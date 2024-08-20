The USA and Mexico will meet again for the latest showdown in their historic rivalry when they play a friendly during the October 2024 FIFA international window. And while it may be an exhibition on paper, there is plenty at stake for both teams.

Both the USMNT and El Tri fired their coaches after the 2024 Copa América , paving the way for new appointments. Mexico made official the return of former coach Javier Aguirre, who will be flanked by El Tri legend Rafa Marquez as assistant. Meanwhile, it's just a matter of time before Mauricio Pochettino is announced as the most high-profile coaching hire in the history of the U.S. Soccer men's program.

A positive result in October's head-to-head meeting would go a long way toward helping either manager build goodwill with the fan base and confidence among the players, while keeping the critics (and media) off their backs. A negative result in October, and the road to the 2026 World Cup gets off to a decidedly rocky start.

Together with Canada, the USA and Mexico will host the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup and both are under pressure to show the world the progress each country has made in their quest to challenge the elite nations for world titles in the men's game. Each will be expected to leverage the home-field advantage to make a deep run in the 2026 tournament.

The match will be played on Mexican soil in a 2026 World Cup venue

The October 15 showdown is the first time the two nations will face off since the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League final in March 2024, which the USA won 2-0, claiming their latest trophy at the expense of El Tri.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Stadium: Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Mexico outside Guadalajara)

Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Mexico outside Guadalajara) TV (English-language): TNT (in USA)

TNT (in USA) TV (Spanish-language): TBD

TBD Streaming (in USA): Max (in USA)

Estadio Akron (photo above) is one of the 16 stadiums that will be used at the 2026 World Cup, and one of three Mexico-based venues along with Monterrey (Estadio BBVA) and Mexico City (Estadio Azteca). The 48,000-seat capacity stadium will host four group-stage matches in 2026.

The October 15 friendly will be just the second time that El Tri have used it as a home venue. The lone prior occasion did not end well for Mexico, as they suffered a 2-1 loss to Ecuador in September 2010. That was the same year in which the stadium opened.

USA vs Mexico history and records

The Americans have flipped the script in the last 10 years

There's an argument to be made that Mexico will be under most pressure, and not only because they're playing the match on home turf.

Aguirre and Marquez can prove they are nothing like their coaching predecessors by finally ending a streak of American dominance. The USA has gone unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head matchups, having last lost to Mexico in a friendly played in September 2019 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (photo below).

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The USA claimed three trophies in that seven-match stretch, but it's worth highlighting that the run has featured six matches played in the United States and just one in Mexico (a World Cup qualifier that finished 0-0).

USA vs Mexico (last 7 meetings) Date Result Competition Stadium Scorers March 24, 2024 USA 2-0 Mexico Nations League (Final) AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.) USA: Tyler Adams

USA: Gio Reyna June 15, 2023 USA 3-0 Mexico Nations League (Semifinal) Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.) USA: Christian Pulisic (2)

USA: Ricardo Pepi April 19, 2023 USA 1-1 Mexico Friendly State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) Mexico: Uriel Antuna

USA: Jesus Ferreira March 24, 2022 Mexico 0-0 USA World Cup Qualifying Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) None Nov. 12, 2021 USA 2-0 Mexico World Cup Qualifying TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) USA: Christian Pulisic

USA: Weston McKennie Aug. 1, 2021 USA 1-0 Mexico (extra time) Gold Cup (Final) Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.) USA: Miles Robinson June 6, 2021 USA 3-2 Mexico Nations League (Final) Empower Field (Denver, Colo.) Mexico: Jesus Corona

USA: Gio Reyna

Mexico: Diego Lainez

USA: Weston McKennie

USA: Christian Pulisic (pen)

Mexico still leads the all-time series 36W-24L-17D (and 144-91 in goals scored), but the Americans have done some catching up in the modern era, going 18W-9L-8D in their matchups since 2000.

The two nations have met in multiple competitions and, of course, in plenty of friendly matches that have served as tuneups. They are both about level in exhibition play, with Mexico currently holding a narrow edge at 12W-10L-8D.

Mexico has a decided edge in FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, racking up many wins in the early years of the tournament, and they have also done better in head-to-head matchups at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

However, U.S. national team supporters will point to their victory in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, a penalty-kick shootout triumph at the 1995 Copa América, and the Americans' perfect CONCACAF Nations League record.

USA vs Mexico All-Time History Competition Matches USA Wins Mexico Wins Draws World Cup Qualifiers 31 7 16 8 CONCACAF Gold Cup 8 3 5 0 Copa America 1 0 0 1 CONCACAF Nations League 3 3 0 0 FIFA Confederations Cup 1 0 1 0 FIFA World Cup 1 1 0 0 CONCACAF Cup 1 0 1 0 North American Football Championship 1 0 1 0 Friendlies 30 10 12 8 TOTAL 77 24 36 17