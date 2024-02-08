Highlights

  • Super Bowl 58 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking a shift in the NFL's stance on hosting games in a city with legalized gambling.
  • Allegiant Stadium will become the 27th different venue to host the Super Bowl.
  • Half of all Super Bowls have been played in the Greater Miami area, New Orleans, and the Greater Los Angeles area.

Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking a shift in strategy as the NFL was long resistant to holding the title game in a city with legalized gambling. As more and more states now allow sports gambling, that trend has ended.

The venue currently known as Caesars Superdome has held the most Super Bowls with seven, with the city of New Orleans hosting the title game 10 times, the second-most in history.

The Greater Miami area has hosted the most Super Bowls, with 11 between Hard Rock Stadium and the Orange Bowl. The Greater Los Angeles area has served as the host on eight occasions, meaning these three metro areas alone have held 29 of the first 58 Super Bowls.

While the Super Bowl is typically held in warm-weather locations, six have been held in northern cities: two in the Detroit area, two in Minneapolis, one in Indianapolis, and one in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium, which is the only location among the sites in these cities that doesn't have a roof.

Allegiant Stadium is the 27th different venue to host a Super Bowl. Here's a quick look at every Super Bowl site.

Super Bowl Stadiums

Stadium

Location

Games

Years

Caesars Superdome

New Orleans, LA

7

1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2013

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami, FL

6

1989, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2010, 2020

Orange Bowl

Miami, FL

5

1968, 1969, 1971, 1976, 1979

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, CA

5

1977, 1980, 1983, 1987, 1993

Tulane Stadium

New Orleans, LA

3

1970, 1972,1975

San Diego Stadium

San Diego, CA

3

1988, 1998, 2003

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

3

2001, 2009, 2021

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ

3

2004, 2015, 2023

LA Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles, CA

2

1967, 1973

Tampa Stadium

Tampa, FL

2

1984, 1991

Georgia Dome

Atlanta, GA

2

1994, 2000

NRG Stadium

Houston, TX

2

2004, 2017

Rice Stadium

Houston, TX

1

1974

Pontiac Silverdome

Detroit, MI

1

1982

Stanford Stadium

Stanford, CA

1

1985

Metrodome

Minneapolis, MN

1

1992

Sun Devil Stadium

Tempe, AZ

1

1996

Alltel Stadium

Jacksonville, FL

1

2005

Ford Field

Detroit, MI

1

2006

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, TX

1

2011

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN

1

2012

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, NJ

1

2014

Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, CA

1

2016

US Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, MN

1

2018

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

1

2019

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, CA

1

2022

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, NV

1

2024
Biggest comebacks Super Bowl history
Related
The biggest comebacks in Super Bowl history
A look at the biggest comebacks in Super Bowl history.

Future Super Bowl locations

New Orleans is set to tie Miami for the most Super Bowls hosted

Caesars Superdome
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As Super Bowl sites are set years in advance to give the host city ample time to prepare, we already know where the next three title games will be played.

Future Super Bowl Stadiums

Stadium

Location

Year

Caesars Superdome

New Orleans, LA

2025

Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, CA

2026

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, CA

2027

New Orleans is set to host for the 11th time in 2025, and the following two will be played in California. The 2026 contest will take place at Levi's Stadium and SoFi Stadium will host for a second time in 2027.

Highest-scoring Super Bowl
Related
Highest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history
A look at the five highest-scoring Super Bowls of all time.