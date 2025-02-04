Summary

The transfer window has become a dominant part of modern football, with supporters eager to hear the latest news about multi-million-pound deals across the globe. While budgets for clubs are vastly different, especially in Europe's top five leagues, every club can dream of signing a player who has a transformative impact on the team.

What has changed the market in recent years is the arrival of the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Nassr signing Jhon Duran in the January window for £71 million from Aston Villa. Clubs in Saudi Arabia will continue to make their mark in the summer of 2025, as they look to attract some of Europe's top prospects and grow their domestic division. Deadlines for leagues across the world in the 2025 summer transfer window vary, so we gathered all the closing dates here in one place.

Summer Transfer Window 2025 Opening and Closing Dates

Competition

Nation

Opening Date

Closing Date

Premier League

England

12th June 2025

29th August 2025

Championship

England

12th June 2025

29th August 2025

La Liga

Spain

1st July 2025

31st August 2025

Bundesliga

Germany

1st July 2025

1st September 2025

Serie A

Italy

1st July 2025

30th August 2025

Ligue 1

France

1st July 2025

30th August 2025

MLS

United States

24th July 2025

21st August 2025

Europe's Top Five Leagues

Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga