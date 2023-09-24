Highlights David Moyes has had a successful tenure at West Ham, overseeing the club's first European Cup victory in over 50 years.

The first five players Moyes brought in include goalkeeper Darren Randolph, and defender Craig Dawson.

Several of his signings are still at the club, including European Cup final winner Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham are approaching four years since David Moyes made a return to East London. Initially thought of as a short-term solution, biding the owners some time before they could recruit a more glamorous name, the shrewd Scotsman has been the club’s manager ever since, overseeing the Irons’ first European Cup victory since 1965’s Cup Winner’s Cup triumph.

29 new faces have been brought in during Moyes’ tenure, so some of his first transfers feel like a hell of a long time ago now. Let’s take a look at the first five players the former Everton gaffer brought in…

All statistics included in this article are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

David Moyes' record at West Ham Games 214 Wins 94 Losses 42 Draws 78 Trophies 1

Darren Randolph

Darren Randolph is what many football fans would consider a devout professional, whose steadfast commitment to the game has seen him enjoy a 20-year career. Like Moyes, this was the Ireland international’s second spell in East London, having been at the club between 2015 and 2017 before moving to the North East to join Middlesbrough.

The first of the Irons' 2020 January transfer window business, £4 million is what it took to secure the 6’2 shot-stopper’s services from Middlesbrough. Spending a further three years with the club as a second and third choice ‘keeper, the former Gillingham man would make just 11 appearances, keeping six clean sheets.

Moving during the 2023 January transfer window to join up with Gary O’Neil at Bournemouth, Randolph is yet to make an appearance for the Cherries such is the form of captain, Neto. Now 36, the seasoned veteran looks to be gearing up towards retirement with diminishing game time opportunities, and having started a family with singer and actress, Alexandra Burke, it might just be a matter of time before the player hangs up the gloves.

Tomas Soucek

A player the West Ham faithful seemingly became instantly enamoured with, Tomas Soucek. The rangy Czech Republic international was an immediate hit at the London Stadium, having signed on loan with a view to buy from Slavia Prague in January 2020. His move was made permanent that summer, for a fee of £19 million, signing a four-year deal. Goalscoring defensive midfielders are a rare breed, but Soucek’s ability to find the net is exceptional, having knocked in three crucial goals during the Hammers' bid for survival in the 2019-2020 season run-in. Since then, the 6’3 midfielder has charted 23 goals and nine assists in 160 appearances for Moyes’ East Londoners.

Starring alongside Declan Rice in the engine room in the club’s historic Europa Conference League win over Fiorentina, the 28-year-old was rewarded for his efforts with a new four-year contract with the club, which will keep him at West Ham until 2027. The box-to-box midfielder will be hoping he can further his impact with the side this season in the absence of his midfield partner.

Jarrod Bowen

Where to begin with Jarrod Bowen? The rapid right-winger really has flourished under David Moyes since joining the club from Championship strugglers, Hull back in 2020. The lad from Herefordshire was what many would consider a late-bloomer in football terms. Starting life out at non-league Hereford United, Bowen was poached by the Tigers in Yorkshire, and would rip it up during his six years with Hull. Netting 54 goals in 131 senior appearances, it was only a matter of time before the unassuming marksman would catch the eye of a Premier League side.

Signing for the goal-shy Hammers for £20 million on transfer deadline day, Bowen concluded what was a fruitful and productive month for the Hammers. Since joining the club, Bowen has gone on to bag 75 G/A contributions in 163 games, with one of those, and arguably his most important, coming in the Europa Conference League Final, where he rifled home the deciding goal.

Famously entering into a relationship with the daughter of lifelong Irons fan, Danny Dyer, 2023 has been a magical period for the 26-year-old, who welcomed twins into the world with partner, Dani. Recent reports have suggested that West Ham are set to offer their star man a bumper new deal, with his current contract set to expire in 2025.

Having become a fully-fledged Premier League-level forward, Bowen will also be hoping he can recapture the same kind of form that saw him receive a call-up to the England squad in 2022, with next year’s European Championships just around the corner. If he has started as he means to go on, with three goals and assist in the opening five games of this season, he could very well find himself on the plane to Germany next summer.

Craig Dawson

Affectionately nicknamed “Ballon Dawson” by West Ham fans, it was fair to say the centre-half was a hit among his new followers. Having signed from Watford on a season-long loan deal, Moyes was looking to shore up his defence, with Dawson appearing to be more of an auxiliary player than anything else. However, what transpired was the renaissance of a player whose footballing credentials ought to have been tailing off.

Making 87 appearances during his three years with the club, the defender, who was perhaps unfairly typecast as an unglamorous, no-nonsense centre-back before his West Ham move, would find the net on nine occasions. His early performances warranted West Ham’s signing of him on a permanent basis for £2 million at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

The January 2023 transfer window would symbolise the end of the road for West Ham’s cult hero, who sealed a £3.3 million move to Wolves. Dawson’s much-needed solidity helped Julen Lopetegui’s relegation-endangered Wanderers to stay up last season, with the central defender going into the new campaign having started every game alongside Max Kilman. The former Olympian will be seeking to avoid the same fate he suffered with Watford during the 2019-2020 campaign where the Hornets were relegated from the top flight. Unfortunately, the early signs don't look good for Dawson and his Wolves teammates, who have lost every game so far this season, and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Vladimir Coufal

David Moyes and co. were clearly fancying Czech flavours during 2020, having not just signed Tomas Soucek, but his fellow compatriot and former teammate, Vladimir Coufal. The solid right-back made the switch from Slavia Prague during the 2020 summer transfer window for £5.4 million.

Like Soucek, the Czech Republic international slotted in seamlessly, chalking up seven assists for his new side in 34 Premier League appearances. Coufal has since featured 94 times for West Ham, registering 13 assists, but is still yet to record his maiden goal.

With his current deal running until the end of the season, it remains to be seen if the Irons will trigger a twelve-month extension that would have the player in East London until 2025. The fullback has already got off the mark as far as assists are concerned this season, teeing up James Ward-Prowse against Manchester City.