, month-long international competition which wasn't concluded until Spain's narrow victory over England in the final on 14th July. The nation's governing body afforded itself a six-week break to reset before Bayer Leverkusen begin the defence of their unbeaten league title at the home of Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday, 23rd August.

2024/25 Europe's Top Five Leagues League Nation Start Date Opening Fixture La Liga Spain Thursday, 15th August Athletic Club vs Getafe Ligue 1 France Friday, 16th August Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain Premier League England Friday, 16th August Manchester United vs Fulham Serie A Italy Saturday, 17th August Genoa vs Inter Milan Bundesliga Germany Friday, 23rd August Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen

2024/25 Curtain Raisers

Most major European leagues begin with a half-friendly

Legendary Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not alone in questioning the importance of England's Community Shield. The traditional curtain raiser for each club season is a match between the reigning league champions and the freshly-crowned winners of the FA Cup. Its status as a quasi-friendly has never been fully established - and usually depends upon the participating teams.

After claiming the prize in 2018, Guardiola asked: "Nobody counts it, that's the question, I would like an answer." Unsatisfied with the shrugs he received from the bemused journalists sitting in front of him, Guardiola snapped: "Why play if it doesn't count? We could have longer holidays." The Catalan coach will have to wrestle with this philosophical conundrum once again as his City side take on Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 10th August.

Guardiola's confusion comes from his experience of the equivalent fixture in Spain and Germany. On the continent, this title is taken more seriously and there is plenty of intrigue surrounding this year's DFL Supercup as it will be the first one not involving Bayern Munich since 2011. Bayer Leverkusen, as league and cup champions, go up against Bundesliga runners-up Stuttgart on Saturday, 17th August.

Spain and Italy have morphed their 'Supercups' into bloated mini-knockout tournaments which are awkwardly shoehorned into the middle of the domestic calendar and staged in Saudi Arabia. This blatant cash grab was called out by former Spain international Raul Garcia in 2022. "Football has changed because the fan is no longer thought of," the striker lamented. "From when I started to now, a lot has changed, and it makes me sad." Garcia's former side, Athletic Club, will be part of the competition which also includes Barcelona, Real Madrid and Copa del Rey runners-up, Mallorca.

2024/25 European Curtain Raisers Competition Nation Date Fixture/Involved Teams Community Shield England 10th August 2024 Manchester United vs Manchester City DFL Supercup Germany 17th August 2024 Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Trophee des Champions France TBD Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Supercoppa Italiana Italy 2nd-6th January 2025 Atalanta, Inter Milan, Juventus, Milan Supercoppa de Espana Spain 8th-12th January 2025 Athletic Club, Barcelona, Mallorca, Real Madrid

New league phase is introduced

The Champions League is always one of the most hotly anticipated aspects of each season, but the 2024/25 iteration of the continental jamboree has conjured even more intrigue than normal. This will be the unveiling of a new format for Europe's premier club tournament. Gone is the familiar group stage, replaced instead by what UEFA have dubbed the 'league phase'.

This convoluted system was introduced to accommodate the four extra clubs entering the expanded competition and create two more guaranteed fixtures. Teams will now play eight matches against eight different opponents, four on home turf and as many on the road. This was a hopeful plea from UEFA to sate the relentless greed of Europe's richest clubs, but not everyone is convinced. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has infamously called the new format "absurd".

It remains to be seen how the competition will be received once it actually gets underway. After a draw for the opening round on 29th August - which has to be conducted by a computer, such is the complexity of the various permutations - the tournament properly begins on Tuesday, 17th September. While the now-defunct group stage was always wrapped up before Christmas, the elongated league phase drags on until 29th January 2025.

2024/25 League Phase Schedule Matchday Dates 1 17th-19th September 2024 2 1st-2nd October 2024 3 22nd-23rd October 2024 4 5th-6th November 2024 5 26th-27th November 2024 6 10th-11th December 2024 7 21st-22nd January 2025 8 29th January 2025