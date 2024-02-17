Highlights Messi continues to break records at 36, winning his 8th Ballon d'Or and 3rd Best FIFA Player award in 2024.

Argentinian star hints at impending retirement from international play, possibly after the 2024 Copa America.

Predictions suggest Messi will end his career at Newell's Old Boys in 2026, with multiple sponsorship deals post-retirement.

There can be little to no argument that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players to have ever graced a football pitch – if not the best. All of us have been blessed to have been present for the Argentinian's genius and inspiration on the ball, which next to no one can replicate.

Even at the age of 36, there has been no stopping the Inter Miami man. In 2023, he extended his record of Ballon d'Or titles to a remarkable eight. He then followed that up by winning a third Best FIFA Player of the Year award in 2024, more than any other player since its reintroduction. He may no longer be in his prime, but he is still untouchable.

With him being closer to his forties than his thirties, Messi is now at an age where many athletes would be contemplating retirement. We speak for everyone when we say we hope that day is not around the corner. However, it is a reality we all must face.

But when will the inevitable happen? Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have taken a look at what the player himself has had to say on the subject and attempted to predict when the magician may call time on his fairytale career.

Related Predicting when Cristiano Ronaldo will retire from football The Portuguese legend recently joked that his retirement could be 'soon' or in 10 more years.

What Messi has said about retiring

"I'm sure it will be soon"

In a 2023 interview with Argentine television station TV Publica, the Barcelona legend admitted that he was in the latter stages of his career and that a retirement from international football was around the corner. As translated by TNT Sports, Messi told the station:

"I think it will happen when it has to happen. Logically, because of my age, I’m sure it will be soon. But I don’t know exactly when will be the right time. I think about the day-to-day, enjoying everything beautiful."

Despite the fact that he may soon be hanging up his boots for his country, the forward stopped short of suggesting his club career would be over anytime in the near future. He stated that he was excited by his new challenge in the MLS and would be approaching it with the same mentality that he had for his entire career.

International retirement

Messi's international curtain call could be later this year

Given the fact that Messi himself has suggested that international retirement may be imminent, the perfect ending for him may be just a few months away. The 2024 Copa America is being hosted in the United States, where Messi is currently plying his trade alongside Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez. Given the fact that the 36-year-old will not have to travel as far for the tournament, he may see this as the perfect opportunity to bow out.

Not only that, but should Argentina successfully defend their crown, Messi and co will create history in the process. La Albiceleste are currently tied with Uruguay for the most Copa America victories, with 15 each. The idea of leading Argentina to being the outright record holder of the competition which has provided La Pulga with some of the best and worst moments of his career, may appeal to him.

If the stars align, we feel as though there would be no better time for Messi to call a halt to his international career than this year's incarnation of the South American tournament.

Messi could finish his career at Newell's Old Boys in 2026

If, as we have predicted, Messi's international retirement comes sooner rather than later, then the Argentinian will not have to worry about continuing his career in order to make future international squads. This then begs the question, what ambitions does a man who has won it all still have. With two years left on his Inter Miami contract, he will be eager to ensure that he leaves the United States having won at least one MLS cup to go alongside the Leagues Cup he picked up in 2023.

This means that his contract will expire in 2025. However, it is deemed unlikely that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will extend his stay any further than that. According to reports, Messi is expected to leave the country following the end of his deal and return to Argentina. There, he will finish his career at Newell's Old Boys, the first club of his career. The former Parisian started his legendary career there, scoring 234 goals in the youth team before being poached by Barcelona in 2000.

There may also be the slightest possibility that the forward could return to Catalan for one last run. La Liga president Javier Tebas told KickTV, via The Mirror, that the two parties were close to reuniting, but the deal didn't come off. Tebas believed that the player wanted to retire at the Nou Camp. However, he opted to move to America following his dramatic first exit from the club where he spent the majority of his career.

In all likelihood, the opportunity for Messi to head back to Barcelona seems to have come and gone. We expect him to follow his heart and return to his home country and play a final full season before hanging up his boots once and for all. Therefore, we believe that Messi will officially retire in the summer of 2026.

Messi plans after retirement

The icon is keeping his options open

With regards to what Messi may choose to do following his retirement, the 36-year-old has admitted he is unsure what lies ahead. He is instead focusing on the remainder of his career. In a 2023 interview with Olga Live and transcribed by Sport, the World Cup winner revealed:

"I haven't thought about it and I don't want to think about it either. I want to continue enjoying what I do. "I have responsibilities. I don't know what I will do, I like everything related to football, I like being with kids, teaching, also being a sporting director, but I don't know where I'm going to go."

Messi's stature in world football means that he will likely have options to appear as a brand ambassador to companies he is closely affiliated with, such as Adidas.

Lionel Messi net worth

Messi was the second-highest paid athlete in 2023

Whenever Messi chooses to retire, he will be doing so with plenty left in the bank. The former PSG star was the second-highest-paid athlete in 2023, beaten only by long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He is believed to have earned in excess of £100m across the calendar year. This has helped bring his total net worth to somewhere just shy of £475m.

The Argentinian has been connected to many top brands throughout his career, namely Adidas, who have been his boot sponsor for the majority of his career. His deal with the German manufacturers is believed to be valued at around £20m-per-year. This is a lifetime contract, meaning that is the minimum Messi will earn post-retirement.

Other major sponsorships include deals with Budweiser, Gatorade and Pepsi. He also became the first-ever athlete brand ambassador for the Hard Rock chain in 2021, having a special burger named after him – and even recently featured in a Super Bowl advert.

Messi career achievements

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner

Lionel Messi career stats Club Games Goals Assists Honours Argentina 180 106 56 3 Barcelona 778 672 303 35 Paris Saint-Germain 75 32 35 3 Inter Miami 14 11 5 1 Via Transfermarkt (as of 17/02/24)

When all is said and done, there can be no doubt that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players to have ever lived. Over a remarkable career, the Argentine has played more than 1000 games and managed a total of 1220 goal contributions throughout. That is a goal contribution every 1.16 games, an incredible achievement for somebody with such longevity.

During that time, Messi has picked up 42 trophies for the likes of Barcelona, PSG and Inter Miami. The crowning moment of his career came in 2022 when he led an Argentina side who lost their opening game of that tournament to World Cup glory. It was the first time since the days of Diego Maradona that his country was able to lift the gold trophy.

It is likely that the individual accolades will slow down now that the 36-year-old is in the twilight of his career. If so, Messi will still finish with a record-breaking eight Ballon d'Or titles and three Best FIFA Player of the Year awards. These records are going to be almost impossible to beat, cementing Messi's legacy as a once-in-a-lifetime talent.