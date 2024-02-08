Highlights Super Bowl 58 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking a shift in the NFL's stance on hosting games in a city with legalized gambling.

Allegiant Stadium will become the 27th different venue to host the Super Bowl.

Half of all Super Bowls have been played in the Greater Miami area, New Orleans, and the Greater Los Angeles area.

Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking a shift in strategy as the NFL was long resistant to holding the title game in a city with legalized gambling. As more and more states now allow sports gambling, that trend has ended.

The venue currently known as Caesars Superdome has held the most Super Bowls with seven, with the city of New Orleans hosting the title game 10 times, the second-most in history.

The Greater Miami area has hosted the most Super Bowls, with 11 between Hard Rock Stadium and the Orange Bowl. The Greater Los Angeles area has served as the host on eight occasions, meaning these three metro areas alone have held 29 of the first 58 Super Bowls.

While the Super Bowl is typically held in warm-weather locations, six have been held in northern cities: two in the Detroit area, two in Minneapolis, one in Indianapolis, and one in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium, which is the only location among the sites in these cities that doesn't have a roof.

Allegiant Stadium is the 27th different venue to host a Super Bowl. Here's a quick look at every Super Bowl site.

Super Bowl Stadiums Stadium Location Games Years Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA 7 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2013 Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL 6 1989, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2010, 2020 Orange Bowl Miami, FL 5 1968, 1969, 1971, 1976, 1979 Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA 5 1977, 1980, 1983, 1987, 1993 Tulane Stadium New Orleans, LA 3 1970, 1972,1975 San Diego Stadium San Diego, CA 3 1988, 1998, 2003 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL 3 2001, 2009, 2021 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ 3 2004, 2015, 2023 LA Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA 2 1967, 1973 Tampa Stadium Tampa, FL 2 1984, 1991 Georgia Dome Atlanta, GA 2 1994, 2000 NRG Stadium Houston, TX 2 2004, 2017 Rice Stadium Houston, TX 1 1974 Pontiac Silverdome Detroit, MI 1 1982 Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA 1 1985 Metrodome Minneapolis, MN 1 1992 Sun Devil Stadium Tempe, AZ 1 1996 Alltel Stadium Jacksonville, FL 1 2005 Ford Field Detroit, MI 1 2006 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX 1 2011 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN 1 2012 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ 1 2014 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA 1 2016 US Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN 1 2018 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA 1 2019 SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 1 2022 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV 1 2024

Related The biggest comebacks in Super Bowl history A look at the biggest comebacks in Super Bowl history.

Future Super Bowl locations

New Orleans is set to tie Miami for the most Super Bowls hosted

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As Super Bowl sites are set years in advance to give the host city ample time to prepare, we already know where the next three title games will be played.

Future Super Bowl Stadiums Stadium Location Year Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA 2025 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA 2026 SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 2027

New Orleans is set to host for the 11th time in 2025, and the following two will be played in California. The 2026 contest will take place at Levi's Stadium and SoFi Stadium will host for a second time in 2027.