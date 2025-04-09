At UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev became the UFC light heavyweight champion by defeating Alex Pereira via unanimous decision. Even though the fight wasn't really that close, and the overwhelming majority of MMA fans thought Ankalaev won pretty convincingly, the UFC and Dana White's stance on what was going to be next for both men was very clear just minutes after the fight had concluded.

White confirmed in the UFC 313 post-fight press conference that 'Poatan' would be given an immediate rematch, and just days after losing his title, Pereira revealed that he and the UFC were already in negotiations about a date and location for the rematch against Ankalaev. It now seems that the UFC have landed on a date and location for the rematch to take place if the Russian's recent social media posts are anything to go by.

Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira's professional MMA records (as of 09/04/25) Magomed Ankalaev Alex Pereira Fights 23 15 Wins 20 12 Losses 1 3 Draws 1 0 No Contests 1 0

Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira Rematch Teased for UFC 319

Ankalaev indirectly confirmed the rematch will take place at UFC 319 in Chicago in a thread of social media posts