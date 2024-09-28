The stadiums that will host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup were announced at the 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park.

The expanded FIFA Club World Cup, which will feature 32 of the best teams from around the world, will be held in its new format in 11 venues across the USA one year before the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

The tournament will be held from June 15 to July 13, 2025 with the Club World Cup final taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of the NFL's New York Jets and New York Giants, which will also host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final for men's national teams.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen event hosts, executives and ambassadors announced the cities in an unveil that was led by artist DJ Khaled.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Stadiums

A total of 11 cities and 12 stadiums will host matches

Among the host cities of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Orlando will be the only one that will hold matches in two different stadiums:

Miami, Fla.: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Seattle, Wash.: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Los Angeles (Pasadena, Calif.): Rose Bowl Stadium

Rose Bowl Stadium Orlando: Camping World Stadium AND Inter&Co Stadium

Camping World Stadium Inter&Co Stadium Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Nashville: GEODIS Park

GEODIS Park Charlotte: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Cincinnati: TQL Stadium

TQL Stadium Washington D.C.: Audi Field

Audi Field Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field New York/New Jersey: MetLife Stadium

In addition to MetLife Stadium, four other stadiums will also host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) and Lumen Field (Seattle).

The Club World Cup venue announcement was made as part of a four-year partnership between Global Citizen and FIFA, which will also see Global Citizen produce the 2026 FIFA World Cup final half-time show.

Global Citizen is an organization that drives awareness and action to "defend the planet. defeat poverty, and demand equity," according to its official site, by working to eliminate extreme poverty and bringing education to underserved children around the world.

Teams in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

A total of 32 teams will participate in the expanded format

Nearly all the clubs that will participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup have been named, hailing from every region of the world. Each club met qualifying criteria to win a ticket to the tournament:

Europe (12): Bayern Munich (Germany), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester City (England), Chelsea (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Benfica (Portugal), Porto (Portugal), FC Salzburg (Austria), Juventus (Italy), Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester City (England), Chelsea (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Benfica (Portugal), Porto (Portugal), FC Salzburg (Austria), Juventus (Italy), Atletico Madrid (Spain) South America (6): Palmeiras (Brazil), Flamengo (Brazil), Fluminense (Brazil), River Plate (Argentina), Boca Juniors (Argentina), 2024 Copa Libertadores Champion*

Palmeiras (Brazil), Flamengo (Brazil), Fluminense (Brazil), River Plate (Argentina), Boca Juniors (Argentina), 2024 Copa Libertadores Champion* North America (4): Monterrey (Mexico), Seattle Sounders (USA), Club Leon (Mexico), Pachuca (Mexico)

Monterrey (Mexico), Seattle Sounders (USA), Club Leon (Mexico), Pachuca (Mexico) Asia (4): Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Al Ain (United Arab Emirates), Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea)

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Al Ain (United Arab Emirates), Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) Africa (4): Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Oceania (1): Auckland City (New Zealand)

Auckland City (New Zealand) Host Nation (1): Club TBD

* = If River Plate win the 2024 Copa Libertadores, Olimpia of Paraguay will qualify since River Plate has already qualified.

There are two spots left to be determined: the 2024 Copa Libertadores champion and one guest club from the host nation USA.

How the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Works

With 32 teams, the event will have a classic World Cup feel

The tournament, which will run from June 15 to July 13, will kick off with a group stage with the 32 teams split up into eight groups of four teams each. The top two finishers from each group will advance to the knockout rounds beginning with the Round of 16.

The knockout rounds will then proceed from the Round of 16 to the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final with no third-place match held. There will be a total of 63 matches played:

Group Stage (48 matches — six per group)

Round of 16

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

Final

The European sides will be the favorites to reach the semifinals with several powers participating from the big five leagues — England's Premier League (Manchester City and Chelsea), Italy's Serie A (Inter Milan and Juventus), Spain's La Liga (Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid), Germany's Bundesliga (Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund) and France's Ligue 1 (Paris Saint-Germain).