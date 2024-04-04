Highlights The Buffalo Bills have taken a step back following the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, their top two receivers.

The Bills could remain contenders by shifting their offensive identity and adding more upside playmakers in free agency.

Buffalo's best solution would be to acquire another top-shelf receiver in exchange for their many draft assets.

When it rains, it pours—but in western New York, when it snows, it's a blizzard. The Buffalo Bills' offseason is no exception.

A need for salary cap compliance cost them a number of veteran leaders. Then, "Big Game Gabe" Davis headed south to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year, $39 million contract. Finally, the Bills decided to end their tumultuous relationship with Stefon Diggs by shipping him to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade on Wednesday morning.

The flurry of moves has Buffalo's fanbase lying on the mat, absolutely stunned at how things turned so wrong so quickly. Barring a miracle rise from their current position, their Super Bowl dreams, which once appeared so close they could be tasted, will prove to have been just a mirage on the horizon of the Lombardi-less desert in which they've resided for decades on end.

To call it a devastating turn of events for the ever-thirsty Bills' Mafia might be an understatement.

Luckily, there are still five months remaining before games of significance get underway, as general manager Brandon Beane recently pointed out. That's plenty of time for Buffalo to add viable weapons, for the short or long-term, to Allen's stable and re-establish themselves among the AFC's best in 2024. There are also multiple avenues the Bills can explore to do so.

Buffalo Could Continue Building a Run-Oriented Identity

Bills' ground game carried the way at the end of the season

Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The biggest criticism of Buffalo prior to 2023 was the lack of punch they brought in the rushing attack, Allen's own contributions aside. They finally changed the narrative last year. In 2023, The Bills went 6-1 in games where James Cook averaged greater than 4.7 yards per carry. The lone defeat came at the hands of the Denver Broncos, who only emerged victorious after Buffalo essentially handed them the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bills' record in games where Josh Allen had prolific passing numbers is relevant here. In the first 12 games of 2023, Allen eclipsed 250 passing yards eight times; the team went 6-6. Over the final seven contests (including playoffs), Allen surpassed that total just one time. Buffalo went 6-1.

From Week 14 to the Divisional round, the Bills won four one-possession games after going 2-6 in those situations across the opening 12 outings.

Diggs' splits are also worth considering here. He averaged 92.7 yards per game from Weeks 1-9 and scored seven touchdowns, coinciding with a 5-4 start for the Bills. That average plummeted to 42.2 yards per game from Week 10 through the Divisional playoffs, when Buffalo went 7-3 despite him scoring just once.

The Bills' success without major contributions from him and Davis, who either didn't record a catch or was inactive in five of the final seven weeks (including playoffs) demonstrated they could win important contests in ways previously believed not to be possible. It's feasible for them to do so again next season in spite of their personnel changes.

However, this method carries great risk. It asks even more of Allen as a rusher—he had eight carries just once in Weeks 1-11, but handled fewer than eight only one time in the final eight weeks (including playoffs)—and exposes him to more big hits, something Buffalo has wanted to limit for the sake of his long-term health.

It would also likely require the Bills to draft multiple pro-ready interior linemen to enhance their overall consistency game-to-game on runs not featuring Allen. Buffalo could turn their two top-60 picks into three or four day-two selections by trading back, but connecting on two swings to the degree necessary for this plan to work seems slim.

Buffalo Could Bargain Shop and Stand Pat in the Draft

Some high-upside receivers remain on the open market

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The same lack of cap space that forced so many players out the door also limited who the Bills could acquire in free agency. The only external free agent they've added on a contract averaging $8 million or more annually is Curtis Samuel. The now eighth-year pro is a versatile chess piece, but has topped 700 yards only one time in his career and can't be counted on to handle the target share of a true number-one receiver.

This also applies to third-year man Khalil Shakir, Buffalo's fifth-round pick in 2022. Both he and Samuel finished top-13 in slot snaps last season and played there at near-identical rates, according to PlayerProfiler.com. Even if Shakir—who is expected to shift to the perimeter for 2024—takes an outside role, the Bills still have a massive hole in their lineup because both Davis and Diggs are gone.

From the Same Cloth - Curtis Samuel & Khalil Shakir (2023) Category Curtis Samuel Khalil Shakir Height 5'11" 6'0" Weight 196 lbs. 196 lbs. Slot Snaps (Rank) 399 (12th) 398 (13th) Slot Rate 68.7% 69.0%

Buffalo likely won't explore additional free agent solutions until after the NFL Draft. At No. 28 overall, one of the multiple generational-type receiving talents won't be on the clock. However, the class' positional depth gives them the opportunity to add a player that can help immediately. Prior to the trade, GIVEMESPORT projected the Bills to draft Xavier Worthy, the new 40-yard dash record-holder, as a replacement for Davis.

Coupling Worthy or another second-tier prospect with a late-round flier, courtesy of one of five combined picks in rounds four and five, would give the receiving corps a solid influx of talent. Allen could now help his wideouts develop into high-caliber players, reversing the role Diggs played for him after he initially joined the team via trade back in 2020.

If the Bills feel they haven't adequately addressed the room post-draft, they can turn back to free agency. One player who stands out as a potential fit for Diggs' old "X" post is former New Orleans Saints superstar Michael Thomas. The 2019 Offensive Player of the Year has been a shell of himself in recent seasons, but put up historic numbers when paired with Drew Brees in the Bayou.

The chance to play with a quarterback of Allen's stature and immediately be an offense's alpha receiver again should be immensely intriguing to Thomas, who likely doesn't want to be remembered solely as a product of Brees' greatness. Other perimeter receivers with past success that could fit include Michael Gallup and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who would both be better suited for the "Z" spot Davis held.

Buffalo Should Pull Off Another Major Trade

Can lightning strike twice?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This course of action is the most fun to explore. At this moment, Buffalo has 17 combined selections in the next two NFL drafts.

Bills 2024 & 2025 Draft Choices 2024 Round One (No. 28) 2024 Round Two (No. 60) 2024 Round Four (No. 128) 2024 Round Four (No. 133) 2024 Round Five (No. 144) 2024 Round Five (No. 160) 2024 Round Five (No. 163) 2024 Round Six (No. 200) 2024 Round Six (No. 204) 2024 Round Seven (No. 248) 2025 Round One (BUF) 2025 Round Two (BUF) 2025 Round Two (MIN via HOU) 2025 Round Three (BUF) 2025 Round Four (BUF) 2025 Round Six (BUF) 2025 Round Six (NYG)

In other words, general manager Brandon Beane has plenty of assets to counteract yesterday's step back with a leap forward through the trade market. Luckily, there are two fantastic, proven receivers that can be had: Tee Higgins, from the Cincinnati Bengals, and Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers.

Barring a major overpay, the rivalry between the Bills and Bengals practically eliminates Buffalo from having a true shot at Higgins. Aiyuk, though, is a legitimate possibility. The 2023 Second-Team All-Pro posted more than 1,300 receiving yards a season ago despite fielding the 30th-most targets in the league and has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason while fighting for the payday he says he deserves.

Brandon Aiyuk 2023 Statistics Category Total League Rank Yards 1,342 7th Yd/Rec 17.9 2nd Targets 105 30th Target Share 22.3% T-20th

Aiyuk, 26, is the same age Diggs was when the Bills landed him in 2020. In exchange, Buffalo sent the Minnesota Vikings four picks: first, fifth, and sixth-round choices in 2020, plus a 2021 fourth-round selection. That package, or one resembling those traded for A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill—that year's first-round pick, plus a day-two (round two or three) selection—could be crafted in short order.

If the Bills want to avoid another big-money commitment, those same assets could be used for a big jump up the 2024 draft board to select Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze, who each reside within GIVEMESPORT's top-four overall prospects.

The template for a move this drastic comes courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons. On draft night in 2011, the Falcons flew from No. 27 overall to the No. 6 spot to secure the services of Julio Jones. In return, the Cleveland Browns procured five picks—No. 27, No. 59, and No. 124 overall in the 2011 draft, as well as 2012 first and fourth-round choices.

Atlanta was confident Jones was the missing piece. Two years later, they reached the conference championship. Buffalo experienced even faster success with Diggs in tow, appearing in the AFC Championship for the first time in 27 seasons in his first year with the team. The Bengals, ridiculed for choosing Ja'Marr Chase over Penei Sewell following a four-win season in 2020, were propelled to the Super Bowl nine months later.

No matter how good you were the previous year, the addition of a game-changing receiving threat can work wonders. The Bills didn't reach their ultimate destination after doing that before, but have an opportunity to adapt and overcome in 2024. The accompanying risk pales in comparison to the possible Lombardi Trophy reward; they cannot afford to pass it up.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.