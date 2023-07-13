David Moyes took charge of his first game as Manchester United manager 10 years ago, but where have the starting XI from that game ended up?

The Scottish boss was lined up as the successor to the throne that had been occupied by Sir Alex Ferguson for the past two decades.

It was always going to be a tough act to follow a man that had overseen such a dominant era at Old Trafford, and Moyes wouldn't even make it through one full season.

Being shown the door before the end of his only campaign in the job, it took Moyes quite some time to get back to his best which he has achieved at West Ham in recent seasons.

His first game as United boss was a 1-0 friendly loss against an all-star team from the Thai league.

So, where are the starting XI now, one decade on from that game?

Ben Amos

Playing in goal for the game was the young English shot-stopper, despite there being no realistic chance of much first-team action during the season.

David De Gea was on a break at the time and Amos stepped in for the pre-season duties.

De Gea is presented with MUFC's Player of the Year award, 2016

He never got a chance at Old Trafford as he was sent out on various loan spells to clubs lower down the leagues before eventually moving to Bolton on a permanent deal in 2015.

He is now playing his football for Wigan, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

Fabio Da Silva

The full-back that could play on either side was handed the starting role on the right-hand side.

His twin, Rafael Da Silva, was the more talked about sibling but was only on the bench for this game.

Fabio stayed in England until 2018 with spells at QPR, Cardiff City and Middlesborough.

He eventually moved to Nantes in France, where he became a first-team regular.

Gremio have recently signed the versatile defender.

The biggest name to appear on the lineup so far is the former England captain.

Ferdinand was even handed the armband at Man United for his last season at the club before he moved on to QPR.

A legend in his time at the club, but Moyes definitely inherited a declining version of the defender.

Working in punditry now for BT Sport is the main time fans will see Ferdinand, with his YouTube channel also being popular.

Jonny Evans

Evans was seen as a future star at the back for the club as he was always such an able deputy as a youngster.

Defenders around him declining and ageing did him no favours, however, as he started to show vulnerabilities in his game.

Becoming a reliable and solid option at clubs such as West Brom and Leicester City was a good level for the Northern Irishman.

Like Amos, Evans is another to have been relegated in the past season as Evans' injury issues left him unable to help save the Foxes from the drop.

Alexander Buttner

Predominantly used as a backup to Patrice Evra during his short stint in Manchester, fans never really saw the best of Buttner.

Only spending two seasons at the club, he has since made his way around various European clubs and settled back in the Netherlands.

It seemed clear from the minute Moyes came in that the Dutchman was not a huge part of his plans.

Tom Cleverley

Announcing his retirement recently at the young age of 33 is a sad way to see his career end.

He was always a player that Ferguson trusted to fill in whenever needed and went on to be a very consistent and useful Premier League servant.

Cleverley didn't settle into a starting role while at United, despite successful loans at Wigan and Aston Villa.

Watford was the place the midfielder finally settled and played out the rest of his career.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Michael Carrick of Manchester United celebrates victory and winning the Premier League title after the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 22, 2013 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

One of the most underrated players in the league, no question.

The England international was technically brilliant and could be relied upon to go about his business in a controlled manner.

Carrick was never the biggest personality in the United dressing room from an outsider's point of view but is now doing a very solid job as manager of Middlesbrough.

Adnan Januzaj

The young Belgian was one of the few bright sparks from Moyes' time at Old Trafford with some eye-catching performances.

A memorable brace to help his side to a 2-1 away win against Sunderland was the moment people took notice of the winger.

Once Moyes made his way out the door, everything changed as he was not afforded as many chances under the following manager, Louis Van Gaal.

Moyes and Januzaj linked up at Sunderland a few years down the road from this friendly but were ultimately powerless to seeing the Black Cats get relegated.

He now plays in Spain but has struggled to have any real impact at Sevilla.

Anderson

The first half of the season following this 1-0 friendly loss saw the Brazilian midfielder fall out of favour with the new boss.

He made a loan move to Fiorentina for the remainder of the season and did not fare much better when he returned from the Italian club despite Moyes having left.

Van Gaal did not have many plans to use Anderson, which ultimately resulted in a move back to his home country.

A short spell in Turkey led to his retirement in 2020.

Starting in Moyes' first game as United boss, but also the man to take charge of the side when the Scot was sacked.

Giggs had achieved everything possible in his long career with the Red Devils, winning every trophy he could have done.

He was 39 years old when Moyes took over and couldn't feature in as many games.

He was appointed caretaker boss when the club parted ways with Moyes in 2014.

Giggs went on to manage Wales.

Danny Welbeck

17-year-old Danny Welbeck nonchalantly celebrates his debut goal vs. Stoke City.

Leading the line for his new manager meant things were looking up for the hungry young forward.

Things did not work out for him though, and he moved on to rivals, Arsenal, only one year on from Moyes' first game.

He has been in the Premier League since despite injuries really impacting on playing time.

Welbeck currently competes for a starting spot at Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi.