Key Takeaways Lee Carsley has transitioned from Under-21 head coach to senior England manager after U21 European Championship success in 2023.

Promising players such as Harvey Elliott and Jarrad Branthwaite featured in the squad that brought football home at youth level.

Carsley named six of the players he called upon in the tournament in his first-ever senior Three Lions squad.

Lee Carsley is preparing to take charge of England's senior side for the first time ever in the upcoming Nations League clashes against the Republic of Ireland and Finland. The 45-year-old was promoted from Under-21's head coach to the men's interim manager following Gareth Southgate's departure.

Following the same path they took when initially handing Southgate the job in 2016, the FA have allowed Carsley the opportunity to take the reigns of the senior team after impressing with the youth side. England as a nation have waited 58 years to see major success, but Carsley did manage this with the U21s.

In 2023, the attack-minded boss guided the Three Lions' youth team to Under-21 European Championship glory with a 1-0 win over a talented Spain side in the final. Below is a look at where the players from his squad in the summer of 2023 are now, just over 12 months after tasting international success.

Goalkeepers

Trafford was the hero but things haven't gone to plan since

James Trafford was the hero as he saved a late penalty kick in the final against Spain. The reliable shot-stopper sealed a move to Burnley from Manchester City due to his impressive showing throughout the tournament. His spell at Turf Moor hasn't been quite as fruitful as the Clarets were relegated to the second tier of English football, with Trafford at fault for several goals in his debut campaign.

The backup goalkeepers on alert should anything have happened to Trafford were Carl Rushworth and Josh Griffiths. Neither man has been able to break into the first-team of their club, as Griffiths is out on loan at Bristol Rovers and Rushworth is behind both Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele in the pecking order at Brighton.

England Under-21s Goalkeepers (2023) Position Player Current Club GK James Trafford Burnley GK Josh Griffiths Bristol Rovers (loan) GK Carl Rushworth Brighton

Defenders

Some of the finest defensive players in the country

Among the defenders involved in the European Championship triumph are two of the most promising left-footed defenders in the country. Jarrad Branthwaite was agonisingly close to being in the Euro 2024 squad under Southgate before just missing out while Levi Colwill is now involved in the senior setup under Carsley.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Charlie Cresswell completed big moves in 2024 as the latter joined Southampton on a permanent deal following an impressive loan stint at St Mary's Stadium in the Championship. Cresswell swapped Leeds United for Toulouse in one of the more interesting moves of the transfer window.

Full-backs Max Aarons, Ben Johnson and Luke Thomas continue to be solid options for their Premier League clubs. Although their clubs are likely to be fighting for their lives at the bottom of the league table, each man brings certain qualities that have earned their top-flight status.

England Under-21s Defenders (2023) Position Player Current Club RB Max Aarons Bournemouth RB Ben Johnson Ipswich Town CB Charlie Cresswell Toulouse CB Levi Colwill Chelsea CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton CB Jarrad Branthwaite Everton LB Luke Thomas Leicester City

Midfielders

England's engine room was stacked with quality

Of the nine midfield options Carsley had at his disposal in the 2023 tournament, two are set to be handed their senior debuts. Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest and LOSC Lille's Angel Gomes were both named in his first Three Lions squad after both impressing at their respective clubs.

Liverpool duo Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are hoping to become integral parts of the new era at Liverpool under new boss Arne Slot. Spending time working under Carsley will have done the talented duo no harm as the ex-Everton midfielder likes his team to play a similar style of football to the new Anfield boss.

Emile Smith Rowe and Oliver Skipp are also looking to kick-start their Premier League careers after sealing moves to Fulham and Leicester City respectively. The midfield duo struggled to pick up regular minutes at Arsenal and Tottenham but are now seen as key players going forward for their new employers.

Tommy Doyle, Jacob Ramsey and James Garner are among a crop of extremely technically gifted midfield players in the English top-flight who are yet to quite reach their lofty potential. Doyle and Garner were previously in the youth academies at the Manchester clubs but have moved on to pastures new since.

England Under-21s Midfielders (2023) Position Player Current Club CM Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa CM Oliver Skipp Leicester City CM James Garner Everton CM Angel Gomes LOSC Lille CM Curtis Jones Liverpool AM Harvey Elliott Liverpool AM Tommy Doyle Wolves AM Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest AM Emile Smith Rowe Fulham

Forwards

Three of the attackers are now in the senior squad

Carsley named only four recognised attackers in his successful squad. This is due to the versatility of his midfield players such as Elliott and Ramsey, who could also feature in the front line.

Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer were named in the interim England boss' first-ever senior squad just one week after linking up for three goals. Both men moved to Stamford Bridge in 2023 from PSV Eindhoven and Manchester City respectively and have clearly earned the trust of their former youth manager.

Anthony Gordon and Cameron Archer were the two options in the squad who are more than capable of playing from the left flank. The former is a key member of Eddie Howe's Champions League-chasing Newcastle side, while the latter returned to Aston Villa in the summer transfer window before being quickly shipped out to newly-promoted Southampton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Gordon, Cameron Archer and Emile Smith Rowe were England's three top goalscorers in the Under-21 European Championship, with two goals each.