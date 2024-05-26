Highlights The Miracle of Istanbul saw Liverpool come back from 3-0 down to secure their fifth European Cup in a thrilling final.

Key players like Jerzy Dudek, Harry Kewell, and Djimi Traore have pursued various paths post-football, from racing to coaching.

Liverpool legends like Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso have transitioned into management, with varying degrees of success.

The Miracle of Istanbul. Liverpool looked down and out after finding themselves 3-0 down in the first half to a star-studded AC Milan side. A much weaker Reds side, managed by Rafael Benitez, overturned their three-goal deficit, taking the affair into extra-time and subsequent penalties - and, well, the rest is history.

A Steven Gerrard-inspired comeback, in a contest widely regarded as one of the best Champions League finals of all time, secured the Merseysiders their fifth European Cup - a tally since upped to six after their triumph in 2018/19. But what are those players up to nowadays? While many have kept up to date with the post-football life of Jamie Carragher and Gerrard, how are the likes of Djimi Traore, Luis Garcia and Milan Baros spending their lives now?

Goalkeeper and Defence

Jerzy Dudek enjoyed stint as a racing driver

Liverpool’s MVP from the final was Jerzy Dudek. A monster between the sticks throughout the 120 minutes, the Poland international saved the decisive spot kick in the shootout. Post-Anfield, he became Real Madrid’s second choice - but he remains within the sports sphere after his retirement, enjoying a short-lived stint as a racing driver.

Throughout his five-year spell at the club, Steve Finnan went about his business quietly. Commonly seen as a dependable figure both off and on the field, the right-back went off the grid after stints at Espanyol and Portsmouth. After Liverpool ECHO’s “Where’s Steve Finnan?” campaign, he was located as a property developer.

Turning his hand to management after hanging his boots up in July 2020, Sami Hyypia oversaw the reins of Bayer Leverkusen, Brighton & Hove Albion and FC Zurich before detaching himself from the beautiful game. He now has a passion for motorsport.

Carragher, who played 737 times in a Liverpool strip, is now a leading pundit on Sky Sports. Mustering a lovable relationship with former foe Gary Neville was, of course, unexpected but the pair’s on-screen chemistry is incredible. He’s also a columnist for The Telegraph.

Rounding off Liverpool’s back four on the night is Djimi Traore. The Mali international, whose playing career dwindled into obscurity post-Liverpool, went on to extend his career on the other side of the white line, becoming Seattle Sounders’ assistant manager. Now, Traore is the Head Coach of an international football academy, Right to Dream.

Midfield

Luis Garcia now a regular La Liga pundit

Luis Garcia’s controversial ‘ghost goal’ against Chelsea helped the Premier League behemoths reach the final. Just two years later, the Spaniard left the club and spent time travelling the world before returning to normality, emerging as a regular pundit. He covers La Liga and Liverpool Legends matches.

Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso has enjoyed a successful stint in football management, winning the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen at the first time of asking, all while almost guiding them to an unbeaten treble. The 42-year-old is now considered to be one of the greatest managers in the world at the time of writing.

Gerrard has also gone into management but, so far, he has not been as successful as his midfield partner on that night. A bonafide club icon, the Liverpool-born ace started out in the Liverpool youth set-up before plying his trade at Rangers and Aston Villa. He’s now in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq.

Known for his ferocious left foot, John Arne Riise’s seven-year career at Liverpool came to an end in 2008 when he joined Roma. Later retiring in 2017, the Norwegian, commonly regarded as one of the Premier League's best-ever left-backs of all time, took his first job three years later at Flint Tonsberg before joining women’s outfit Avaldsnes.

Attack

Harry Kewell became Yokohama F. Marino's manager in 2024

Liverpool’s leading striker on that memorable night, Milan Baros, was in the infancy of his career when he picked up the one - and only - Champions League medal of his career and went on to play for Aston Villa and other clubs around Europe. The 93-cap Czech Republic international, now 42, hung his boots four years ago as he became the last of Liverpool’s 14 players from that game to play a professional game.

Harry Kewell was Baros’ supporting act in Turkey, acting as the floating creative force between the lines. That was until he was forced off after suffering an injury in the first half. From then, his days at Liverpool were numbered and after retiring in 2014 while at Melbourne Heart, he went into management. Watford, Crawley, Notts County and the like all enjoyed his services before he joined Yokohama F. Marinos at the turn of 2024.

Substitutes

Vladimir Smicer turned his hand to politics

Bentiez’s first of three substitutes in Istanbul was Dietmar 'Didi' Hamann. The now 50-year-old played most of his career games for Liverpool but left the club in the summer of 2006 for Bolton Wanderers. Since retiring, he has dipped his hand into management, but lasted just four months. Now a pundit, Hamann is a regular on screens across the continent.

A scorer of one of Liverpool’s trio of goals, Vladimir Smicer hung his boots up in 2009 after earning his corn at Bordeaux and Slavia Prague. Since, Dudek’s teammate and compatriot has dabbled in coaching and, unlike many former professionals, politics. He, albeit unsuccessfully, ran for a seat in the European Parliament in 2014.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: A total of eight of Milan’s starting XI in 2005 had won a Champions League final before 2005, while not one of Liverpool’s had done so.

Subject to one of the worst injuries in football history, former Liverpool forward Djibril Cisse moved into coaching post-retirement, throwing himself into the Marseille youth team. More obscurely, the Frenchman appeared in France’s rendition of The Masked Singer - a competition in which, dressed as 'Skeleton', he came in seventh place.