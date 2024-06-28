Highlights Sam Allardyce's one match in charge of England came in 2016 with a 1-0 win over Slovakia.

Those that played in that World Cup qualifier have had contrasting fortunes.

Harry Kane, John Stones and Kyle Walker are the only players still representing England in Germany this summer.

England will continue their EURO 2024 campaign on Sunday against Slovakia in the round of 16. Gareth Southgate’s side topped Group C despite recording underwhelming draws against Denmark and Slovenia after winning their opener against Serbia. Nonetheless, against familiar opposition, they will be bestowed an opportunity to show just how far they have come under their manager of the previous eight years this weekend.

The Three Lions won 2-1 at Wembley in the last meeting between the sides in September 2017 during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. But many will remember this fixture better for the 2016 edition, which came under curious circumstances for England. Following a disastrous EURO 2016 campaign under Roy Hodgson, in which the Three Lions lost to Iceland in the first knockout tie, the soon-to-be Crystal Palace boss was replaced by Sam Allardyce.

'Big Sam' has been consistently held in high regard throughout the English football pyramid for finding silver linings in every cloud, helping many teams in the past to remedy their relegation struggles. So, to some extent, it wasn't a surprise appointment given the context of England's harrowing situation. But what many didn't realise at the time was that his first game, played against Sunday's opposition, would be his last.

After only 67 days in the job, a video published by The Daily Telegraph showed Allardyce making insulting statements against his predecessor. He subsequently left the role as manager of England later that day, and the rest, as they say, is history, with Southgate remaining in charge ever since. In preparation for Sunday's big game, amid the background noise of another underperforming England side, now is a golden opportunity to revisit - and remind doubters about - the side that faced Slovakia in 2016, assessing how far the Three Lions have come, whilst also taking a look at what Allardyce's forgotten men are up to now.

Position Name Where are they now? GK Joe Hart BBC pundit RB Kyle Walker Manchester City CB John Stones Manchester City CB Gary Cahill Retired LB Danny Rose Free agent RM Adam Lallana Southampton CM Eric Dier Bayern Munich CM Jordan Henderson Ajax LM Raheem Sterling Chelsea ST Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST Wayne Rooney Manager of Plymouth Argyle Used Sub Dele Alli Soon-to-be free agent Used Sub Theo Walcott Retired Used Sub Daniel Sturridge Pundit

Joe Hart

BBC Pundit at EURO 2024

After a poor showing in EURO 2016, where mistakes against Wales and Iceland put him on the front page of the tabloids, it was Joe Hart who endured one of the biggest falls from grace, with his days at Manchester City coming to an abrupt end when Pep Guardiola joined in the same year. England's number one was shipped off to West Ham and then Burnley.

That downward trajectory continued with a loan spell at Serie A side Torino, while settling to play second fiddle to Hugo Lloris at Tottenham in 2020-21 looked to all but confirm the end of his career as he wrestled with confidence issues. Thankfully, though, his career was given one last smile with a switch to Celtic in 2021, a club he remained at for three years before retiring this summer. Hart was loved in the Scottish capital, enjoying his football again as he helped The Hoops win three successive league titles, and he can now be spotted at EURO 2024 doing punditry work with the BBC.

Kyle Walker

Manchester City

Joe Hart and Kyle Walker's post-2016 careers have unfolded worlds apart from each other. A year after Hart was axed from Manchester City, Walker would join Pep Guardiola's ranks, before going on to cement himself as one of the best right-backs in Premier League history.

In 2016, the then-Tottenham full-back was already England's first-choice, but having since won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and a Champions League during the unprecedented 2022/23 treble campaign, the 34-year-old has never looked in better condition than he does right now as he is joined alongside the likes of Harry Kane in the Three Lions' leadership group.

John Stones

Manchester City

Another player who is still a vital cog in the 2024 England squad is John Stones. He joined Manchester City just a month after playing under Sam Allardyce for England, and the former Everton defender hasn't looked back, having won everything at the Etihad, just as Walker did once following him through the door less than 12 months later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City signed John Stones for £47.5 million on a six-year contract with a potential extra £2.5 million in add-ons, making him the world's second most expensive defender in history, behind David Luiz at the time.

Stones is often nicknamed the 'Barnsley Busquets' or the 'Barnsley Beckenbauer' by his club's fans, paying homage to the 30-year-old's technical ability to play as a centre-back, or slightly further forward as a defensive midfielder. With his range of passing and composure on the ball, he remains England's first-choice central defender while Harry Maguire nurses a calf injury.

Gary Cahill

Retired

While international success evaded Gary Cahill for the entirety of his career, the same couldn't be said about his club fortunes, with the prolific centre-back enjoying his best football around 2016. He would quickly pay no mind to England's depressing EURO 2016 campaign by continuing to reap the rewards of his imposing partnership with John Terry at Chelsea.

Under Antonio Conte, he won the Premier League for the second time in 2017, before adding an FA Cup and Europa League winners' medal to his trophy room in the following two seasons. By 2019, he had pretty much completed the set in west London, and end-of-career moves to Crystal Palace and Bournemouth kept his playing days trudging along for another three years before he announced his retirement in 2022.

Danny Rose

Free agent

Danny Rose played some of his best football for Tottenham in 2016 and was a shoo-in at left-back for England. But since EURO 2016, he has only featured 15 times for the Three Lions, with his last appearance coming in 2019. His career came to a frustrating end; frozen out of the Tottenham squad by Jose Mourinho, before unsuccessful spells at Newcastle and Watford have left him without a club since 2022.

Out of anyone in the squad that played against Slovakia back in 2016 under Allardyce, it is Rose whose career could be best described as a Houdini act. He is still too young to retire and was a nailed on starter for England back then, but ongoing feuds with Mourinho quickly led to his playing days going pear-shaped.

Adam Lallana

Southampton

Adam Lallana was one of the in-form England players at the time of Allardyce's fleeting tenure, scoring the only goal in that infamous 1-0 victory over Slovakia. For Liverpool, the then-28-year-old was Jurgen Klopp's first student in his teachings of rock 'n' roll football, and his energy up and down the pitch was a refreshing sight for both club and country.

He would remain at Anfield around that period, collecting a Champions League and Premier League winners' medal for his efforts. By 2020, though, injuries plagued his career, and with Liverpool continuing to build on their good fortune, Lallana's gaming time suffered, so he joined Brighton to ge this career back on track. Working under Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi, Lallana was able to get acquainted with the nuances of coaching, and so, when his time on the south coast came to an end this summer, it was expected that he would dip his toes into management following the announcement of a sabbatical.

But since then, the 36-year-old has struggled to come to terms with retirement, thus returning to boyhood club Southampton on a one-year contract via a free transfer.

Jordan Henderson

Ajax

For a lot of his early career, people doubted Jordan Henderson's ability to make it to the top. While Jurgen Klopp had just joined Liverpool halfway through the previous season, not even the Reds' captain himself could have predicted just how much his life would change after losing in the Europa League final before crashing out of EURO 2016 with England in the space of just two months.

In true Klopp 'doubters to believers' fashion, Henderson captained the Anfield outfit back to their golden years, with the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup, and Club World Cup victories highlighting the leaps and bounds the Sunderland-born midfielder had endured to become one of the most celebrated players in the 2022 World Cup squad. However, his decision to ditch Liverpool for Saudi Arabia set in backfired, now plying his trade for Ajax, unable to stake a claim in the current England setup.

Eric Dier

Bayern Munich

For several years, Eric Dier's career seemed to have stagnated. He wasn't winning anything with Tottenham, and as he aged, his chances of being called up to Southgate's squad declined with each passing deadline. But still, he remained one of his new manager's favourites, featuring in every major international tournament up until 2024.

Nevertheless, at the turn of this year, Dier's career was given somewhat of a rebirth. Brought in on loan by Bayern Munich to help Harry Kane settle in to his new surroundings, the 30-year-old has formed a positive centre-back partnership with Matthijs De Ligt, earning him a long-term move to Bavaria.

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea

In 2016, Raheem Sterling still had his whole career ahead of him, and after a recent switch from Liverpool to Manchester City in 2015, the sky was the limit for a rapid winger who the whole country believed would become the next big thing in world football. He would spend the next six years in the blue of Manchester, scoring and assisting almost every week as the arrival of Pep Guardiola helped the youngster live out his childhood dream of collecting trophies along his trailblazing path to heady heights.

Overall, Sterling won four Premier League titles and an FA Cup during his time with the Cityzens, while his record of 131 goals and 73 assists in 339 appearances helped vindicate his record transfer fee for an English player at the time of his acquisition. In 2022, he moved to Chelsea, and the 29-year-old hasn't quite been able to replicate his previous successes in West London, but he no doubt has time still on his side to follow Dier's step-by-step guide to a career revival.

Wayne Rooney (C)

Manager for Plymouth Argyle

Wayne Rooney has done so much since 2016 that you could probably write a whole book on it. He played for two more years at Manchester United following the EURO 2016 heartbreak, going on to become the third-highest Premier League goalscorer of all time, before making a brief return to Everton, and then signing off his playing days in the MLS with DC United.

In 2020, the former England captain made a bombshell move to Derby County in a player/manager role, as well as being named the manager for the England team at Soccer Aid 2020, assisted by none other than one-match manager Sam Allardyce and goalkeeper coach David Seaman. Rooney continues to test his luck in management, having gone on to guide DC United and Brimingham City, before recently having been appointed Plymouth Argyle boss ahead of their Championship campaign next term.

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Not that much has really changed for Harry Kane since those forgettable 2016 England days. He continues to prove himself as one of the best strikers in world football, but trophies still evade him, even after joining Bayern Munich last summer. The most expensive Bundesliga signing of all time was able to win the European Golden Shoe Award and became the quickest player in the league's history to score 30 goals, but team accolades are difficult to come by.

The main difference in Kane's fortunes since Allardyce's reign has come through near-misses with the Three Lions. Now the captain of his nation, Kane has skippered England to its most successful period since 1966, with a fourth-placed finish in the 2018 World Cup (a competition in which Kane won the Golden Boot), followed by a position in the EURO 2020 final, which was England's first major final appearance since they won the World Cup 58 years prior. He is also now the top goalscorer for his country, with 64 goals in 94 appearances.

Substitute: Dele Alli

Soon-to-be free agent

Playing under Allardyce for just under 30 minutes after coming off the bench, Dele Alli was in red-hot form back in 2016, having just completed his first full season at Tottenham after making the switch following his wonderkid-enabling days at MK Dons. But while his unbelievable talent at such a young age was well-documented back then, his collapse since has been just as well reported.

The once-promising midfielder's career trajectory serves as a cautionary tale about the challenges of maintaining peak performance and adapting to evolving football landscapes amid the rising expectations placed on young shoulders. Under Jose Mourinho, Dele struggled for minutes, and after admitting he was struggling with his mental health, the now-28-year-old has hardly kicked a ball since, having played just 38 club games since 2020 for Tottenham, MK Dons, Everton, and Besiktas. Although he remains contracted to the Toffees, his contract will soon expire.

Substitute: Theo Walcott

Retired

Theo Walcott is another who didn't quite live up to his heavy expectations. On May 30th, 2006, he became England's youngest-ever senior football player, aged 17 years and 75 days, and this naturally paved way for conversations surrounding his lofty potential. But still, whilst he didn't set the world alight after 2016, he maintained a respectable career.

In 2017, he scored his 100th goal for Arsenal before leaving for Everton a year later. It proved to be a fugitive stay on Merseyside as he would soon return to his first club, Southampton, playing out a nondescript final few years of his career, retiring in 2023. His last England appearance came in November 2016, just two months after playing a bit-part role in Allardyce's singular game.

Substitute: Daniel Sturridge

Pundit

As most football fans will know, Daniel Sturridge's career was blighted by injuries, and his inability to stay fit meant that he never crossed the 30 appearances threshold in any of the years after 2016. It was no surprise then that he only managed one-year spells with the likes of West Brom, Trabzonspor and Perth Glory before it was announced that he would be going onto punditry duty with Sky Sports.

It was a relatively quiet post-2016 adventure for Sturridge, but there was never any doubt about his ability, with him still being fondly remembered for the lethal strike partnership that he formed with Luis Suarez just a couple of seasons before being an 82nd minute substitute under Big Sam.