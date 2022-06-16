Highlights Lampard and Ronaldo had a fierce rivalry in the Premier League, but also showed each other respect on the pitch.

Lampard once prevented Ronaldo from receiving a red card, showcasing sportsmanship and fair play in the game.

Lampard, who was once Team Messi, even switched to Team Ronaldo due to the latter's performances in big games.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Frank Lampard are bonafide Premier League legends. But the two players were fierce rivals once upon a time, clashing on many occasions in tense battles between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford during his first spell and competed for the title against Lampard's Chelsea in each campaign. In fact, it was only in Ronaldo's debut season (2003-04) that neither of the two sides won the league, as Arsenal's 'Invincibles' famously went unbeaten.

Despite the rivalry and competitive nature of the two men on the pitch, there was clearly a level of respect between them. This was displayed by Blues' legend Lampard in a league match between the two juggernauts of English football.

When Lampard Saved Ronaldo

The midfielder's reaction prevented a red card

Both Ronaldo and Lampard were on the scoresheet in a 1-1 draw as the two teams met in the 2008 Champions League final in Moscow. The Red Devils went on to win on penalties in Rome, and it's fair to say that that rivalry between the two sets of players was at its highest around this point.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Chelsea is poor by his high standards, with only two goals and two assists in 17 appearances against the Blues.

Six months later, during a clash between the two sides in January 2009 at Old Trafford, fans witnessed a moment of admirable sportsmanship. United ran out 3-0 winners, but Ronaldo would surely have been sent off if it wasn't for Chelsea's number eight - and the clip has often resurfaced in the years that have followed.

The Portuguese superstar was already on a yellow card when he caught his English counterpart on the shin with a late challenge. If Lampard had gone to ground and rolled around, referee Howard Webb may very well have dismissed Ronaldo.

However, the Chelsea legend quickly jumped to his feet, smiled and embraced his opponent - seemingly telling Webb not to take any action. The clip was posted online with the caption: "This clip of Frank Lampard saving Cristiano Ronaldo from getting a second yellow, shows how much football has changed. Just pure class." Watch the footage below:

The modern game often sees players desperate to gain an advantage by getting an opposing player sent off. It's been a long time since the Premier League has seen such a prominent incident of this kind between two stars. Lampard could have easily made a bigger deal out of the contact and given his side a chance in the game by seeing Ronaldo given his marching orders.

Lampard is Team Ronaldo

He admits to have been converted from 'Team Messi'

Previously, the ex-Chelsea and England midfielder admitted changing from 'Team Messi' to 'Team Ronaldo' thanks to his record in big games. Lampard told Gary Neville on the Overlap:

“You know what, I’ve always been a Messi man and then I watched your debate with Carra recently and I actually think for Ronaldo’s output and actual numbers in big finals and semi-finals like we’ve seen, I think I maybe give him the edge now."

It's a long-standing debate that includes two of the greatest players of all time, and the Stamford Bridge hero had many encounters with both men. He did meet Ronaldo more regularly as they played in the same division, while Messi only came to England on Champions League nights. To have switched from one side to the other shows the level of respect Lampard has for his former Manchester United foe.