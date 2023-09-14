Highlights Chelsea has undergone a significant player turnover since Todd Boehly took over, with only three players remaining from their 2020/21 Champions League-winning squad.

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new manager in hopes of restoring stability to the team.

Many key players from the Champions League-winning squad have left the club, including Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, and N'Golo Kante, now playing for different clubs.

Chelsea have had one of the biggest player turnovers we’ve seen for a long time in football. Since Todd Boehly took over the club, Chelsea have signed 31 players, costing over £1 billion. Their team is now far different from what it was when they beat Man City in the 2020/21 Champions League final. From that entire squad, only three players remain at the club. The turnover of players has surprised all Chelsea fans, with key figures squad leaving unexpectedly.

Now they have Mauricio Pochettino in charge of the team, and they’ll be hoping that the Argentine can restore some stability. While we wait to see what the future holds for Chelsea, here’s the Chelsea team that won the Champions League in 2020/21 and where they are now.

GK - Édouard Mendy, Al-Alhi

Édouard Mendy was selected to start over Kepa Arrizabalaga in the final against Man City. The Champions League win was a great way to cap off his first season as a Blue after joining from Reims.

By appearing in the final, he became the first ever African goalkeeper to play in a UEFA Champions League final. Mendy also equalled the record for most clean sheets (nine) in the tournament. Mendy left Chelsea in the 2023/24 summer transfer window. He now plays for Al-Alhi in the Saudi Pro League.

RCB - César Azpilicueta, Atlético Madrid

The Spaniard made 508 appearances for Chelsea and was club captain until his departure over the summer. He started as a full back but played wing back and centre back during his time at the Bridge. Azpilicueta will go down as a legend of the club. His decision to leave seems a sensible one given Chelsea’s squad overhaul over the last year. He’s now at Atlético Madrid, where he started their first two league games.

CB - Thiago Silva, Chelsea

At 38-years-old, Thiago Silva is still a crucial part of the Chelsea team and is arguably still one of the best defenders in the game. Silva joined Chelsea after eight years at Paris Saint-Germain. His experience will be crucial as Chelsea have a young team looking for glory.

LCB - Antonio Rüdiger, Real Madrid

Rüdiger signed from Roma for £29m in 2017. The German international played 203 games for Chelsea. He was a fan favourite because of his style of play and dedication on the pitch. Rüdiger signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2022. He’s made 57 appearances, and counting, for Madrid.

RWB - Reece James, Chelsea

Despite injury problems, Reece James is still with Chelsea. It was announced this season that he would be the new Chelsea captain. He’s a graduate of the Chelsea academy, which makes the fact he’s captain even sweeter for Chelsea. They’ll be hoping once he recovers from his current injury issue, he can enjoy a long stint on the field and help Chelsea challenge for titles again.

CM - N'Golo Kanté, Al-Ittihad

N’Golo Kanté was one of the best players in the Premier League when he first signed for Chelsea. His work ethic and smile on the pitch was a joy to watch. Kanté became the first player since Eric Cantona in 1993 to win back-to-back top-flight titles in England with two clubs. His final few years were hampered by injuries and being played out of position. He joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad on a free transfer after his contract at Chelsea ended.

CM - Jorginho, Arsenal

Jorginho joined Chelsea for an initial fee of £50m from Napoli, Maurizio Sarri was a big reason behind why Jorgnho joined Chelsea. He made an instant impact, helping Sarri implement his style of play on the Blues. Jorginho stayed a constant in the line-ups as managers changed. Not only did he win the Champions League with Chelsea, he won the Europa League and FIFA Club World Championship. Jorginho moved to Arsenal in January 2023 for £12m. He’ll be out of contract next summer, so he may be on the move again.

LWB - Ben Chilwell, Chelsea

The third and final player who is still at Chelsea is Ben Chilwell. Chilwell is still playing left wingback for Chelsea and is a crucial part of the team at Stamford Bridge. With James out injured, Chilwell has been captain since the second game of this season. He’s made 89 appearances since his move from Leicester City.

CAM - Mason Mount, Manchester United

It seemed like Mason Mount would be at Chelsea forever. He’d been at the club since 2005 and looked like the kind of player to build their squad around. However, Pochettino thought differently and allowed Mount to leave for Manchester United for £55m. Mount left Chelsea after playing 195 games for the club. His move away from Stamford Bridge came as a shock to some fans, but given their spending, a big money sale was needed.

CAM - Kai Havertz, Arsenal

Another Chelsea player who left for the red side of North London after the German failed to make a real impact at Chelsea. The big prize tag of £65m, rising to £71m with add-ons, wouldn’t have helped Kai Havertz. His one big moment at the club came in the Champions League final as he scored the game’s only goal. Chelsea managed to recoup most of the money they spent on Havertz, as they sold him to Arsenal for a reported £65m. He’s yet to find his feet with Arsenal this season. He’ll be hoping to better his 32 goals in 139 appearances he managed at Chelsea.

ST - Timo Werner, RB Leipzig

Another German who came to Chelsea for big money but struggled to make his mark and was moved on. Chelsea paid Timo Werner’s RB Leipzig release clause of £47.5m to bring him to Stamford Bridge. His electric pace excited Chelsea fans, but his poor form in front of goal suggested Chelsea made a mistake. In total, he scored 23 goals in 89 appearances. In the summer of 2022, Werner left Chelsea and returned to RB Leipzig for £25.3m. He scored on his second debut for Leipzig. That season, he would score his 100th goal in 169 appearances for Leipzig.

