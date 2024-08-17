WWE Superstar Roman Reigns only returned to the company earlier this month at SummerSlam. However, the 39-year-old looks set for another spell away from television after he was brutally taken out by The Bloodline on Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Fans have been fully behind the 'Original Tribal Chief' since his return and roared 'OTC' as he was challenged to come out to the ring by Solo Sikoa and reclaim the sacred ulafala necklace from him. Inevitably, Reigns stormed the ring and delivered a Superman Punch to Solo. He then swiftly dealt with Tama Tonga and got his hands on the family heirloom.

Just as he was about to put the ulafala back around his neck to signify himself as the true Tribal Chief, Reigns was attacked by a returning Jacob Fatu. Despite still wearing a walking boot as a result of a foot injury he suffered at SummerSlam, Fatu delivered a vicious beating to Roman, before himself, Sikoa and Tonga sent the 'Head of the Table' through the announcers' desk at ringside.

The Bloodline's Vicious Assault on Roman Reigns Will Be Used to Explain his Absence From SmackDown

'The Original Tribal Chief' Now Works A Limited Schedule in WWE

The episode ended with all three members of The Bloodline standing over Reigns' limp body. Not only will the attack escalate the feud between Reigns and the group that he once led, but it will also serve as an explanation for his absence from WWE television. Although he left the arena under his own power after the show went off the air, Roman isn't scheduled to appear again for some time.

As part of a part-time contract that he signed in 2022, Reigns is only committed to working a certain number of dates for the promotion each year. As a result, the former Undisputed WWE Champion won't be a constant year-round presence in WWE.

According to a report from Khel Now, Reigns is not advertised for another episode of SmackDown until the 13th of September at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. This means that he is all but confirmed to miss the next three editions of SmackDown, as well as the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

Ultimately, the storyline seems to be building towards a 'Bloodline Civil War' between the New Bloodline led by Sikoa and the original faction, captained by Reigns. When Roman does return, expect him to reunite with former allies Paul Heyman and Jimmy and Jey Uso as he looks to take back control of the faction he founded in 2020.

Many fans have already circled Survivor Series 2024 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver as the night where the much-anticipated battle could go down. Over the past few years, Survivor Series has been headlined by a War Games match, which would seem to be the perfect setting for the two sides to battle for supremacy.

Reigns might not be a fixture on WWE programming these days, but every appearance that he makes is likely to be a significant one.