Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder have an abundance of draft capital and are positioned for a bright future with their young core, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder have shown their ability to use their draft picks wisely, with players like Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey becoming valuable pieces for the team.

While the Thunder have a surplus of draft picks, they will eventually need to use them to acquire a star player and build a title-contending team, but this may not happen in the near future as they focus on developing their young core.

It’s no secret that the Oklahoma City Thunder have an insane amount of draft capital. After years as a powerhouse led by Russell Westbrook, they started to pile up picks by dealing the franchise legend to the Houston Rockets, and in a massive trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers — which was reportedly a condition imposed by Kawhi Leonard to sign with them in 2019.

Luckily for the Thunder, George’s trade didn’t give them only the capital to start a strong rebuild, but also the cornerstone of this new era: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Once a late lottery pick, SGA developed his game in Oklahoma City to the point where he became an elite guard before even turning 25, and is now the face of a franchise positioned to have a blinding bright future.

OKC is not only a team with a heavy load of assets, but also one who knows how to use them. In the 2022 Draft, they used the 12th pick to get Jalen Williams, who turned out to be one of this class’ biggest surprises. That happened a year after Josh Giddey was selected with the sixth pick and was looked at as a reach by some analysts, shortly later becoming a valuable piece of what the Thunder is building.

The 2022-23 season ended with the Thunder being a very positive surprise in the Western Conference, in a campaign that went until the second Play-In game and earned Gilgeous-Alexander a spot on the All-NBA First Team. Now, they have an important addition to their squad, as 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren is recovered from a season-ending injury that shut him down for his entire rookie year.

All coming together in OKC

We’re 11 games into the 2023-24 season, and the expectations around the Thunder are growing as their core solidifies. SGA is maintaining his All-NBA level, while Williams keeps progressing and Holmgren would never be labeled as a guy playing his first NBA games in the eye test. Giddey is their only young star in a kind of slump, but his playmaking ability will always be there — even in the worst case.

However, the league is watching how Oklahoma uses its historical draft capital to eventually build a legit title contender. From time to time, a star player becomes available, and trade destinations are speculated — especially for big market teams. If the Thunder decide to go after one of the next disgruntled stars, it’s highly unlikely that anyone can top their best offer (at least in draft picks).

With at least 35 picks through the next seven drafts, it’s not even possible to use all of those to build a 15-player NBA roster. Splashing part of that capital is more of a question of "when", rather than "if". But that doesn’t mean it will happen anytime soon.

Oklahoma is likely to invest in its young core’s development, as it’s reasonable to treat three of the current starters as All-Star potential players — and one as a possible MVP candidate. On the other hand, that doesn’t mean anyone except SGA should believe they are untouchable, as they could be attached to a load of picks and become the centerpiece of a deal that lands a consolidated star in Oklahoma City.

What's the plan?

Since it’s unlikely that Gilgeous-Alexander loses his status as their main player and is also linked to the Thunder on a long-term contract, Giddey could be under bigger pressure to reach his ceiling and prove to fit alongside SGA — especially considering he’ll be the first of the young starters to be eligible for an extension. Three-and-D wing Lu Dort also has a contract that could be used in a blockbuster trade (earning around $15 million for the next four years), but his role on the court makes him a valuable ceiling raiser, which could motivate OKC to keep him out of a deal. Recent lottery picks Cason Wallace and Ousmane Dieng could also be sent in a big move, as the potential is visible, but there might not be enough space for them to blossom in a franchise that looks already set in foundational pieces.

Nonetheless, the major question here is when they should do it, and the answer can be tricky. Oklahoma should focus on a part of its core they believe can be improved, not a specific year or offseason when they will splash a ton of assets on whoever’s available. It will take a deep analysis of the market, in upcoming draft classes, their projected cap space and roster’s evolution.

Potential targets

When looking at potential future targets, it’s important to consider who might be their priority to become SGA’s main sidekick, so their focus can be destined in someone who compliments both their stars’ qualities. So far, Holmgren is probably the front-runner in this race, as he goes head-to-head with Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama to be the next generational unicorn of the NBA. Even better, his spacing ability is already incredible next to Gilgeous-Alexander’s unstoppable inside scoring.

Having Shai and Chet as the starting points is a great luxury, especially with Jalen Williams being able to play anywhere in the wings. To explore their floor-spacing center, a big power forward could also help the Thunder, so Toronto’s Pascal Siakam might be monitored by general manager Sam Presti’s scouting team. Utah’s Lauri Markkanen and Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. are other possible targets, as the ultimate prize would be if everything went wrong in New Orleans and Zion Williamson becomes available.

Focusing on the backcourt, a guard with good outside shooting and enough playmaking to relieve some of SGA’s offense initiating duties could be ideal. It is worth keeping an eye on Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell and Atlanta’s Trae Young, while Oklahoma monitors a possible sequence of bad seasons that could ultimately lead to Dallas’ Luka Dončić or Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards asking for a trade.

Some other improvements could be made simply by finding a wing who would bring a major upgrade in the team’s weakest spot, which is the small forward position. Adding Toronto’s OG Anunoby or Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges would take this core’s defense to another level, with an even bigger impact on the offensive end. In a higher-risk bet, OKC could try to convince Kawhi Leonard not to return to the Clippers next summer.

Whatever the Oklahoma City Thunder decides to do, they earned a position with a wide margin of error and will probably have multiple chances to make the right move to become one of the NBA’s best teams over the next decade. The future couldn’t look brighter in OKC.

