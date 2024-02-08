Highlights
- Super Bowl 58 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking a shift in the NFL's stance on hosting games in a city with legalized gambling.
- Allegiant Stadium will become the 27th different venue to host the Super Bowl.
- Half of all Super Bowls have been played in the Greater Miami area, New Orleans, and the Greater Los Angeles area.
Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking a shift in strategy as the NFL was long resistant to holding the title game in a city with legalized gambling. As more and more states now allow sports gambling, that trend has ended.
The venue currently known as Caesars Superdome has held the most Super Bowls with seven, with the city of New Orleans hosting the title game 10 times, the second-most in history.
The Greater Miami area has hosted the most Super Bowls, with 11 between Hard Rock Stadium and the Orange Bowl. The Greater Los Angeles area has served as the host on eight occasions, meaning these three metro areas alone have held 29 of the first 58 Super Bowls.
While the Super Bowl is typically held in warm-weather locations, six have been held in northern cities: two in the Detroit area, two in Minneapolis, one in Indianapolis, and one in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium, which is the only location among the sites in these cities that doesn't have a roof.
Allegiant Stadium is the 27th different venue to host a Super Bowl. Here's a quick look at every Super Bowl site.
|
Super Bowl Stadiums
Stadium
Location
Games
|
Years
Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, LA
7
|
1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2013
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami, FL
6
|
1989, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2010, 2020
Orange Bowl
Miami, FL
5
|
1968, 1969, 1971, 1976, 1979
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
5
|
1977, 1980, 1983, 1987, 1993
Tulane Stadium
New Orleans, LA
3
|
1970, 1972,1975
San Diego Stadium
San Diego, CA
3
|
1988, 1998, 2003
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
3
|
2001, 2009, 2021
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
3
|
2004, 2015, 2023
LA Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, CA
2
|
1967, 1973
Tampa Stadium
Tampa, FL
2
|
1984, 1991
Georgia Dome
Atlanta, GA
2
|
1994, 2000
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX
2
|
2004, 2017
Rice Stadium
Houston, TX
1
|
1974
Pontiac Silverdome
Detroit, MI
1
|
1982
Stanford Stadium
Stanford, CA
1
|
1985
Metrodome
Minneapolis, MN
1
|
1992
Sun Devil Stadium
Tempe, AZ
1
|
1996
Alltel Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
1
|
2005
Ford Field
Detroit, MI
1
|
2006
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
1
|
2011
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN
1
|
2012
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
1
|
2014
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
1
|
2016
US Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN
1
|
2018
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
1
|
2019
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
1
|
2022
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
1
|
2024
Future Super Bowl locations
New Orleans is set to tie Miami for the most Super Bowls hosted
As Super Bowl sites are set years in advance to give the host city ample time to prepare, we already know where the next three title games will be played.
|
Future Super Bowl Stadiums
Stadium
Location
|
Year
Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, LA
|
2025
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|
2026
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
|
2027
New Orleans is set to host for the 11th time in 2025, and the following two will be played in California. The 2026 contest will take place at Levi's Stadium and SoFi Stadium will host for a second time in 2027.