Highlights Ivan Toney served the seventh-longest ban in Premier League history for his betting activity, but he is now set to return to action with Brentford.

Toney's first game back will be against Nottingham Forest on January 20th after missing out on previous fixtures due to the winter break.

There is speculation about potential transfer moves for Toney, with several Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea interested in the forward.

Ivan Toney is officially allowed to play again. The Brentford talisman has not played since being banned on May 17, 2023, following a year-long investigation by the Football Association (FA) into his betting activity. In the wake of the news, fans – especially of a Brentford persuasion – were in disbelief. As was Toney, who insisted that he was ‘naturally disappointed’ that he would not be able to play competitively over the following eight months. Speaking to Sky, he said:

“Today I have received notification of my eight-month ban from football following a hearing before an FA Regulatory Commission that took place yesterday. I am naturally disappointed that I will be unable to play for the next eight months.”

Toney took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement over the expiration of his ban and posted a meme of American comedian Dave Chappelle shouting "FREE!" - and as expected, it has gained a lot of traction among football fans and social media users alike.

With Toney’s highly anticipated return to the turf on the horizon, we’ve taken a look into the intricate details of the enigmatic centre forward’s ban: how long he was banned for, who his first opponents will be upon his return, the impact his ban will have on his future, and whether Premier League Fantasy Football managers should be looking to transfer him in.

How long he was banned for

Ban is the seventh-longest in Premier League history

Toney, a reliable source of goals for the Bees since his 2020 arrival, was slapped with the seventh-biggest ban in Premier League history. It became one of the most high-profile cases, alongside Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, especially with a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad in jeopardy.

In November 2022, the one-cap England international was charged with a grand total of 232 breaches of the FA’s betting and gambling laws between 2017 and 2021, while he was also fined £50,000 and given a stern talking-to over his behaviour in the future. Despite being banned from competitive fixtures, he returned to training with the first teamers on September 18, per The Athletic, while Frank set up a meeting with his assistants to form a detailed 16-week plan, which perfectly aligned with his return date.

The last time that Toney was involved in a competitive fixture for the Premier League outfit was in their 1-0 loss to Liverpool last May – but with him now allowed back in the fold, who will – unfortunately for them – have to face and feel the wrath of Toney’s free-scoring exploits next?

When his first game back will be

Toney's first Premier League fixture set for Saturday 20 January

Brentford supporters have been itching for this moment. With Bryan Mbeumo out for three months with an ankle injury and Yoane Wissa plying his trade for DR Congo at the African Cup of Nations, their forward options up top are scarcely thin. Unfortunately for Toney, his return to action happened to land in the middle of the Premier League’s winter break after the Christmas period, which means there is a lack of fixtures for him to sink his teeth into.

Toney's 2022/23 PL Statistics vs Brentford Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Overall Rating 7.25 1st Goals 20 1st Assists 4 3rd Shots per game 2.8 1st Key passes per game 0.8 3rd Aerial duels won per game 3.3 3rd All statistics per WhoScored

The Englishman ever so narrowly missed his side’s FA Cup third round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With unavailability rife across their front line, Bees boss Thomas Frank was forced to pair Neal Maupay up with Joshua Dasilva as the two-man striker partnership. That said, he and the rest of his teammates will benefit from his involvement this weekend on Saturday 20th January. Brentford host Nuno Espirito Santos’ Nottingham Forest side – and with it being a televised fixture, it’ll no doubt gain a lot of attention.

What Toney said about his ban

Upon learning about his ban, Toney kept relatively quiet, all while remaining focused behind the scenes. However, after a brief period of quietness, Toney took to X (formerly Twitter) to imply that he would break his silence in due course: “I’ll speak soon with no filter.”, he said. And that he did. He spoke to Steven Bartlett, host of the Diary of a CEO podcast and insisted that his hiatus from football felt like ‘football prison’.

“I’m counting down the days until I can be training and around the boys. It’s like being in football prison at the moment.”

Recently, Toney spoke to Sky Sports about his impending return to football and praised his current employers – and the fans in particular – for their support during a tough period in his career. The Northampton-born star promised them that he’ll do his best, upon his return, to help get them out of their current rut, considering he has a lot to repay them for.

"Everyone knows Brentford is a family club, they have been nothing but amazing for me. I can't thank them enough, especially the fans. They were behind me from the first minute as well. So, it's kind of like I have a lot to repay. "They're struggling at the moment, but I'm sure when I'm back I will play a big part to get them out of the losing form they've been in. I can't wait to get back and be helping my teammates.”

Brentford are currently in a state of disarray as they are sitting just three points adrift of the relegation zone. The west Londoners have failed to win a game in the Premier League since their 3-1 win over Luton Town in early December and have since embarked on an eight-game streak - comprised of seven losses and one draw - without a win. Toney’s return has come at the perfect time.

Toney priced at £7.9m

It’s fair to say that many Premier League Fantasy Football managers will be transferring the 27-year-old back into their team. Not only is he a reliable source of points, thanks to his star man status at Brentford and the flurry of goals he brings with him, but in comparison to the likes of Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, he is on the cheaper end of the spectrum.

Valued at £7.9m, which is £1 million cheaper than compatriot and Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins, ensuring that Toney fulfils one of your three striker slots may be imperative. Especially with Haaland (£13.9m) expected to be out until 31st January. As for high-priced midfielders who have a tendency to score and subsequently earn many points, Heung-min Son and Salah will both be out of action until their respective returns from the AFC Asian Cup and African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Replacing their goal threat, albeit temporarily, with Toney seems like a no-brainer. That said, whether he is able to last 90 minutes in a high-octane Premier League outing remains to be seen. He finished as the third highest-scoring forward in Fantasy Football in the 2022/23 season – so his return is expected to coincide with many managers taking a punt on him.

Transfer implications

Several Premier League teams interested

While, as mentioned earlier, Brentford are in dire need of the former Newcastle United man’s services, he could be on the move in January. A host of top clubs in England’s top tier have been earmarked as potential destinations for the Englishman, including division titans Arsenal and Chelsea, while journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham United 'having a conversation' over a potential Toney bid would be worthwhile.

However, given that he has not played a Premier League minute for eight months, teams may be slightly wary when splashing the cash - particularly in January where big-money arrivals are not too commonplace.

Frank, who has enjoyed 255 games in charge of the capital club, also values his frontman at north of £100 million, which is a figure unlikely to be matched before the window slams shut at the end of the month. That and the 50-year-old Dane is reluctant to part ways with Toney, via the ever-respected Fabrizio Romano.

"It’ll be great to get him involved. I think it’s very clear, I don’t want to let him go. I want to keep him as long as possible, and I only have that in mind. My only focus is getting him ready for Nottingham Forest."

The Englishman is tied to the Gtech Community Stadium until 2025, which means that now - or the summer - is the best time for Brentford to receive the most money for their sought-after striker. According to reports, Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta has ushered Toney to the top of his shortlist with a new striker their priority in the coming windows. And while Toney might jump at the chance to join the Gunners, Brentford fans will hope a move comes after he has steered them to safety.