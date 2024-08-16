LAS VEGAS — The seemingly never-ending story of whether Conor McGregor will actually return to the Octagon may be in its final chapter as the Irishman, together with his long-time rival Michael Chandler, both posted positive news on Thursday regarding an end-of-year showdown.

The latest development goes against what UFC boss Dana White told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters Tuesday, that "Conor McGregor won't fight this year," but the market-leading MMA firm will "figure out" his return as, he said, the former two-weight UFC champ "wants to fight."

McGregor And Chandler Say December Fight is Happening

Both fighters were in agreement with one another on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter

Let's rewind.

McGregor and Chandler were supposed to fight at UFC 303 to headline International Fight Week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29. However, McGregor withdrew from the contest only one month beforehand, citing a broken pinky toe. The bout was years in the making as the fighters coached rival teams on The Ultimate Fighter last summer, and the show typically concludes when the coaches fight in a big UFC show.

McGregor and Chandler are yet to have their TUF moment. McGregor hasn't fought since 2021 when he suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round of his trilogy with Dustin Poirier, and Chandler, meanwhile, hasn't fought since late 2022 as he continues to wait for the type of payday he can only really get by fighting one of the sport's biggest stars. This is because he will get a share of the pay-per-view revenue from the event — something he wouldn't get if he returned to the Octagon against an alternative opponent.

Considering it only takes a month, or six weeks at most, to recover from a broken pinky toe, and June 29 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, it begun to look like we may never see the fight after all. Then, White said this week that McGregor wasn't competing in 2024.

McGregor, now, says differently.

"The UFC love and want me for December," McGregor posted Thursday on X. "I am ready."

Chandler was quick to respond to the message, saying: "December it is."

Dana White Says Things That Are 'Absolutely False'

"Sometimes it's his job … to give you misinformation"

Chandler's response to McGregor follows an interview he did with TMZ Sports this week.

“Dana, as much as we love him, also said some things that were just absolutely false in press conferences and whatnot - which, that’s his job. Sometimes it’s his job to give you the exact information; his job is, sometimes, to give you misinformation."

He continued: "So sometimes, saying the fight isn’t happening this year might mean that this fight is happening this year - just like he did when I already knew I was fighting June 29."

Should the McGregor and Chandler fight materialize, it would headline UFC 310 which takes place December 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.