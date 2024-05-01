Highlights A disappointing end for the Phoenix Suns: 4-0 sweep by Timberwolves unveils lack of depth and defensive talent.

The Big 3 of Durant, Beal, and Booker failed to deliver, with the Suns averaging just 106.8 points with the trio sharing the court.

Lack of significant role players and defensive talent led the Suns to an uphill battle with no real offseason improvements.

Well, that did not go as planned.

The Phoenix Suns lost at home on Monday night to end their season, getting unceremoniously swept 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving no unanswered questions as far as who the better team was.

Phoenix entered the season with championship expectations, loaded with a new Big 3 in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Frank Vogel entered his first year as the Suns head coach, ready to prove doubters wrong after a disappointing end to his Los Angeles Lakers tenure.

The opposite happened. Beal struggled to stay on the court all season, as he has his entire career. Durant left much to be desired from his performance in two of the biggest games of the season. Booker eclipsed 23 points just once in the recent playoff series.

And Vogel is likely set to be fired in the coming days.

Additionally, the Suns, and new owner Matt Ishbia, allocated roughly $120 million of the $136 million salary cap to the aforementioned Big 3, with no real way to improve the roster this summer.

Phoenix Suns' Salary Cap Hits 2024-2025 Player Age Cap Hit Kevin Durant 36 $51.1M Bradley Beal 31 $50.2M Devin Booker 28 $49.3M Jusuf Nurkic 30 $18.1M Grason Allen 29 $15.6M

In short, Phoenix is doomed.

Unless general manager James Jones is able to somehow swing a trade by offloading one of the Big 3 for depth pieces, Phoenix’s only play is to hope that they can produce a high hit-rate on their vet-minimum signings this summer.

And even if Jones could find a trade partner, there is almost no scenario where a team would give up real pieces for Beal and his contract. So, are the Suns making noise led by a duo of Booker and Beal? Beal and Durant? It seems unlikely.

What the Suns are stuck with is likely firing Vogel, and hoping that a new coach and an extra year of continuity between Beal, Booker, and Durant, can result in a deeper postseason run.

What Went Wrong in Phoenix?

Big 3s are no longer viable in modern NBA

The thing is, basketball-wise, it is really difficult to see that happening. Phoenix is as thin as any team in the league, lacking any truly impactful role players. The Suns are also devoid of any real defensive talent and play a style of offense that would have been highly-touted circa 2008, relying heavily on isolation and mid-range scoring.

When you think of the trio of Beal, Booker, and Durant, a lack of scoring is certainly not what comes to mind, but that was another harsh reality for this iteration of the Suns. During the short playoff run, Phoenix averaged just 106.8 points per possession when the Big 3 shared the court. This would have matched the lowly Memphis Grizzlies during the regular season.

Durant, Booker & Beal - 3-Man Lineup Stats 2023-24 MIN 862 ORTG 120.5 DRTG 114.0 NRTG 6.6 FG% 52.5 3PT% 42.4

Minnesota’s defense is fierce, but a lot more was expected from the three supposed high-level scorers.

The feeling around this team is a sense of ‘no light at the end of the tunnel’ and it is hard to believe it held a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, with so much young talent, just three years ago.

Now, the Suns are stuck with the bare bones of a once promising young core. Gone are needle-moving wings Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, gone are DeAndre Ayton and the once-beloved Monty Williams. Gone is the buzz around a fun, young, energetic group that the desert looked forward to watching for years to come.

What’s left? A future so bleak that Suns’ fans may as well begin referring to the early-exit this year as the ‘good ol’ days’ because it is only going to get worse. A future so bleak that any offseason trade-machine idea can be looked at as nothing more than a pipe-dream.

Perhaps this can be a lesson to other younger, basketball-minded future owners who have an impulse to treat their multi-billion-dollar franchises like MyLeague mode on NBA 2K: leave it to the professionals.