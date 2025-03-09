You won't be hearing this said often, but Liverpool fans will be thanking Manchester United in unison after the Red Devils held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw on Sunday night, strengthening the Merseysiders' position at the top of the Premier League table. With just nine games left to play, Arne Slot's men hold what is surely an unassailable 15-point lead, having played one game more than the Gunners.

With their fingertips already around the famous trophy, it is a matter of time before the country's top prize returns to Anfield. For Liverpool supporters keen to find out when the probable will become the definite, it has been worked out when Liverpool could officially claim the Premier League crown and who may have to give them a guard of honour.

Related Mikel Arteta Walks Out of Interview Following Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal After Title Race Question Arteta refused to speak on the title race as Arsenal dropped yet more points in their chase of league leaders Liverpool.

When Liverpool Could Mathematically Win Premier League Title

The Reds need 16 more points to claim the crown

Close

In order to guarantee championship status, Slot's side must pick up 16 more points on the basis that Arsenal win every single game. If that were to be the case, it would mean that the Reds could claim the title on May 3rd at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea - a side that they had a heated encounter with after their last triumph, with Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp going at it on the sidelines.

In terms of the earliest that Liverpool could be crowned champions, there is a scenario where that can happen in just over a month. If Mikel Arteta's already fragile Arsenal were to lose their next three games to London rivals Chelsea and Fulham, and Liverpool's arch-nemesis Everton, then it would mean that the Reds would grab a hold of a 20th league title following their game against Leicester - fittingly on April 20th - so long as they win that game and their three fixtures prior, as per TBR Football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Liverpool win their 20th league title, it would put them level with Manchester United for the most top tier championships in English football history.

It would cement what has already been an incredible debut season for Slot and his coaching staff, as in this instance, they would still have five more Premier League games to play. As things stand, Manchester United hold the record for the earliest date to become Premier League champions, winning the title on 14th April during the 2000/01 season, meaning Slot would be just six days off of making history.