Nikola Jokic cemented his status among NBA legends last Wednesday, as he was named the 2023-24 Kia NBA MVP. This was Jokić's third time receiving the league's premier individual award, following back-to-back wins in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The Denver Nuggets cornerstone now joins a highly-exclusive list of NBA players with at least three MVPs, including Michael Jordan and LeBron James . Let's take a look at the only nine players in NBA history to have been bestowed with MVP honors three times or more.

9 Moses Malone

MVP Seasons: 1978-79, 1981-82, 1982-83

Moses Malone was a force to be reckoned with on the glass, averaging 12.3 rebounds per game throughout a career that spanned two decades. Malone became the first player to sign a professional contract out of high school when he joined the Utah Stars of the ABA (American Basketball Association) in 1974. The ABA eventually merged with the NBA ahead of the 1975-76 season.

Malone's first NBA team were the Houston Rockets, where he would win his first and second MVP awards in 1979 and 1982. Malone was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he repeated as MVP in 1983, before winning his first NBA championship in 1983, sweeping the Lakers in the Finals.

Moses Malone MVP Season Stats Season Team Record PPG RPG BPG 1978-79 47-35 (4th in East) 24.8 17.6 1.5 1981-82 46-36 (6th in West) 31.1 14.7 1.5 1982-83 65-17 (1st in East) 24.5 15.3 2.0

8 Nikola Jokić

MVP Seasons: 2020-21, 2021-22, 2023-24

Infamously drafted while a Taco Bell commercial played during ESPN's broadcast of the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokić has exceeded even the most unrealistic of expectations to become one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

During the 2023 playoffs, Jokić was utterly dominant, leading the Nuggets to a 16-4 record and the first championship in franchise history. The Serbian big man averaged 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists during the 2023 postseason, and won Finals MVP as the Nuggets took care of the Jimmy Butler -led Miami Heat in five games.

The 29-year-old followed up the championship by winning his third MVP award in four seasons, as Denver tied the franchise record for wins with 57.

Nikola Jokić MVP Season Stats Season Team Record PPG RPG APG 2020-21 47-25 (3rd in West) 26.4 10.8 8.3 2021-22 48-34 (6th in West) 27.1 13.8 7.9 2023-24 57-25 (2nd in West) 26.4 12.4 9.0

7 Larry Bird

MVP Seasons: 1983-84, 1984-85, 1985-86

Nicknamed "Larry Legend", Larry Bird took the NBA by storm, winning the 1979 Rookie of the Year award and leading the Boston Celtics to a first place finish in the Eastern Conference.

Bird's well-documented rivalry with Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson was instrumental in the NBA's boom in popularity during the 1980s. By the time Bird retired in 1992, he had accumulated three championships, three MVPs, and 12 All-Star selections.

Truly one of the most important players in NBA history, the 6'9 wing was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame twice: in 1998 for his NBA career and in 2010 for his contributions to the 1992 United States Olympic basketball "Dream Team".

Larry Bird MVP Season Stats Season Team Record PPG RPG APG 1983-84 62-20 (1st in East) 24.2 10.1 6.6 1984-85 63-19 (1st in East) 28.7 10.5 6.6 1985-86 67-15 (1st in East) 25.8 9.8 6.8

6 Magic Johnson

MVP Seasons: 1986-87, 1988-89, 1989-90

Just a few months removed from winning the NCAA championship with Michigan State, Magic Johnson burst onto the NBA scene, averaging 18 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, and along with aging superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , led Los Angeles to the 1980 NBA Finals.

With the Lakers leading 3-2 in the series, Johnson, a natural point guard, stepped in for the injured Abdul-Jabbar at center. His legendary performance delivered the victory, and the championship for the Lakers. Johnson scored 42 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, dished out 7 assists, and became the only rookie in NBA history to win Finals MVP.

Hailed by many as the greatest point guard of all time, Johnson won four more championships, as well as three MVP awards.

Magic Johnson MVP Season Stats Season Team Record PPG RPG APG 1986-87 65-17 (1st in West) 23.9 6.3 12.2 1988-89 57-25 (1st in West) 22.5 7.9 12.8 1989-90 63-19 (1st in West) 22.3 6.6 11.5

5 Wilt Chamberlain

MVP Seasons: 1959-60, 1965-66, 1966-67, 1967-68

Blessed with an outstanding combination of size and athleticism, Wilt Chamberlain saw no peers in his era. A two-time NBA champion in 1967 and 1972, Chamberlain holds the seemingly unbreakable record for points in a single game. On March 2, 1962, the 7-foot-1 center scored 100 points against the New York Knicks. That same season, Chamberlain averaged 50.4 points per game, an NBA record to this day.

He retired in 1973, following 14 seasons in the NBA, boasting monstrous career averages of 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds. Associated Press journalist Hal Bock detailed Chammberlain's imposing presence and impact on the game in a 1999 column.

"Wilt Chamberlain was scary, flat-out frightening. That's because before he came along, most basketball players were mortal-sized men. Chamberlain changed that. He was more than a big man. He was a giant.In the days before cable television, it was tough to get a handle on every player, every prospect in the country. Chamberlain changed that, too. That's how special a player he was."

Wilt Chamberlain MVP Season Stats Season Team Record PPG RPG APG 1959-60 49-26 (2nd in East) 37.6 27.0 2.3 1965-66 55-25 (1st in East) 33.5 24.6 5.2 1966-67 68-13 (1st in East) 24.1 24.2 7.8 1967-68 62-20 (1st in East) 24.3 23.8 8.6

4 Bill Russell

MVP Seasons: 1957-58, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1964-65

To say that Bill Russell dominated his era is an understatement. The Celtics great won a staggering 11 championships during his 13-year career, along with five MVP awards. Russell and his contemporary Chamberlain still lead the NBA in career rebounding averages, at 22.45 and 22.89 rebounds per game, respectively.

In 1966, Russell became the first black head coach in NBA history, while retaining his status as a player. Russell was a contributing figure to the African-American civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Russell led the Celtics as player-coach for three seasons, winning two championships in the process.

Bill Russell MVP Season Stats Season Team Record PPG RPG APG 1957-58 49-23 (1st in East) 16.6 22.7 2.9 1960-61 57-22 (1st in East) 16.9 23.9 3.4 1961-62 60-20 (1st in East) 18.9 23.6 4.5 1962-63 58-22 (1st in East) 16.8 23.6 4.5 1964-65 62-18 (1st in East) 14.1 24.1 5.3

3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

MVP Seasons: 1970-71, 1971-72, 1973-74, 1975-76, 1976-77, 1979-80

No player has won the Most Valuable Player Award more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who won it six times between 1971 and 1980.

Abdul-Jabbar, formerly known as Lew Alcindor, reached the NBA Finals 10 times in his 20-year career, winning six championships in the process; one with the Milwaukee Bucks and five with the Los Angeles Lakers. His 38,387 career points stood as the all-time mark until LeBron James broke that record last February.

In addition to his basketball exploits, Abdul-Jabbar has used his platform to bring awareness to racial and social injustices in the United States.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar MVP Season Stats Season Team Record PPG RPG BPG 1970-71 66-16 (1st in West) 31.7 16.0 N/A 1971-72 63-19 (2nd in West) 34.8 16.6 N/A 1973-74 59-23 (1st in West) 27.0 14.5 3.5 1975-76 40-42 (6th in West) 27.7 16.9 4.1 1976-77 53-29 (1st in West) 26.2 13.3 3.2 1979-80 60-22 (1st in West) 24.8 10.8 3.4

2 LeBron James

MVP Seasons: 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13

Hailed as "The Chosen One" while he was still in high school, James was seemingly destined for greatness the second he stepped into the public eye. It's safe to say that James lived up to the immense expectations.

A four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP, and 20-time All-Star, James' longevity is incomparable to that of any player in NBA history. Aptly nicknamed "The King", James has been among the best players in the league for over two decades. On February 7th, 2023, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time points leader in NBA history.

James is expected to continue his NBA career into next season, in what would be his 22nd professional season.

LeBron James MVP Season Stats Season Team Record PPG RPG APG 2008-09 66-16 (1st in East) 28.4 7.6 7.2 2009-10 61-21 (1st in East) 29.7 7.3 8.6 2011-12 46-20 (2nd in East) 27.1 7.9 6.2 2012-13 66-16 (1st in East) 26.8 8.0 7.3

1 Michael Jordan

MVP Seasons: 1987-88, 1990-91, 1991-92, 1995-96, 1997-98

The name Michael Jordan is synonymous with the NBA. No player in American sports has had the cultural impact that Jordan had on basketball in the 1990s.

Considered by many to be the greatest of all time, Jordan won six championships during his 15 seasons in the NBA, never once losing in the NBA Finals. His Chicago Bulls teams are among the most legendary in sports history. The Bulls won three consecutive titles from 1991 to 1993.

Jordan infamously stepped away from the game to pursue a career in Major League Baseball in 1994. Jordan eventually returned to the Bulls in 1995, winning three more consecutive titles from 1996 to 1998.

The shooting guard's cold-blooded demeanor on and off the court, alongside spectacular feats of athleticism and resilience, made him a larger-than-life figure, and truly transcended the NBA into the global powerhouse it is today.