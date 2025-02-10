Tiger Woods had intended to compete in the upcoming Genesis Invitational tournament, due to take place from Thursday at the world-famous Torrey Pines golf course in San Diego, however, he issued a statement on Monday, the 10th of February, to indicate that he would not tee it up as he continues to mourn the recent loss of his mother.

Kultida Woods died aged 78 on February 4. She was a mainstay at some of his biggest successes, including his 2019 victory at The Masters — arguably one of the greatest comeback wins in all sport.

Woods, 49, said is not ready to compete as he processes her passing.

World's greatest golfer said he will still attend the tournament