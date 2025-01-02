With 2025 underway, it means that it's that time of the year in football - the opening of the January transfer window. England's Premier League and EFL Championship, France's Ligue 1, and Germany's Bundesliga all opened on Wednesday 1 January. Spain's La Liga and Italy's Serie A had an additional day to wait, each opening for business on Thursday 2 January.

Clubs across Europe will have one month to bolster their squads going into the business end of the 2024/25 season, and it is important to note that discussions took place between the major European leagues to decide on a harmonious closing date, with the winter windows due to close on Monday 3 February, except for Italy, though specific closing times vary slightly.

Whilst Europe's spending in the winter window can fluctuate from one extreme to another from year-to-year, with such a congested fixture schedule that has seen the rate of injuries at an all-time high, spending could surpass last year, though that, of course, remains to be seen.

England

January 1–February 3, 2025

England has set a closing time of 11pm GMT on Monday 3 February for its winter transfer window, giving clubs just over one month to conduct - and conclude - any business.

With a wild - but thoroughly entertaining - Premier League campaign unraveling so far, with reigning champions Manchester City having mightily struggled since Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder Rodri suffered a torn ACL, Pep Guardiola's side may look to be active during the January window in an effort to bring in players who they hope can help them salvage their season.

On the other side of Manchester, at Manchester United, with the ongoing situation with Marcus Rashford and his potential departure, and the admission by Ruben Amorim that his club could realistically have to prepare for a relegation battle down the stretch of the season, they are almost certainly another club who could look to do business - and a lot of it - in the upcoming month.

Man United could even see a few departures, with an exit not ruled out for summer signing Joshua Zirkzee, especially after the brutal events which unfolded at Old Trafford in their 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the final game of 2024, in which he was cheered off the pitch by fans when subbed by Amorim on the half-hour mark in the first half.

Troubles with Tottenham Hotspur and their defensive injury woes could also see them on the hunt for fresh legs - if the board allows an increased budget - whilst their north London rivals Arsenal could yet be in the market for a striker in their bid to remain challengers to the title.

France, Germany

January 1 – February 3, 2025

Whilst both the French and German windows open and close on the same date as England's, it is Germany who have to wrap up their business first, with their deadline being at 5pm GMT on Monday 3 February. France has an additional five hours to ensure their business deals get over the line with their deadline coming at 10pm GMT, one hour before that of England.

In Ligue 1, one of the key names that could be on the move out of the league is Randal Kolo Muani. The Frenchman, who is a mainstay in Les Bleus' squads under Didier Deschamps, has fallen out of favour for the Parisian outfit under Luis Enrique, further fueling reports he could be heading for the exit door as early as this month.

With that in mind, a whole host of clubs around Europe are thought to be monitoring the £46 million-rated striker, with Spurs just one of a number of Premier League teams reportedly interested in his services, along with Man United, Man City, and Arsenal.

Spain

January 2–February 3, 2025

Whilst England, France and Germany have already begun seeking out deals with clubs, those in Spain have to wait an additional 24 hours before they can officially begin to conduct business of their own. However, they have the same closing date as the majority of other European leagues, meaning their window is one day shorter. Their window will close at the same time as England, at 11pm GMT.

There are two big players to note here who are linked with moves away, with the first being Dani Olmo. With Barcelona having lost a second appeal to register the Spaniard for the rest of the season, he is unable to play from now onwards. With uncertainty over his future with the Catalan juggernauts, it comes as little surprise that teams all over Europe are keeping an eye on his availability.

Whilst he may be on the move, making the switch to England and the Premier League is not on the cards, according to his agent, who spoke exclusively to Fabrizio Romano for GIVEMESPORT, further signalling that their intentions are clear that he will stay with Barcelona. The logisitcs over how this may happen, though, are not yet completely clear.

Another player who has attracted interest from all over Europe dating back to last season is that of Martin Zubmiendi, with both Man City and Liverpool showing their admiration for the Real Sociedad star. In 17 appearances this season in La Liga, the Spanish midfielder has an average match rating of 7.07, which is first overall in his squad, whilst his 1.4 interceptions per game are the second-most in the team.

Italy

January 2 – February 1, 2025

Like Spain, Italy has to wait an additional day to begin their business. However, they have two fewer days to complete such business, with their window slamming shut on Saturday 1 February at 7pm GMT.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move is AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, who has fallen out of favour of late at the San Siro. Considered 'one of the best' defenders in Serie A, the 27-year-old has been linked with a move back to England, with both Man United and Newcastle reportedly in the mix.

Juventus' Danilo will certainly be looking for a new home in January after it was announced that he was out of the squad permanently. Following the departure of Leonardo Bonucci in 2023, the 33-year-old was appointed captain for the 2023-24 season, in which he led Juve to Coppa Italia victory. He has been heavily linked with a move to title-rivals, Napoli.