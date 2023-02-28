When will FUT Birthday be taking place in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team? Find out everything you need to know right here.

What's the best way to spend a birthday in the world of FIFA? Well - with FUT birthday of course.

The promotional event occurs every year in FIFA Ultimate Team and commemorates the startup of FIFA Ultimate Team. They do so by releasing special cards, packs, SBCs and just about all other content goodness you can obtain within FIFA Ultimate Team.

This is why it's almost guaranteed that FUT Birthday will be returning in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and we can tell you just when the festivities will be kicking off.

Scroll down below to find out more.

When is FUT Birthday?

EA are yet to announce the start date for FIFA 23 FUT Birthday, but we expect the event to arrive on Friday, March 17th 2023.

FIFA Ultimate Team first launched on March 19, 2009, as part of FIFA 09, but in recent years EA have started the birthday celebrations earlier on in the month.

However, reliable FIFA source has stated that the promo hitting our screens on the 3rd of March 2023 will be Fantasy FUT - which will last for two weeks.

This then perfectly sets up FUT Birthday to begin, just two days before the actual day the add-on was released way back in 2009.

Read More: Top 10 best hidden gems in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

What is FUT Birthday?

FUT Birthday is a two-week-long celebration to mark the anniversary of the first-ever FIFA Ultimate Team, back in FIFA 09.

The first-ever FUT Birthday promo took place in FIFA 14 and the event has been a key part of the FUT calendar ever since.

To mark the occasion, EA Sports will release a special FUT Birthday squad as well as many other special edition cards and throwback players during the FUT Birthday promotional event.

Read More: Top 10 Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Will there be a FUT Birthday Swaps?

Once again, this is unconfirmed by EA - however last year we did receive a FUT Birthday Swaps which was massively well received by the FIFA community, so we wouldn't be shocked to see it implemented into FIFA 23 again.

Last year's offerings included some nice looking cards, including an 89 rated Jonathan Boetius and a 90 rated Ezequiel Avila, along with a plethora of great pack awards.

It also doesn't appear that there will be a FUT Fantasy Swaps, and with the last one being some time ago now with Future Stars - FUT Birthday Swaps could definitely feature on our screens come the 17th of March 2023.

READ MORE: FIFA 23 Wissam Ben Yedder Player of the Month (POTM) SBC: How to Complete, Cost & More

Keep up to date with all of the latest FIFA-related and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.