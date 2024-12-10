Manchester City fans may soon learn their club's fate following the conclusion of the hearing into their alleged 115 breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules on Monday. The Premier League champions have been embroiled in a legal battle over accusations of financial misconduct spanning the years 2009-2018, a period during which the club secured three league titles.

There have been widespread calls from rival fans for severe penalties, including relegation and the stripping of titles, due to the seriousness of the allegations. However, such drastic measures now seem increasingly unlikely. Recent reports suggest that a verdict could be delivered sooner rather than later, potentially bringing the saga to a close in the near future.

Manchester City Fate Could be Announced in January

City are likely to appeal the decision if it does not go in their favour

An update on developments from The Times has suggested that the club could learn their fate in January, but admitted that the complexity of the charges could mean that the verdict is delayed. It is claimed that the three-person panel is 'acutely' aware of the attention surrounding the case.

However, even if a result is announced at the beginning of 2025, legal experts have suggested that the case may still take another six to eight months to fully conclude, as City will almost definitely appeal the decision should they be found guilty. The club have claimed that they have 'irrefutable evidence' to prove their innocence.

Back in September, Sky Sports' Chief Football Correspondent Kaveh Solhekol claimed that a decision was likely to be announced at a slightly later date in March, stating:

"The independent commission will go away and consider all the evidence, and consider their decision. That process is expected to take several months because of the volume of charges and the amount of information to be reviewed. Therefore, it could be March - or later - before a decision by the commission is made public. As soon as they have reached their conclusion, it will be published."

Among other potential punishments, Solhekol suggested that City could face a points deduction, be required to pay compensation, or even have the registration of certain players refused, effectively imposing a transfer ban on the club.

Full list of possible punishments:

Suspend a club from playing league matches

Points deductions

Recommend to the board that league matches be replayed

Recommend to the board that the league expels the respondent club

Order compensation

Cancel or refuse registration of players

Conditional punishment

Order the club to pay costs

Make such other order as it thinks fit

