When is the Women's World Cup final? Here is your guide to everything you need to know about the ultimate event.

This summer, the world will witness a plethora of generational talent performing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In its ninth year, the competition is expected to be bigger and better than ever - with 32 teams all going for gold.

From July, women’s football fans from across the globe are due to flock to the hosting nations, Australia and New Zealand.

These match ticket holders will have the honour of supporting veteran sides such as the Netherlands and the Canadian national women's team. They will also be able to witness teams like Haiti and Morocco make their tournament debuts.

The anticipated contest officially kicks off on July 20, but we’re already thinking about that scintillating final showdown.

Here’s everything you need to know about the grand finale of the Women’s World Cup 2023, so you can prepare in advance.

Can England make it to the Women's World Cup final? Credit: Getty

What is the Women’s World Cup final?

To determine the winner of the Women’s World Cup, each team must rise through the ranks and beat out the competition.

After moving through the group stages, nations must defeat opponents in the round of 16, be victorious in the quarter-finals and then smash it in the semis.

The last game of the tournament is the Women’s World Cup final — a match that will decide who gets to take the trophy home, and who gets a condolence medal.

When is the Women’s World Cup final?

This year, the Women’s World Cup final will take place on the last day of the tournament – Sunday 20 August.

The exciting match will be held at Sydney Stadium in Sydney, Australia, and will be contested by the two semi-final game winners.

If you are UK based, then the event will be available to watch via broadcast at 11am BST.

The USWNT are on the hunt for their fifth trophy. Credit: Getty

How does the Women’s World Cup final work?

Much like the rest of the tournament, the final will consist of a 90-minute game, split into two 45-minute halves.

If the scoreline is level at full-time, then an additional 30 minutes of extra time will be granted.

After extra time, a penalty shootout will take place to decide the winner if the scoreline is still even.

Whoever scores the most penalties will be crowned the World Cup winners.

How many past Women’s World Cup finals have there been?

There have been eight finals played at the Women’s World Cup.

The first was back in 1991, when the USWNT beat Norway 2-1 in Guangzhou, China. In the following competition, The Gresshoppene got their revenge and won 2-0 against Germany in the 1995 final.

Four years later, the USWNT lifted the trophy for the second time, having beaten China 5-4 on penalties.

In 2003, Germany played in their second World Cup final and were crowned champions for the first time.

In the following 2007 competition, Die Nationalelf did it again by defeating Brazil 2-0 in Shanghai, China.

At the Deutschland-based tournament in 2011, Japan reigned supreme by beating Pia Sundhage’s USWNT side 3-1 on penalties.

However, following the defeat by Nadeshiko Japan, the Americans came to the 2015 competition all-guns-blazing.

They defeated the previous quadrennial tournament champions 5-2 in the final.

The USWNT are current back-to-back winners of the Women’s World Cup, having also beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 edition.

Credit: Getty

Who are the favourites to make it to the Women’s World Cup final?

Going into the 2023 tournament, Vlatko Adonovski’s side are the favourites to sweep up again — but will they go all the way?

However, European champions England are also expected to do well this year, and could possibly win the competition for the first time.

Nations such as Germany, France, Australia and Sweden are all expected to go far, but right now, any of the 32 nations could make it to the Sydney Stadium on August 20.