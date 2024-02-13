Highlights The 49ers blew another double-digit lead to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Shanahan's Super Bowl record now stands at 0-2 as a head coach and 0-1 as an offensive coordinator.

Shanahan's decision-making process and inability to adapt mid-game have been called into question, raising doubts about his coaching abilities under Super Bowl-esque pressure.

In Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faced off in a rematch of Super Bowl 54. Just like that game, the 49ers raced out to a double-digit lead and got within shouting distance of claiming their sixth Lombardi trophy. And just like that first Super Bowl matchup, Patrick Mahomes had other ideas.

While Mahomes and the Chiefs celebrated their third title in five years, stamping themselves as the NFL's latest dynasty, Kyle Shanahan watched in disbelief from the other sideline. For the third time in his career, he had a 10+ point lead over an all-time great signal caller in the Big Game. And yet, his record in Super Bowls now stands at 0-2 as a head coach, and 0-1 as an offensive coordinator.

Staring down the barrel of another long, painful offseason, where does Shanahan go from here, both as an offensive tactician and as a leader of men?

Unpreparedness, inflexibility have defined Shanahan's Super Bowl legacy

San Francisco players reportedly had "no clue" about Super Bowl overtime rules

© Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

In a report by the The Ringer's Lindsay Jones, several 49ers' players admitted that they were completely unaware of the new playoff overtime rules.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk said the team didn't have any meetings about it, and that he "didn't really know the strategy" the team was using in the extra period.

Shanahan said that the coaches did devise a game plan for the situation, though it wasn't something the team practiced or ran through. Ultimately, the decision to receive the ball first was an attempt by Shanahan to defer the outcome of the game:

None of us have a ton of experience with it, but we went through all the analytics and talked to those guys, and we just decided we wanted the ball third.

In the new overtime rules for the NFL playoffs, both teams are guaranteed a possession, unless the team who possesses the ball first gives up a safety or defensive touchdown. Under those rules, if both teams match each other's output (i.e., if both teams don't score, or score a field goal, or score a touchdown and an extra point/two-point conversion), then the game reverts into a sudden death standoff where the first team to score wins.

With that premise laid out, Shanahan's logic makes sense. As long as his offense—the number one offense by EPA in the NFL this year—could break even with the Chiefs in the opening possessions of overtime, then he would be guaranteed the ball first at a point when a field goal would win the game for either side.

The problem, again, is that Shanahan's logic existed beyond the relevant circumstances. It was pre-determined, as most all things Kyle Shanahan are.

Patrick Mahomes, now secure in his standing as one of the three greatest quarterbacks ever and the reason for the OT rules changes in the first place, was Shanahan's opponent. By taking the ball first in overtime, Shanahan was giving Mahomes a chance to respond while knowing exactly what outcome was needed to win (which just so happened to be what the Chiefs wanted anyway, according to Chris Jones).

And after taking the ball first, knowing full well that Mahomes was about to take the field right after, Shanahan willingly settled for a field goal from the Chiefs' nine-yard line.

None of this is to question Shanahan's decision to kick the field goal on a fourth-and-four. The points were too important to leave on the board, especially because if the 49ers failed to score, it would give Mahomes the ball in a sudden death scenario.

What the decision-making process does show, though, is that Shanahan still hasn't learned how to adapt mid-game to the brilliance of his adversaries.

After being thoroughly outcoached by Bill Belichick in the second half of Super Bowl 51 (when his offense was held scoreless in the entire fourth quarter), Shanahan has now watched Andy Reid methodically dissect him twice on the game's biggest stage. In all of those games, Shanahan had a lead of at least ten points, only to watch it evaporate as his offenses got solved, and his defenses got gassed.

A coach as brilliant as the 49ers' leader has surely been learning from each of his mistakes, even if he's shown a tendency to repeat them. However, making it to the Super Bowl is incredibly difficult, and each chance that Shanahan lets slip through his fingers may be his last.

Offensive mastermind has crumbled under the brightest lights

Shanahan's teams have historically struggled in the second half of the Big Game

Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Shanahan has long been known as an offensive guru. In every season he's been San Francisco's head coach (besides 2020, when Jimmy Garoppolo was hurt), the team has ranked top-12 in yards and points, including this year, when they ranked third in scoring offense (28.9 points per game) and second in total offense (398.4 yards per game).

In the Super Bowl, however, his teams have always fallen short of their regular season scoring prowess. More condemning than that is his team's performances in the second half of the title game.

Kyle Shanahan's Offensive Output by Half in the Super Bowl Super Bowl (Season) 1st Half Points (Score At Half) 2nd Half+OT Points (Final Score) LI (2016) 21 (21 ATL - 3 NE) 7 (28 ATL - 34 NE) LIV (2019) 10 (10 SF - 10 KC) 10 (20 SF - 31 KC) LVIII (2023) 10 (10 SF - 3 KC) 12 (22 SF - 25 KC)

It was actually only with the Atlanta Falcons (against the New England Patriots, when he was offensive coordinator) that his offense failed to produce as many points in the second half as it did in the first.

However, anyone who watched those games knows the storyline of Shanahan's play calling: a failure to run the clock out with the lead, insanely risky, long-developing pass concepts that lead to unnecessary sacks and incompletions that kept points off the board, and a willingness to settle for field goals when touchdowns were needed.

Those offensive gaffes also put more strain on Shanahan's defenses, which isn't ideal when you're playing Tom Brady and Mahomes. Of course, there have been unfortunate circumstances outside of Shanahan's control, like when star linebacker Dre Geenlaw suffered a torn achilles in the middle of drives on Sunday. Oren Burks took over his spot on defense, and the results weren't pretty.

Still, Shanahan's defense was holding strong against Mahomes. It was only when the San Francisco offense opened up the second half with three consecutive three-and-outs (and some bad luck on a punt) that the Chiefs were able to do anything productive.

Shanahan isn't going anywhere as the 49ers head coach or a leading offensive innovator. He's brought Brock Purdy and Garoppolo to the same number of Super Bowls as Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino have appeared in. That isn't nothing.

But when matching wits with coaches of equal (or greater) talent and facing historically great quarterbacks, Shanahan hasn't had the secret sauce. It's nothing to be ashamed of—Brady has six other rings to his name, and Mahomes has one too—but it is the reason Shanahan will be excluded from "best coach in the game" conversations for the foreseeable future.

Shanahan still has a great defense and diverse offense at his disposal, and if the oddsmakers are to be believed, the team will find itself back on the biggest stage in football next year. Until Shanahan can secure that elusive Lombardi trophy, though, questions will continue to linger about his ability to coach under the brightest lights in the sport.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.