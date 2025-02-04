Summary The Premier League summer transfer window is set to open on 12th June 2025 and close on 29th August - a day earlier than last season.

Clubs in Europe's top five leagues, including La Liga and Serie A, have varying summer transfer window opening and closing dates in 2025.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League, MLS, and the Championship also have specific summer transfer window opening and closing dates for the 2025 season.

The transfer window has become a dominant part of modern football, with supporters eager to hear the latest news about multi-million-pound deals across the globe. While budgets for clubs are vastly different, especially in Europe's top five leagues, every club can dream of signing a player who has a transformative impact on the team.

What has changed the market in recent years is the arrival of the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Nassr signing Jhon Duran in the January window for £71 million from Aston Villa. Clubs in Saudi Arabia will continue to make their mark in the summer of 2025, as they look to attract some of Europe's top prospects and grow their domestic division. Deadlines for leagues across the world in the 2025 summer transfer window vary, so we gathered all the closing dates here in one place.

Summer Transfer Window 2025 Opening and Closing Dates Competition Nation Opening Date Closing Date Premier League England 12th June 2025 29th August 2025 Championship England 12th June 2025 29th August 2025 La Liga Spain 1st July 2025 31st August 2025 Bundesliga Germany 1st July 2025 1st September 2025 Serie A Italy 1st July 2025 30th August 2025 Ligue 1 France 1st July 2025 30th August 2025 MLS United States 24th July 2025 21st August 2025

Europe's Top Five Leagues

Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga