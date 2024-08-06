Highlights The USWNT reached its first major final since the 2019 FIFA World Cup, led by Sophia Smith's goal and Alyssa Naeher's crucial save.

Emma Hayes has overseen a strong Olympic run, helping USWNT regain tournament contender status after disappointing shows in recent past.

The USA showed grit in its run to the gold medal match, defeating No. 4-ranked Germany twice and claiming both knockout wins in extra time.

The USA women's Olympic soccer team will be playing for a gold medal after defeating Germany in the semifinals 1-0 on a Sophia Smith goal in extra time.

It is the first major tournament final for the USWNT since the 2019 FIFA World Cup held in France, where they beat the Netherlands. And it is the first Olympic final for the USA since 2012.

In addition to the Sophia Smith goal, the USA have goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher to thank for a providential kick save in the final minute of the extra session. She poked her foot at a point-blank header by a German player that could have tied the game and sent it into a penalty-kick shootut.

And so the Emma Hayes era with the USA women's soccer team is off to an incredibly strong start. She only took over the squad on June 1 and has overseen an Olympic run during which she has settled on a starting lineup and seen her players grow with every game. Hayes came under criticism for not using enough substitutes to keep her squad fresh along the way, but every move she has made has worked out so far.

After disappointing showings in the 2021 Olympics (semifinal elimination) and the 2023 FIFA World Cup (Round of 16 elimination), Hayes has now helped the USWNT regain its status as a tournament contender.

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

When Is Women's Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Game?

The USWNT will be in action on Saturday, August 10 in Paris

The USWNT are one step away from an Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Standing in the way of the American women will be either No. 1-ranked Spain, who are the defending World Cup champions, or No. 9-ranked Brazil and women's soccer legend Marta in the final Olympic match of her career.

2024 Olympic Gold Medal Final TV Channel & Stream

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Saturday, August 10, 2024 Time: 11 a.m. EDT

11 a.m. EDT Stadium: Parc des Princes (Paris)

Parc des Princes (Paris) English-language TV: USA Network

USA Network Spanish-language TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Stream: Peacock (English & Spanish)

The USWNT has already played at the Parc des Princes during this 2024 tournament, downing Japan in the quarterfinals on a memorable Trinity Rodman goal in extra time.

USWNT Path to 2024 Olympic Gold Medal Match

The USA women's soccer team has shown grit in its 2024 medal run

The USA women's soccer team has marched to the Olympic gold medal game on the strength of five straight victories, including three shutouts.

What's impressive about the USA women's run is the fact that they defeated No. 4-ranked Germany twice, including a 4-1 win in the group stage, and they claimed both of their knockout round victories by surviving grueling extra-time periods.

USWNT Schedule at 2024 Olympics Stage Date Match Time Venue TV & Stream (USA) Group B Thu, July 25 USA 3-0 Zambia 3 p.m. EDT Nice HIGHLIGHTS Group B Sun, July 28 USA 4-1 Germany 3 p.m. EDT Marseille HIGHLIGHTS Group B Wed, July 31 USA 2-1 Australia 1 p.m. EDT Marseille HIGHLIGHTS Quarterfinal Sat, Aug. 3 USA 1-0 Japan (a.e.t.) 9 a.m. EDT Paris HIGHLIGHTS Semifinal Tue, Aug. 6 USA 1-0 Germany (a.e.t.) 12 p.m. EDT Lyon HIGHLIGHTS Gold Medal Sat, Aug. 10 USA vs. Spain/Brazil 11 a.m. EDT Paris USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock

How Many Soccer Gold Medals Have USA Women Won?

The USWNT will look to add to its record haul in Olympic women's soccer

Including the 2024 final, the USWNT has featured in the gold medal match in six of the eight women's Olympic soccer tournaments held since the inaugural edition in 1996. But it's been a while since the last time they were here.

The USA's most recent trip to a gold medal match prior to 2024 came 12 years ago, in 2012, when they beat Japan to finish on the top of the podium in London. But they fell short of the Olympic title match in the subsequent 2016 and 2021 editions.

In the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the USA lost to Sweden in a quarterfinal penalty-kick shootout, failing to claim a medal for the first time in the history of the Olympic women's soccer tournament.

Then, in the following Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, rivals Canada knocked out the Americans on a late penalty kick in the semifinals. But the Americans bounced right back up to beat Australia and come away with the bronze.

Women's Olympic Soccer All-Time Medal Winners Year Host Gold Medal Silver Medal Bronze Medal 1996 Atlanta USA China Norway 2000 Sydney Norway USA Germany 2004 Athens USA Brazil Germany 2008 Beijing USA Brazil Germany 2012 London USA Japan Canada 2016 Rio de Janeiro Germany Sweden Canada 2021 Tokyo Canada Sweden USA