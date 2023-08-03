Highlights Barcelona's 2017 summer transfer window signings had mixed results, with the Spanish giants bringing in five players after the departure of Brazilian star, Neymar.

None of the five players are expected to be at the club come the start of the next La Liga season.

After Neymar made a world record transfer to PSG in 2017, Barcelona made five signings to try and make up for the loss of the Brazilian. But each player brought mixed results.

The superstar winger moved to the French capital for a fee of €222 million, which still stands as the highest transfer fee ever paid for a player six years later.

There has been speculation surrounding an offer for Kylian Mbappe from a Saudi Pro League club for a higher value than that deal, but nothing has happened in that case as things stand.

With Neymar on the way out, Barcelona had to act in the transfer window by making five signings in an attempt to improve the team.

But where are those players now?

Ousmane Dembele

With over €200 million in the bank, the Spanish giants were able to go out a make a marquee signing of their own and as a result they decided to go shopping in Germany.

French winger, Dembele, was growing in reputation after a strong first season at Borussia Dortmund when a €140 million bid arrived from Barcelona.

The aim of the move was for Dembele to take up the space in the starting XI left vacant by Neymar, with additional funds being left to make improvements in other areas of the team.

He is now 26-years-old and still currently on the books at the Camp Nou, but perhaps not for much longer.

Plenty of ups and downs have occurred during his stay in Spain as he failed to hit the ground running during his first few years at the club due to a lack of form and injury issues.

Current manager, Xavi, provided a turning point for the winger as the Spaniard guided the team to a La Liga title in 2022/23 with Dembele putting in his best performances to date.

In an unusual turn of events, he looks set to join Neymar at PSG this summer with his club ready to cash in on the Frenchman.

Paulinho

Best known at the time as one of the many failures at Tottenham from the Gareth Bale money, it came as a shock to see the midfielder make the move to Barcelona.

He had been plying his trade in China before moving for £36 million to occupy a space in the engine room.

Paulinho found the back of the net nine times in 49 appearances in his box-to-box role, taking many by surprise with the level of quality he showed.

It turned out to be a short-lived stint as - even more shockingly than the original transfer - the Brazilian moved back to Guangzhou Evergrande initially on loan after only a single year in La Liga.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paulinho had his contract terminated by mutual consent in 2021 and is now playing back in Brazil with Corinthians.

A spell at Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia did not last long before returning to his home nation.

Nelson Semedo

The club have struggled to replace long-serving right-back, Dani Alves, ever since he departed in 2016 with very little success.

Semedo was seen as that man when he moved from Benfica with the Neymar money, but it is safe to say that did not go to plan.

He did win two league titles as he made more than 100 appearances during his time with the Spanish club, while battling with Sergi Roberto for the starting spot in the team.

Some poor Champions League performances resulted in Barça moving him on to Premier League side, Wolves, in 2020 for a fee just short of £30 million excluding add-ons.

The Portuguese international had a tough start to life in England before picking up some form when compatriot, Bruno Lage, took the reigns.

He continues to be the first choice player in his position in the side in 2023, with his contract extension being triggered by the club.

Gerard Deulofeu

This was the second spell the Spaniard spent at the Camp Nou after coming through the club's academy and being labelled as a top talent.

Deulofeu only made two senior appearances during his first stint at the club before being sold to Everton permanently after a loan move to the Merseysiders and Sevilla.

The wide-man has struggled to settle at any club, as he was loaned by the English club to AC Milan before moving back to Barcelona on a permanent basis in 2017.

He only made 10 appearances and only stayed for 12 months before making yet another move, this time to Watford in the Premier League.

Deulofeu stayed with the Hornets for three years, marking the longest first-team stint he has spent at a club.

Serie A is now his home as the 29-year-old appears to have finally settled at Udinese.

Marlon Santos

Santos had already been on loan in Catalonia for a year before making the move permanent in the wake of Neymar's departure.

The defender mainly featured for the Barcelona B side during that loan move as he was snapped up for €5 million from Fluminese.

He was not retained to be given first-team football, however, as he was immediately sent to Nice in France on loan.

Barcelona even turned a profit in 2018 when they sold the centre-back to Sassuolo in Serie A for €6 million where he played 65 times until 2021.

Shakthar Donetsk was the next stop he made in his career, while he now plays for his first club, Fluminese.

How successful was Barcelona's 2017 summer transfer window?

Barcelona might have actually been better off keeping a hold of the €222 million asset and not have bothered bringing in the five replacements.

Paulinho and Dembele were the only success stories to come from the window, with none of the players who arrived six years ago expected to still be at the club come the start of next season.

Neymar, on the other hand, has won multiple Ligue 1 titles, but may have also benefitted from staying put in Spain as his only Champions League win to date remains with the Spanish giants.