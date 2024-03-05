Highlights Referees occasionally blow the whistle too early, which has led to chaos on the field and outrage among players and fans alike.

Mistakes have been made in the past, from early full-time calls to halting plays due to simple misjudgments in timing.

These incidents are not limited to modern football, with examples dating back to games played decades ago, with some even involving intoxicated officials.

Referees not being able to timekeep is unusual. Nowadays, in modern football, not only do they have themselves keeping a close eye on their watch, but with the advancement of technology – including the aid of fourth officials, headsets and the like – losing track of time is not very commonplace.

That’s not to say it hasn’t happened, though, with there being countless times in football – from all across the globe – where teams have been left feeling hard done by thanks to an official’s concept of time – or lack thereof. As such, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at 10 of the most notable occasions when a referee has jumped the gun and blown his whistle too early.

A quick caveat: all enlisted incidents are not solely limited to when the full-time whistle has been blown early – with it also including times of half-time blunders and when the referee has pulled play back to an earlier foul.

10 Times a Referee Blew the Whistle too Early in Football Match Date Referee Real Madrid vs Valencia 2 March 2024 Jesus Gil Manzano Real Valladolid vs Sevilla 14 May 2023 Miguel Angel Ortiz Mali vs Tunisia 12 January 2022 Janny Sikazwe Liverpool vs Manchester United 17 January 2021 Paul Tierney Crystal Palace vs Fulham 28 October 1978 Eddie Hughes Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96 8 November 1975 Wolf-Dieter Ahlenfelder Argentina vs France 15 July 1930 Gilberto de Almeida Rego Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur 3 December 2023 Simon Hooper Osasuna vs Valencia 26 September 1992 Diaz Vega Brazil vs Sweden 3 Jun 1978 Clive Thomas

Real Madrid vs Valencia - 2 March 2024

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano

Starting with the most recent incident, the 2024 match involved Real Madrid, Valencia and a very angered Jude Bellingham. The Englishman thought that he had won at the death at the Mestalla, though referee Jesus Gil Manzano had other ideas.

With the score level at 2-2, Brahim Diaz floated a ball into the host’s penalty area, which Bellingham duly latched onto, nodding it past the Valencia goalkeeper. Before any celebrations could hit full force, the Los Blancos roster found themselves, perplexed, surrounding the referee as Manzano blew while the ball was in flight en route to Bellingham. The Birmingham-born ace, enraged, picked up the first red card of his Los Blancos career in the ensuing chaos.

Valladolid vs Sevilla - 14 May 2023

Referee: Miguel Angel Ortiz

In a fixture between La Liga outfits Real Valladolid and Sevilla, referee Ortiz Arias called for an additional four minutes at the end of the 90. During the added time, an injury to Sergio Escudero halted play – and with those aforementioned four minutes already up, the referee blew the half-time whistle.

With the score level at 0-0, relegation-threatened Valladolid thought they had taken a lead just before the interval as Escudero fired his shot into the bottom corner from all but 30 yards out. Despite the ball being in midair and travelling into the back of the net, Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias chalked the goal off and Sevilla went on to win the game 3-0 – much to the despair of the Blanquivioletas.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - 17 January 2021

Referee: Paul Tierney

The relationship between Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Paul Tierney has grown frosty over the years – and many point to the Reds’ fixture against Manchester United in January 2021 being where it hit its peak. This is because Tierney called time on the first half prematurely.

In the last dying seconds of the first stage, Xherdan Shaqiri played a ball over the top for Sadio Mane – but as the ball hit the floor, Wigan-born Tierney blew his whistle. Understandably, the Merseysiders were in disbelief and the resulting scenes included Thiago Alcantara holding his head in his hands, while Klopp sarcastically applauded the referee for his decision.

Mali vs Tunisia - 12 January 2022

Referee: Janny Sikazwe

Back in January 2022, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) contest between Mali and Tunisia was called early by the referee, Janny Sikazwe. Firstly, Sikazwe – with five minutes still remaining on the clock - blew his whistle. With one blunder bad enough, the man in the middle was at it again and signalled the end of the game with 89 minutes and 42 seconds on the clock.

On the second occasion, all 22 players were ushered into the dressing room – only for them to be ordered to return a whole 25 minutes later. Tunisia, however, refused with Mali chief Mohamed Magassouba midway through his post-match press conference. AFCON never fails to throw us some curveball moments, but this one is the pick of the bunch. Although Sikazwe did later claim he suffering from heatstroke and severe dehydration in the 34C heat, which would explain his mistake.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham - 28 October 1978

Referee: Eddie Hughes

These issues in officiating do, however, transcend the modern game and some even date back to 1978 – 14 years before the inception of the Premier League – when Crystal Palace fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of their London rivals Fulham.

Eddie Hughes, the man in black, blew for full time around the 85-minute mark to bring down the curtain on the all-London contest, though the additional five minutes were played by both teams after Hughes realised the mistake he had made. Adding to his embarrassment, his blunder was on full show for the nation on the 'Big Match' the following day.

Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96 - 8 November 1975

Referee: Wolf-Dieter Alhenfelder

It was 8 November 1975 when, in the Bundesliga, Werder Bremen played against Hannover 96 and the referee jumped the gun by blowing the whistle prematurely. Throughout the domestic match-up, the referee, Wolf-Dieter Ahlenfelder, surprised everyone with some awfully strange decisions, which included blowing for half-time after 29 minutes.

After a linesman had notified him about his mistake, Ahlenfelder played out 16 minutes of additional action – but the controversy was not done there. During the interval, he stuck his tongue out at a photographer and later revealed that he was intoxicated thanks to drinking alcohol during his lunch before the game – as a result, he received a short ban from officiating games in Germany’s top tier.

Argentina vs France - 15 July 1930

Referee: Gilberto de Almeida Rego

In what has become a sought-after fixture in recent years, Brazil and Argentina’s first match-up was marred by controversy. Both favourites to win Pool A during the inaugural World Cup, their clash was a potential group decider to see who would secure passed into the semi-finals.

With six minutes remaining on the clock and with Argentina one goal to the good at 1-0, Frenchman Marcel Langiller went through on goal only for referee Gilberto de Almeida Rego – a native Brazilian – to call time for the interval. After some furious protests from the France national team, Rego agreed to continue for the remainder of the time. France’s chance to equalise had diminished, however, and La Albiceleste went on to top the group.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 December 2023

Referee: Simon Hooper

Not only do referees blow early for full-time, but also when pulling play back for early fouls. In December 2023, with Manchester City chasing a winner against Tottenham Hotspur in one of the best games of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Erling Haaland fumed after referee Simon Hooper prevented a goalscoring opportunity.

The Norwegian played a deft ball over the top of the Spurs defence with Jack Grealish one-on-one with Guglielmo Vicario in the visiting goal. Hooper had other ideas, however, and, to the bemusement of Haaland and co, blew up for an earlier challenge on the striker – and he wasn’t best pleased about it either.

Osasuna vs Valencia - 26 September 1992

Referee: Diaz Vega

Ending in a 2-2 draw, referee Diaz Vega was the centre of attention during a match between Osasuna and Valencia back in September 1992. He instantly became an enemy for the Valencia faithful after signalling the end of the Primera Division outing when Lyuboslav Penev was charging through towards the Osasuna goal.

Making a mistake so blatant forced Vega to apologise publicly in the aftermath of the controversy and the Referees Committee considered sanctioning him for his grave error. That afternoon, the Austrian chief had also ruled out a completely legal goal from Valencia – and his duo of errors rubbed salt further into the wounds.

Brazil vs Sweden - 3 Jun 1978

Referee: Clive Thomas

Perhaps one of the most high-profile incidences of its kind happened during the 78th World Cup, in Argentina, when Sweden and Brazil locked horns. The Swedes, courtesy of Thomas Sjoberg, took the lead while Brazilian Reinaldo equalised just before half-time – however, the international fixture peaked in its dying embers.

With a mere six seconds of stoppage time played, Welshman Clive Thomas blew his whistle a moment before Zico scored to put his nation ahead of Sweden – a decision which shocked those around the globe. With the ball in the air, Thomas blew his whistle and began to head to the tunnel. Behind him, the Brazilians pleaded desperately, but to no avail. The game would end 1-1 and that would be Sweden's only point of the tournament, while Brazil would finish third – with Argentina becoming world champions.