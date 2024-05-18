Highlights LeBron James turned down a $100 million offer from Reebok in favor of signing a $77 million deal with Nike, staying true to his dream brand.

Adidas lost the race to sign James after their $60 million offer fell short of Reebok's huge bid, showcasing James' strong business acumen.

Signing with Nike was a major win for James, paving the way for him to become a billionaire and solidifying his legacy in the sports industry.

In 1971, Nike was a small upstart company earning roughly $1 million in annual revenue. 32 years later, Nike had become a global juggernaut. The company was collecting $10 billion in revenue every year.

That number was on the brink of catapulting even more thanks to a 17-year-old kid from St. Vincent St. Mary High School.

A high schooler was about to become the richest teenager in sports history. But the craziest part? He had already passed on a $100 million contract offer from Reebok.

Fighting Over The World's Most Sought-After Teenager

In early 2003, there was a brewing battle among the three biggest shoe companies in the world over five major basketball stars. Kobe Bryant — an Adidas brand athlete since his rookie season — had gotten out of his contract so he could become a shoe free agent.

Another prospect was Yao Ming, the gateway to hundreds of millions of Chinese basketball fans, who had been signed with Nike since he entered the NBA the year before. High school prodigy Kevin Garnett had been with And 1, a smaller company at the time, and was also a free agent.

Then there were the two incoming NBA rookies who had generated major buzz: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony . James was the highest-profile high school player in history, and Anthony had become a star in one season at Syracuse after leading his team to the national championship.

James was undeniably the biggest draw in the pool. He was the kid who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated at just 17 years old, and the one many dubbed the next Michael Jordan .

High Schoolers on Sports Illustrated Magazine Player Age Year Sebastian Telefair 18 2004 LeBron James 17 2002 Kevin Garnett 18 1995 Richie Parker 18 1996

The biggest shoe companies on the planet were lining up to sign James to a groundbreaking contract. The only question was: who was going to get first dibs on The Kid from Akron?

It looked like Adidas was in the best position to capture James as the face of their company at least 2 years before he would even graduate high school. Right around the time James appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Magazine, Adidas executive Sonny Vaccaro arranged a meeting to talk about a potential business deal with James in the spring of 2001.

This was the same guy who pitched and ultimately landed none other than Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady as his top clients years earlier. In fact, McGrady and Bryant were running Adidas’ sales through the roof and made them a huge draw for shoe free agents.

Having the cache in the business and being a former Nike employee, Vaccaro felt that it was only a matter of time before James joined a couple of NBA superstars as the faces of the Adidas brand.

Recruiting James: High-Risk-High-Reward

Vaccaro had seen some of LeBron's high school tape, but he wasn’t totally sold on making James an Adidas ambassador at first glance. But after his freshman season, Adidas made a deal to supply James' high school team with Adidas-brand shoes and clothes, which cost Adidas around $15,000.

Vaccaro later called this one of the best deals he had ever made, likely feeling he was doing enough to eventually sign James to a contract. Throughout James' four years in high school, he actually wore Adidas on his feet during games: another big sign that LeBron would eventually represent the company.

Though James wore other models when he was a senior from time to time, he essentially was Team Adidas. At the start, Vaccaro and Adidas were hardly invested in pursuing James, which made sense because he was still quite young and didn’t realize how much of a household name he’d become.

James was just someone on Adidas’ radar as someone who had a long-shot opportunity at making it to the pros. It's unprecedented to give a high-schooler a multi-million dollar contract today, let alone in 2001.

Adidas arranged an event at the University of San Francisco to see James play, and this time, Vaccaro would come to see him play in person. James was given Adidas gear to wear during the game, including a pair of shoes with his initials and the number 23. But James, for whatever reason, didn’t take that game all too seriously. There was a rumor about him not liking the gear and that he felt like making fun of the things he had on. To add, James didn’t play his best game, either, which his head coach was pretty upset about.

James was a youngster. Perhaps he didn’t understand at the time, but his head coach after the game pulled him to the side and screamed at him for fooling around in front of Adidas executives when he should’ve aimed to play his absolute best game. James got the message.

In the second game, James showcased his potential. He wowed Vaccaro, especially with a 70-foot pass he threw to a teammate that led to a fast-break basket. Vaccaro would talk about witnessing that pass from James for years — that’s how impressed he was.

Vaccaro loved the way James played and how he looked to get his teammates involved.

A few months later, Vaccaro made sure James was the centerpiece attraction at his ABCD Camp in New Jersey. This was another big event that reflected how close LeBron and Adidas were progressively becoming.

But keep this in mind: though it looked and felt like it was all Adidas for LeBron, Nike and Reebok were just as interested in signing the teenager. Even though these two companies weren’t nearly involved in James' personal affairs the way Adidas was, James was simply too big of a name to ignore.

Here LeBron was: finishing up his senior year in high school and three juggernauts in the business world awaited an opportunity to speak to James.

A Groundbreaking Offer

Adidas and Nike were the main players, especially Adidas (at least at that time), but James started from the bottom, so to speak, and elected to hear Reebok's pitch first. Reebok's offer was breathtaking.

Picture this: you’re a goofy teenager who plays sports and video games as a hobby and grew up in an underprivileged small town. The next thing you know, you’re offered the contract deal of your dreams out of nowhere.

Was James expecting to hear some desirable pitches? He absolutely was. But was he prepared to see and hear what he was about to? Not by a long shot.

LeBron’s agent at the time, Aaron Goodwin, made it clear to Reebok that James expected a huge offer for them to be taken seriously. James reached out to Nike officials and Vaccaro to see whether they’d be willing to come up with the same type of offer that Reebok was about to throw at LeBron. There was a lot of anticipation as everyone involved waited impatiently to see what would happen.

The numbers being discussed now were much higher than everyone expected — even for billion-dollar corporations like Reebok, Nike, and Adidas. James was beginning to realize that he might end up signing with Reebok after he thought for the longest he’d either be with Adidas or maybe even Nike.

Then, things began shaking up. Sometime throughout this process, a Reebok executive had hinted to James that their company was going to offer $100 million guaranteed: 10 years at $10 million per year. James' mouth dropped after hearing that amount.

Even years later, it’s still a stunning number.

So, if James was offered a $100 million contract by Reebok with no strings attached, why didn't he take the deal?

For starters, James' intellect as a teenager was remarkable. As a child who spent years in poverty — 99 percent of adolescents in his position would've leaped at that amount of money without uttering another word. But James' awareness of his situation was astounding. He knew how valuable he was. He knew Nike and Adidas were richer companies that could potentially offer him more. So, he bit his tongue and waited to hear Nike and Adidas' pitch.

Adidas was prepared and ready for James, but they had no idea at this point that Reebok had already offered James $100 million. Adidas sent a private jet to pick up James and some of his friends and even paid for their courtside tickets to a Lakers' playoff game in Los Angeles. They were confident James was their guy. They would just need to blow him away with their proposal.

It turns out, that hope didn’t last long. The proposal made by Adidas to James wasn’t anywhere near Reebok’s. Adidas’ contract offer stood at 60 million dollars.

Before Reebok mentioned the $100 million, this would have been an awesome offer from Adidas. But James' bar was set quite high after he knew he was locked in for at least nine figures. Adidas eventually found out about Reebok's contract offer. $60 million — by James' standards -- was a low-ball offer. They knew they could match that stunning offer, and they knew they had embarrassed themselves.

With a snap of a finger, Adidas was out of the race for James because of money out of all things.

Even after they had paid for James' personal endeavors — the events, camps, and even giving LeBron Adidas gear while he was in high school — Adidas was betting its entire future stock on James and did everything except cutting him the biggest check.

We know that James ended up inking a deal with Nike in the end, but knowing that Reebok offered this 17-year-old kid a whopping $100 million — It's head-scratching, to say the least, to think why Reebok wasn’t able to lock James into a deal.

So, what happened?

Eyes on The Prize: Nike Makes the Jump

When James imagined his future, he always dreamed of himself hooping in a pair of Nike's. He dreamed of being in Nike commercials. He wanted to be like Jordan: the man he grew up watching and wanting to play like. He wanted to do business with Nike. By James' own admission, he wanted to be in the Nike family. Some of it was following Jordan’s legacy, while some was just the iconic swoosh logo that all kids wanted to represent.

James understood Reebok’s offer was no joke. He sat and thought to himself for days that he might be going with Reebok after all, but he didn’t want to do it. Honestly, he just didn’t like their shoes that much.

A couple of years earlier, one of Reebok’s endorsers, Shawn Kemp actually publicly shaded Reebok’s shoes and called the shoes “throw-aways” in an interview with a newspaper reporter. Reebok even sued Kemp for saying that.

Nike made their proposal: $70 million over 7 years. Despite Nike's offer being much lighter than the $100 million, Reebok — fearing James would get swayed by Nike — reportedly upped their offer to a whopping $115 million.

After some more negotiating, Nike uncovered some details about Reebok’s increased offer, so they increased their final contract offer to $77 million with a 10 million dollar sign-on bonus. After James' royalties would kick in, the deal would venture him past the $100 million annual benchmark.

Largest Rookie Shoe Deals in NBA History Player Contract Year LeBron James 7-yrs/$87M 2003 Zion Williamson 5-yrs/$75M 2019 Kevin Durant 7-yrs/$60M 2007 Grant Hill 5-yrs/$30M 1994 Ben Simmons 5-yrs/$20M 2016

This was a massive win-win for James. He got the nine-figure deal he was seeking, and it was with the brand he loved.

15 years later, James said, “Signing with Nike is the best business decision I’ve ever made.” James' assessment is spot on: He is a billionaire while still playing at a high level in the NBA. Partnering with Nike back in 2003 has much to do with James' stockpile of rich assets today.

To look back at such a business move by the teenage LeBron James all these years later — it’s incredible to think that was just the first step to No. 23 becoming the first active athlete ever to reach billionaire status.