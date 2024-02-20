Highlights Chelsea and Liverpool face off in the 2024 Carabao Cup final at Wembley on February 25.

The two squads have both changed a lot since they met in the 2022 Carabao Cup final.

We take a closer look at where all the players from the two squads in 2022 are now.

Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head in the 2024 Carabao Cup final on February 25. Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea progressed to the final at Wembley after defeating Championship side Middlesbrough 6-2 on aggregate after turning around a disappointing 1-0 first leg defeat.

As for Jurgen Klopp's side, the Reds were handed a far more difficult assignment in the last four, facing fellow Premier League side Fulham. After a 2-1 win in the first leg, the Merseyside outfit drew 1-1 away from home in the second leg to secure a 3-2 aggregate win and book their place in the first domestic cup final of the season.

Many will remember their two iconic showdowns in 2022. While the pair went toe-to-toe in the FA Cup final, fans will have better memories of the Carabao Cup final that year. The match itself was a gripping spectacle of chances at either end, a litany of disallowed goals and high drama.

It was eventually decided by penalties, narrowly won by Liverpool, with Caoimhín Kelleher scoring the winning spot-kick after Kepa Arrizabalaga's woeful penalty miss. There were many big names featuring in the final who have since gone on to leave, but where are some of these big names now?

Chelsea

Nine of the starting eleven are no longer at the club

Chelsea's squad from the 2022 Carabao Cup final Name Current club Edouard Mendy Al-Ahli Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea Thiago Silva Chelsea Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Cesar Azpilicueta Atletico Madrid N'Golo Kante Al-Ittihad Mateo Kovacic Manchester City Marcos Alonso Barcelona Mason Mount Manchester United Christian Pulisic AC Milan Kai Havertz Arsenal Kepa Arrizabalaga (Sub) Real Madrid (On loan from Chelsea) Reece James (Sub) Chelsea Malang Sarr (Sub) Chelsea Jorginho (Sub) Arsenal Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Sub) AC Milan Saul Niguez (Sub) Atletico Madrid Callum Hudson-Odoi (Sub) Nottingham Forest Romelu Lukaku (Sub) AS Roma (On loan from Chelsea) Timo Werner (Sub) Tottenham (On loan from RB Leipzig)

Edouard Mendy was a Chelsea hero during his early days at Stamford Bridge, playing a key role in the club's Champions League triumph in 2021. Despite being the Blues' number one keeper, the Senegal international didn't feature in the Carabao Cup that season until the final, with Kepa Arrizabalaga featuring in every game before the Liverpool clash. Ultimately, Mendy couldn't inspire the London outfit to victory. Mendy spent the next season in and out of the Chelsea side, before moving to Saudi side Al-Hilal - where he established himself as the club's first-choice 'keeper.

To the surprise of many, Trevoh Chalobah is still on Chelsea's books. The defender's breakthrough season came in the 2021/2022 campaign, with Thomas Tuchel being a big fan of the Englishman and even putting in a good showing against the Reds in the final. Thiago Silva is still playing for the Blues and appears regularly. However, both Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta have since gone on the leave the club in favour of a move to Spain with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Blues legend N'Golo Kante provided fans with many iconic memories during his time in west London. He will arguably go down as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history. Featuring in the heart of Chelsea's midfield in the 2022 final, Kante won a league title and a Champions League during his time with the club before making a surprising move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023.

Marcos Alonso, who had a habit of turning up in big games for Chelsea, most notably scored their first penalty in the shootout. After a successful six years with the west London outfit, the Spaniard made the switch to La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer of 2022 - but has failed to nail down a regular spot at full-back.

Mason Mount looked destined to become a club captain after he broke into the first team in 2019. However, the midfielder decided to leave the club in the summer of 2023, a move which reportedly upset some people at Chelsea. His big-money move to Old Trafford is yet to pay off, though.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was a valuable asset to Tuchel's squad during the German's stint with the club. The Englishman was an unused substitute in the final against Liverpool. Predominantly a midfielder, Loftus-Cheek had spells at wing-back and out wide during Tuchel's reign. However, he couldn't quite establish himself as a regular under Graham Potter and opted to leave in 2023. While he looked destined to remain in England, the midfielder made a shock move to the Serie A with AC Milan, along with former Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, where he has since gone on to become a fan-favourite at the San Siro and could make a late surge into England's squad for Euro 2024.

Romelu Lukaku famously had a goal controversially disallowed for offside in the final. A replay showed just how tight the call was, with the majority of Lukaku's body being behind the last Liverpool defender. However, the sleeve on Lukaku's shirt made all the difference on the day. While he's still technically a Chelsea player, it's hard to see him having any kind of future at Stamford Bridge. He now plies his trade with Serie A side AS Roma on a season-long loan. Costing almost £100m, the Belgian will no doubt go down as one of the biggest flops in history.

While Timo Werner's time at Chelsea wasn't as memorable as he'd have liked, the forward still played a key role in the Champions League win in 2021. Coming off the bench in the 2022 Carabao Cup final against the Reds, Werner rejoined RB Leipzig just months after the Wembley final against Klopp's side. The 27-year-old made the shock move back to the Premier League in January 2024, joining Chelsea's bitter rivals, Tottenham.

Liverpool

Four players from the starting XI have departed

Liverpool's squad from the 2022 Carabao Cup final Name Current club Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Andrew Robertson Liverpool Jordan Henderson Ajax Fabinho Al-Ittihad Naby Keïta Werder Bremen Mohamed Salah Liverpool Sadio Mane Al-Nassr Luis Díaz Liverpool Alisson (Sub) Liverpool Ibrahima Konate (Sub) Liverpool Kostas Tsimikas (Sub) Liverpool James Milner (Sub) Brighton and Hove Albion Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Sub) Besiktas Harvey Elliott (Sub) Liverpool Takumi Minamino (Sub) Monaco Diogo Jota (Sub) Liverpool Divock Origi (Sub) Nottingham Forest (On loan from AC Milan)

While seven of the Reds' starting eleven from the cup final against the Blues are still at the club, there have still been a few big changes to the squad since the Wembley showdown. Club legend Jordan Henderson left the Merseyside giants in the summer of 2023 to join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. However, after struggling to settle at his new employers, he decided to leave the club in January 2024 and, according to reports, didn't receive any of his wages. Henderson eventually joined Dutch side Ajax as he looks to boost his chances of playing at Euro 2024.

His midfield partners Fabinho and Naby Keita have also left the club since the 2022 Carabao Cup final. Fabinho was attracted by the glamour life in the Middle East and signed for Saudi side Al-Ittihad. Having helped transform Liverpool's midfield when he moved to Anfield in 2018, it's time for the star to do the same for the Saudi Arabian club five years later.

As for Keita, Klopp brought the midfielder to Anfield from Leipzig having impressed many in Germany. However, injuries affected the Guinea star from processing at the club. He was picked up on a free transfer from German outfit Werder Bremen last summer. Keita has barely featured for the German club so far this season. Much to the surprise of no one, he has struggled with injuries since his summer move.

Scoring 120 goals, and playing vital roles in the club's Premier League and Champions League successes, Sadio Mane will go down as one of Klopp's best ever signings. The Senegalese star scored 120 goals during his time at Anfield before moving to Bayern Munich a few months after the final against Chelsea. Unfortunately, the move didn't pay dividends for the forward, leaving to join Al-Nassr after just one season in Germany. Mane is now one of the highest-paid players in the Middle East and has enjoyed a better spell with the current employers compared to his time in Munich.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was a brilliant signing for Klopp after he reinvented himself into a box-to-box midfielder after previously being a blistering winger at Arsenal. Things started to go downhill for the Englishman in 2018 after suffering a long-term injury in the semi-final of the Champions League against Roma. Unfortunately, he never returned with the same speed and intensity in his game, falling down the pecking order over the following years. The former England international is now playing in the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas.

Despite scoring just 41 goals in 175 games for the club, Divock Origi proved to be a real fan-favourite at Anfield after scoring twice in their famous win against Barcelona and netting the second in the club's 2-0 Champions League final win against Tottenham in 2019. The Belgium forward came off the bench in the 97th minute of the Carabao Cup final and was a mere passenger. However, he did score from the spot in their win. He was sold to Serie A side AC Milan in the summer of 2022 and is yet to become a real regular in Italy. While many Liverpool fans might still think knocking the ball around with the Italian giants, he was actually loaned to Nottingham Forest ahead of the 2023/24 campaign but has only scored one goal for Nuno Espirito Santos' side so far.

Managers

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) and Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Thomas Tuchel was the mastermind behind the Blues' Champions League success in Porto in 2021. Adored by many during his time at the Bridge, the German coach would always have a few tricks up his sleeve for a major cup final - which gave a lot of Chelsea fans hope against Liverpool at Wembley. For the most part, the side was well drilled and had great success in hitting the Reds on the counter before suffering heartache on penalties.

Just months after the 2022 Carabao Cup final, Tuchel was relieved of his duties the following September after his side won three of their opening seven matches in the 2022/2023 campaign. He returned to management in March 2023 with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, winning the league on the final day of the season ahead of Borussia Dortmund. The 50-year-old has endured a tough campaign so far this year, with his star-studded side struggling to keep up with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.

Klopp recently sent shockwaves across the Premier League in January, revealing that he'll be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. However, the 56-year-old will be looking to add one last Carabao Cup to his name, with the side also remaining in the hunt for the Premier League as well as the FA Cup and the Europa League. The German tactician has taken the Merseyside outfit into one of the best teams in world football since he joined the club in 2015 and there's no doubt he'll be sorely missed when he goes.