Lionel Messi took the next step in his comeback from an ankle injury suffered while with Argentina at the 2024 Copa América , joining his teammates for a public training session for the first time on Wednesday, August 28.

Messi picked up the injury during the Copa América final on July 14, and his ankle was placed in a protective boot for the weeks that followed. Once he was out of the boot, he began a period of gym training before progressing to do some individual outdoor work with a trainer. Joining his teammates on August 28 was another step forward in his quest to get back to playing competitive matches after missing what is likely to be eight matches for Inter Miami because of it.

Reporters at Inter Miami's training facility in Fort Lauderdale shared video of Messi in action and noted how he was working out with his teammates after sharing a chat with Tata Martino.

One reporter shared six full minutes of Messi's training session:

Other video snippets made their way onto social media, as speculation began to grow on the date of his possible return.

When is Lionel Messi Back from Injury?

The September FIFA break could be the final step in his recovery

Given Messi only rejoined team training a couple of days before Inter Miami's next match on August 31 — at least for the part of training available for the media to observe — it's not realistic to expect him to feature on that trip to Chicago.

What's more feasible is that Messi uses the two weeks of the September FIFA international break to build his fitness and return for the stretch run starting on September 14 at home against Philadelphia.

Multiple Inter Miami beat reporters have discussed a similar timeline, including Miami Herald beat writer Michelle Kaufman on the podcast Inside Inter Miami:

"I don't think he's going to be back for Chicago this weekend [August 31]. What I think is that there's a two-week break after the Chicago game. There's a FIFA break. "There are 14 days with no games for MLS. They are shutting down for this FIFA break. On September 14, Inter Miami plays at home against Philadelphia after a two-week break. My guess, if I had to guess, that's the more likely time that Messi would return, for that Philadelphia game. That would give him seven games of the regular season to play, plus the playoffs." — Miami Herald writer Michelle Kaufman

How many matches will Messi play for Inter Miami?

There is not much left to go in the 2024 MLS season as Inter chases two titles

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It's been a difficult season for Messi with Inter Miami, but the club surprisingly hasn't suffered despite the 20 matches he will have missed in all competitions if he returns by September 14.

Inter Miami have won plenty without Messi and currently lead the MLS table, having already clinched a playoff berth. They will look to maintain the No. 1 playoff seed in the East to ensure they have home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Beginning with that September 14 match, the team would have seven matches remaining in the MLS regular season, and then a maximum of six playoff matches including MLS Cup 2024, if they can advance that far.

Depending on Inter Miami's final playoff seed in the Eastern Conference, the team would first play in a best-of-three first round playoff series, and then the playoffs turn into a straight knockout tournament. The team with the best regular season record hosts in each knockout round.

Inter Miami remaining MLS schedule 2024 Date Opponent Competition Home / Away Sat., Sept. 14 Philadelphia Union MLS Matchday 28 H Wed, Sept. 18 Atlanta United MLS Matchday 29 A Sat, Sept. 21 New York City FC MLS Matchday 30 A Sat, Sept. 28 Charlotte FC MLS Matchday 31 H Wed, Oct. 2 Columbus Crew MLS Matchday 32 A Sat, Oct. 5 Toronto FC MLS Matchday 33 A Sat, Oct. 19 New England Revolution MLS Matchday 34 H Sat., Oct. 26 - Sun, Nov. 10 TBD Playoffs - Round 1 - Game 1 TBD Sat., Oct. 26 - Sun, Nov. 10 TBD Playoffs - Round 1 - Game 2 TBD Sat., Oct. 26 - Sun, Nov. 10 TBD Playoffs - Round 1 - Game 3 (if necessary) TBD Sat/Sun, Nov. 23/24 TBD Eastern Conference Semifinal TBD Sat/Sun, Nov. 30/Dec. 1 TBD Eastern Conference Final TBD Sat, Dec. 7 TBD MLS Cup 2024 TBD

After winning the 2023 Leagues Cup last season, Messi is seeking to lead his team to two trophies in 2024: the Supporters' Shield awarded to the best regular season team in MLS, and MLS Cup 2024 which goes to the last team left standing after the playoffs.

If they can win those trophies in 2024, Inter Miami would then undoubtedly set their sights on the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup, which crowns the best club on the North American continent and clinches a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup (officially known as the Mundial de Clubes).