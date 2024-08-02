Highlights Despite initial success, the Browns left Cleveland in 1995 due to stadium issues, sparking fan outcry.

Team was resurrected by NFL in 1999, keeping franchise history but struggled for years.

Browns are on the upswing, making the 2023 playoffs and potentially healing old wounds.

The Cleveland Browns are not the first franchise using that name and those colors to play football in Cleveland.

Older readers will remember that the Browns departed for Baltimore in the mid-1990s and became the Baltimore Ravens.

Then the NFL responded to the outcries from upset Cleveland fans and resurrected the franchise in 1999. Here is the story of how it all went down.

Before the Move

Inability to get a new stadium led to the relocation.

The Cleveland Browns started as a franchise in 1944, though they didn't begin play until 1946. The Browns played in the All-America Football Conference, founded by businessman Arthur McBride, joining the NFL when the AAFC folded in 1949.

Art Modell purchased the Browns in 1961 for $4 million and remained owner well into the 1990s. Although the team never reached, let alone won, the Super Bowl -- a status that remains to this day -- the Browns did see success at times, including trips to the AFC championship game in 1986, 1987, and 1989.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cleveland went three years without an NFL team.

All told, Cleveland reached the playoffs in 22 of its first 40 seasons in the NFL.

Despite that, the Browns cultivated a loyal fanbase, including the Dawg Pound. The Dawg Pound refers to a section of fans that attend each home game.

Cleveland was succeeding as a city, mounting a comeback after having an economic default in 1978 -- the first time a city had defaulted since 1978.

Things changed in the 1990s. Cleveland and Cuyahoga County worked together to build a new arena for the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA team and a new stadium for the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) MLB team. The new baseball stadium meant the Browns would no longer share Municipal Stadium with the baseball team.

While the city's two other professional sports teams were getting new stadiums, Municipal Stadium was falling apart, according to ESPN.

"The radio guys up on the roof didn't even have indoor plumbing," Doug Dieken, who has worked as the Browns' radio analyst since1985, told ESPN. "They had an outhouse instead."

The city owned the stadium, but Modell agreed to pay for operating and capital improvement expenses when he signed a 25-year lease in 1973. This had put him in debt -- he needed to have his wife take out a loan just to sign wide receiver Andre Rison.

Modell was unhappy with this arrangement and sought revenge on those who wouldn't help him with the stadium. Especially after he'd tried for over a decade to get a new stadium built in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, then-Cleveland mayor Mike White and Fred Nance, then a city attorney, were working to raise $175 million to renovate Municipal Stadium, in part via a so-called "sin" tax. A sin tax is a tax on products that some consider vices -- alcohol, cigarettes, that sort of thing. Modell called for a moratorium on any negotiations until after the 1995 season.

In early November 1995, White and Nance were getting ready for a ballot measure involving the proposed renovation of Municipal Stadium. Instead, Art Modell announced the move on Saturday, November 4, 1995.

The Browns were beaten the next day by the Houston Oilers -- just two weeks before Houston announced that the franchise would move to Nashville and become the Tennessee Titans.

Fans would dismantle the stadium after the Browns' final home game. Meanwhile, the stage was set for the move to Baltimore.

Moving to Maryland

The Cleveland Browns become the Baltimore Ravens.

The move to Baltimore not only shook the city of Cleveland, it altered NFL history. Browns head coach Bill Belichick was fired as Modell sought a fresh start -- later ending up with the New England Patriots and birthing a dynasty alongside quarterback Tom Brady.

Baltimore had also been scarred by losing a team -- the Baltimore Colts had moved to Indiana to become the Indianapolis Colts in 1984. Now, it was going to get the Browns -- sort of. Modell had agreed to leave the Browns' team colors, franchise name, and franchise history in Cleveland. So, the new team in Baltimore needed a new name.

Before that, however, the move had actually to take place.

Baltimore had been trying hard to bring the NFL back to the Charm City. The Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) had been pitching the NFL on a deal -- it would build a new stadium downtown, paid for by the lottery. But despite a spate of team moves throughout the '80s and '90s, there had been no bites on the line.

The league had even awarded expansion franchises to Charlotte, North Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida, in the form of the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars in 1993. But no dice for Baltimore.

If history had gone slightly differently, perhaps another team from Ohio would've moved to Maryland. The Cincinnati Bengals had been flirting with the idea -- but when word leaked to the press, the uproar in Cincinnati led to the Bengals staying in the Buckeye State. Not before getting a new stadium deal, however.

Meanwhile, Parris Glendening, the Maryland governor, was meeting with then-NFL commissioner Paul Taglibue to press the issue. He reminded the NFL that the state had public money ready to finance a stadium, but if Baltimore didn't get a team -- at the time, they were thinking expansion team -- the money would vanish. When the NFL said expansion was on hold until after 2000, the governor knew that Baltimore would have to do what the Colts did to another city.

The head of the MSA had targeted Cleveland bank investor and Browns minority owner Al Lerner, John Moag. Moag had been on the lookout for team executives or owners in charge of NFL teams struggling financially.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The "new" Browns are one of two teams to have a 0-16 season. The Detroit Lions are the other.

Lerner met with Moag, indicating Modell's dissatisfaction with Cleveland. Soon, the move was announced to the public after Lerner, Modell, and Moag hammered out negotiations.

In a twist of fate, city officials who'd been burned by the departure of the Colts were so worried that the MLB's Baltimore Orioles might also leave they pressed state officials for stadium funding. A baseball-only stadium for the Orioles and a football-only stadium should the NFL ever return.

The parties involved tried to keep the move secret until December, but the media in both cities had heard rumors and were working to confirm. Modell knew if he didn't come clean right then, he'd be seen as a liar, even if the news would likely tank the season, even with the vote on stadium renovations scheduled for more than a week later.

Modell told his wife to skip town to avoid the blowback and made the announcement -- but his hand was also forced by a report from Baltimore TV station WBAL on November 3 -- the night before Modell broke the news.

The New Browns Arise

Cleveland kept the Browns' history -- and a new Browns team arose in 1999.

Paul Chapman/ USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland fought for certain conditions and won. The Browns' name, facilities, team colors, and franchise history would remain in Cleveland. Modell would pay damages plus a penalty for breaking the stadium lease.

Not only that, but the NFL promised to return a team to Cleveland by 1999. Al Lerner would be the owner -- but while the history remained, the new Browns would essentially be an expansion team.

Meanwhile, the old Browns would move to Baltimore and be rebranded to become the Ravens. It, too, would technically be an expansion team, even though player contracts would remain with the new Baltimore team.

The Ravens would play two years in aging Memorial Stadium before moving into M&T Bank Stadium, where they still play, in 1998. The stadium is located next to Camden Yards.

Switching back to the Browns, the new team's executives expected to pick up where the old left off. However, Cleveland has struggled to establish a contender with an expansion roster and a lot of front office - and ownership - turnover over the years. The team has posted only four winning seasons and three playoff appearances since its return to the league. The franchise's history may remain in Cleveland, but the winning tradition of the 1980s did not.

The Browns became the second winless team in NFL history with a 0-16 campaign in 2017. Only the Detroit Lions have achieved the same dubious feat.

The 2023 Cleveland Browns did post an 11-6 record and made the playoffs, so it's possible the team is beginning a run of contention. Any success the Browns have won't just fire up an energetic fanbase -- it may help finally heal a nearly 30-year-old wound. A wound incurred when a struggling owner failed to get a deal for a new stadium or even stadium repairs. A wound that was a decade in the making, since the Colts' move that left Baltimore bereft also left the Charm City hungry for a new NFL team.

NFL teams move often -- the Raiders went from Oakland to Los Angeles and back to Oakland to Las Vegas. The Rams have gone from Los Angeles to St. Louis and back. And so on.

While all moves hurt the fans and cities left behind, the two that perhaps sting the most are the Colts leaving Baltimore and the Browns leaving Cleveland. Now, both towns have NFL teams, and Cleveland even has to keep its history. But unlike Baltimore, it still has no Super Bowl champion.

That might be what stings the most.

Sources: ESPN, Baltimore Magazine, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Wikipedia pages for each team.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.